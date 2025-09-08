Hey Pandas, What Would You Warn Someone About Before They Got Your Type Of Pet?

I know everyone loves their pets (as do I). I’m currently typing this with Roll on my shoulder (a green-cheeked conure—“GCC”—not an actual bread roll or anything). I adore my birds, but birds aren’t for everyone.In a previous thread, I mentioned how I completely avoid non-stick pans because the fumes can kill birds extremely quickly. You also can’t spray perfume or deodorant near them—again, because of the fumes. Scented candles and incense are out too. That’s probably the main thing I miss now that I have birds again.Birds, in general, are bred to be pets, but they aren’t truly domesticated the way a puppy is. Even if they love you, you’ll probably get bitten at some point, depending on the type of bird you own. My GCC, for example, adores me and hides from everyone else, but he still bites me and draws blood regularly. My cockatiels are gentler—they’ll give what I’d call a “friendly nibble” before they bite harder. Honestly, I’ve never been properly bitten by them because the nibble is usually enough.So, what would you tell someone considering a pet you have lots of experience with? I was thinking about getting a dog, but posts here convinced me I wasn’t ready. I’m sure I’m not the only one in this position, and I’d love to hear others’ thoughts.
#1
If you have a cat; the constant ’help’ on the computer you will get while working. 🤣
#2
You will spend more time and money on making sure of the quality of their food than your own
#3
Vaccines are a yearly thing. So if you wanna have a pet, be prepared to allot a budget. Also, have insurance or pet funds for unexpected trips to the vet. I have 3 doggos, and they’re part of my monthly salary. haha
#4
I have crested geckos (Correlophus ciliatus), and one thing that people don’t realise is they are arboreal and like to climb (and hide) a lot. Pet shops often sell people the really small vivariums, which don’t offer a lot of space or height. I always recommend people get the tallest viviarium possible, with lots of places for the gecko to hide it, such as artificial plants, hides (coconuts are perfect), etc. Oh, and last piece of advice is be prepared for the long haul, as cresties have an average lifespan of between 10 and 15 years, so they are a long-term commitment.
Follow Us