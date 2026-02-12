Josh Rosen: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Josh Rosen

February 10, 1997

Torrance, California, US

29 Years Old

Aquarius

Who Is Josh Rosen?

Josh Rosen is an American quarterback known for his strong arm and intellectual approach to the game. His collegiate career at UCLA showcased significant talent and potential.

He burst into the public eye as the tenth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, generating considerable buzz. His outspoken personality often drew as much attention as his on-field performance.

Early Life and Education

Born in Torrance, California, Joshua Ballinger Lippincott Rosen grew up in an athletic household. His father was a nationally ranked ice skater, and his mother captained a Princeton lacrosse team. He also excelled as a top-ranked junior tennis player before transitioning to football.

He attended St. John Bosco High School, where he switched to football and achieved a 4.3 GPA. Rosen later studied economics at UCLA, becoming a standout quarterback before pursuing further education at the Wharton School.

Notable Relationships

Josh Rosen was publicly linked to college volleyball player Zana Muno during his time at UCLA and his early NFL career. The athletic couple reportedly knew each other before attending the university.

Their relationship was noted in various sports media outlets, highlighting Muno’s own collegiate athletic achievements. No further confirmed relationships or children have been publicly announced.

Career Highlights

Josh Rosen’s professional football career began as the tenth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, a highly anticipated moment. He was selected by the Arizona Cardinals after a standout collegiate career at UCLA.

During his time with the UCLA Bruins, Rosen earned Freshman All-American honors and was named the Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year in 2015. He also set the school record for single-season passing yards.

His collegiate performance positioned him as one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation, cementing his reputation as a technically skilled passer.

Signature Quote

“I thought I should’ve been picked at 1, 2 or 3. I dropped and I was pissed. I was really, really angry.”

