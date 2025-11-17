From Emily Blunt To Kate Hudson, The Biggest Fashion Disasters From The 2025 Governors Awards

Another star-studded gala, the 16th Annual Governors Awards, took place on the night of November 16, 2025, at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.
The awards, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, honored influential industry figures including Tom Cruise, Dolly Parton, Debbie Allen, and Wynn Thomas.
Several fashion choices stirred a frenzy online, with many users calling them everything from “cheap discarded Halloween costumes” to straight-up “awful.”
Here’s a round-up of some of the biggest fashion disasters from the 2025 Governors Awards.
#1 Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence turned heads for all the wrong reasons with her white look that many dubbed “diaper” and “dreadful.”
The Hunger Games alum wore a ruched gown with an off-shoulder neckline and a high side slit, where a strip of fabric appeared to emerge from underneath the slit and travel all the way up to her neckline.
The skirt had a flowy yet slightly figure-hugging silhouette, leaving one bare thigh on full display.
“It’s overall a dreadful design!” wrote one user, while another added, “It is giving diaper to me unfortunately…”
Image source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
#2 Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt attended the soiree in a red asymmetrical ensemble featuring a one-shoulder design with crumpled, bow-like detailing.
The look also included a mermaid-style skirt with V-shaped sheer panels around the waist and thighs, which created an unusual contrast as the bright fabric covered her privates before pooling into a small train at her feet.
The A Quiet Place star kept her hair in a sleek side-parted bun, paired with soft makeup and sparkly diamond earrings.
According to one critic, her dress had “two ugly details,” pointing to the sheer detailing on the skirt and the messily done bow.
Image source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
#3 Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo made her red carpet appearance in a bright blue, floral, jacket-style floor-length number.
The oversized dress featured large pink, green, and navy blue flowers throughout, along with a skirt lined with multicolored tassels from the knees to the hem, all attached to the jacket-like silhouette.
The Wicked star had the honor of presenting an Honorary Oscar to choreographer and actress Debbie Allen.
One social media user commented, “Did they look in a mirror before they left home?!”
Image source: Frazer Harrison/WireImage
#4 Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez wore a black-and-blush pink velvet gown featuring a small bodice and a voluminous skirt.
The black bodice was a cinched, corset-style design with a tight scooped sweetheart neckline that partially covered her chest, accented with pink detailing along the sides of the waist.
The skirt, meanwhile, was flowy and dramatic, with massive pink ruched trains attached at the waist that flared out and trailed behind her.
The pop sensation and actress kept her brown locks loosely styled in a bun and accessorized with matching gloves, diamond earrings, and a small clutch.
Image source: JC Olivera/WWD via Getty Images
#5 Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld embraced an eye-catching design in a semi-sheer gray gown with several odd cutouts throughout.
The halter-neck top featured a flowy silhouette with multiple panels attached at the front that extended to her mid-thighs before transitioning into a bejeweled sheer fabric.
The skirt’s train also morphed into the same panelled design, sewn together at the hem and covering her feet completely.
“Almost any ordinary man could dress her better than I am sure the highly paid stylists or whatever they call themselves.”
Image source: Frazer Harrison/WireImage
#6 Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson opted for an unusual muted green, floor-length gown that resembled the vintage style of the 1930s-40s era.
The flowy satin silhouette appeared to fit her incorrectly and looked slouchy, with odd mismatched cutouts and stitching throughout that seemed uneven.
The 46-year-old actress topped it off with smoky eyes, peach-toned lips, and a voluminous blonde, curly bob.
One fan remarked, “In no world would Kate’s dress look good, ever. Not even on a model.”
Image source: Frazer Harrison/WireImage
#7 Mia Goth
Mia Goth arrived on the carpet in a satin light blue gown with a strapless neckline.
The cinched bodice featured large tie-up detailing on both sides of her waist that dangled around her knees, paired with a fitted skirt that trailed into a small train at the back.
The Frankenstein star kept her accessories minimal, wearing only small silver hoops and styling her raven hair parted in the middle, with no neckpiece to balance the deep, bare neckline.
Image source: Frazer Harrison/WireImage
#8 Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney wore one of her signature sparkly styles, slightly paying homage to old Hollywood glamour.
The pale pink gown featured a plunging sweetheart neckline, a body-hugging silhouette, and a small train at the back, paired with a sheer scarf draped across her chest that flowed behind her on the carpet.
The Euphoria star styled her blonde locks in a voluminous bob, opting for soft pink glam and minimal diamond earrings.
However, the “boring, lame” look was criticized by fans online, with one user writing, “I swear her stylists do not like her.”
Image source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
#9 Jeremy Allen White
Jeremy Allen White opted for a black-and-white shirt-and-pants combo, leaving the buttons undone to reveal a matching vest underneath.
He finished the look with a wide black satin waistband, matching leather shoes, and a leather wristwatch.
“As the old saying goes money can’t buy class…” one netizen quipped.
Another added, “Truly hideous design.”
Image source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
#10 Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried wore a brown and light pink polka-dot, off-the-shoulder floor-length gown featuring matching furry, cuff-like shoulder sleeves.
The neckline was topped with a massive pink bow draped across her chest, with additional pieces extending onto the back of the skirt.
The bodice showcased sparkly vertical sequined lines that awkwardly transitioned into polka-dot detailing from her knees to the hem.
One disappointed user critiqued her look, specifically calling out the furry detailing as “hairy armpits” and “awful.”
Image source: Frazer Harrison/WireImage
#11 Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow’s black frumpy pocket dress at the glamorous event was a fashion miss for the Goop founder.
The dress was oddly shaped on her body and extremely loose-fitting, with flared pockets on both sides of the skirt.
“The dress look like its the one wearing her,” wrote one user.
Image source: Frazer Harrison/WireImage
#12 Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart rocked a simple black ankle-length gown with lace detailing across the chest.
The rectangular dress featured a delicate white trim along the strapless, horizontal neckline and odd-shaped floral designs around the bust.
The Twilight star ditched all jewelry except her wedding ring and paired the look with rusty brown eye makeup and pink lips.
“Good lord – frocky horror show!” exclaimed one netizen.
Image source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
#13 Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman dazzled in a bejeweled blue-and-white minidress featuring thin straps and a deep round neckline.
The dress sat oddly on her legs, with an asymmetrical skirt design that revealed bits of the white fabric beneath the blue detailing.
The Black Swan star paired it with what appeared to be ill-fitted heels, with the sandal straps sitting loose and her toes nearly slipping off the sole.
Image source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
#14 Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet played it safe, opting for a loose-fitted black satin suit set that featured a structured silhouette and fit her perfectly.
The 50-year-old Titanic star wore her dark blonde hair in a sleek mid-parted bun.
As for accessories, she kept it simple with her wedding band, sparkly dangling diamond earrings, a soft makeup look, and matching black pointed-toe pumps.
Image source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
#15 Jurnee Smollett
Jurnee Smollett wore a pale satin gold dress featuring spaghetti straps and a plunging V-neckline.
The dress failed to impress, with many noting that the fabric appeared “cheap” in red carpet images.
It also featured an odd vine design running from the shoulder down to her waist, with the detailing looking noticeably poorly made.
“I’ve never seen so many awful dresses in one place,” echoed netizens.
Image source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
#16 Jeremy Strong
Jeremy Strong, known for his eccentric fashion choices, attended the star-studded night in a brown monochrome look.
The 46-year-old star opted for a dusty-looking suit set topped off with a matching bowtie and oddly shaped chunky brown-and-yellow shoes.
For a pop of color, he added a reddish-brown leather watch that peeked through the sleeve of his jacket on his left hand.
Image source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
#17 Chase Infiniti
Chase Infiniti was dubbed a “victim” of an ill-fitted “bust design” in her all-white ensemble.
The corset bodice was extremely tight across her chest and flowed into a multi-layered tulle skirt featuring a dramatic U-shaped silhouette.
Several disappointed users critiqued the Louis Vuitton design on social media, with one writing, “LV continues their red carpet reign of terror. They have all the money and resources in the world but can’t get the fit right.”
“Good god the ill fitting bust claims yet another victim. What ARE we doing!!”
Image source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
#18 Lana Condor
Lana Condor rocked a bright reddish-orange dress with a body-hugging silhouette and a distinctive neckline.
The ruched bodice featured a deep plunge, boxy pleated off-shoulder cuff-style sleeves, and an embellished asymmetrical strap on one side.
But the bold design didn’t sit well with everyone. Popular online fashion critic HauteLeMode called her look something straight from “hell.”
“Over-exaggerated off-the-shoulder straps AND glitter detailing?” he questioned, visibly unimpressed.
Image source: Frazer Harrison/WireImage
#19 Jessie Buckley
The soon-to-be mother Jessie Buckley flaunted her baby bump in a simple satin black dress featuring a turtleneck top and a pleated skirt.
However, the unusual pairing of the turtleneck with the pleated detailing left many fans disappointed.
One critic wrote, “Oh dear, was it go at making your own dress?” while another expressed, “I just think it has absolutely no taste it is obvious.”
Image source: Frazer Harrison/WireImage
#20 Renate Reinsve
The Worst Person in the World star Renate Reinsve stepped out in a black leather gown.
The smooth leather bodice featured an asymmetrical neckline and a dropped waistline, which transitioned into a pleated, voluminous skirt with an almost plastic-like finish.
The gown was instantly labeled “tacky” due to the skirt’s poor detailing.
“Who designed this abomination?!!!” one angry user demanded.
“These people have access to the best designers etc. what on earth made think ohhh that one’s lovely?????”
Image source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
