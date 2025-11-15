“The World’s Youngest Parents Were 8 And 9”: 30 Weird Facts You Probably Didn’t Know Shared By This TikTok User

It appears that no matter how much people are curious about the world, it seems to surprise us every time. But it doesn’t mean that we should stop trying to get to know the most about it. Having this in mind, TikTok user @destorm started sharing videos with random yet interesting facts about our world. The TikToker with 8.7M followers shares things such as how many smells our nose can remember, the hottest temperature that was ever recorded, when do people “get” their fingerprints, and so much more.
DeStorm Power is not only an internet personality and entrepreneur but also an actor, comedian, and rapper. Alongside managing his streaming service business The Zeus Network and creating content for his YouTube channel, he also posts short and entertaining videos on TikTok.
More Info: TikTok
Image source: destorm
#1
The higher your IQ, the more interesting your dreams are.
Image source: Andrew Roberts, destorm
#2
You can eat garlic through your feet. If you rub it on the sole of your foot, you’ll taste it in your mouth in 30 minutes.
Image source: David Pursehouse, destorm
#3
The word okay, which stands for all correct or oll korrect is the most frequently used word on the planet.
Image source: Alan Levine, destorm
#4
Dogs smell 1000 times more accurately than humans. So stop being surprised when the drug sniffing dog finds your weed stash at the airport.
Image source: liz west, destorm
#5
Innocent people will admit to a crime they never commited 43% of a time.
Image source: ICMA Photos, destorm
#6
Elephants are the only mammal that can’t jump.
Image source: Megan Coughlin, destorm
#7
Honey never spoils. So in theory, you can eat 5000 year old honey.
Image source: nickodoherty, destorm
#8
A snail can sleep for three years.
#9
Pupils dilate when looking at someone you love/hate.
Image source: anders pearson, destorm
#10
The world’s youngest parents were eight and nine. They could have been grandparents by 18.
Image source: Richard Leeming, destorm
#11
Your nose can remember 50,000 different smells, and women are better smellers than men.
Image source: madame.furie, destorm
#12
A giraffe can clean its ears with its 21 inch tongue.
Image source: Festive Coquette, destorm
#13
People lie better when they have to go to the bathroom.
Image source: digitonin, destorm
#14
You transfer more germs shaking hands than kissing.
Image source: Jon Lebkowsky, destorm
#15
You don’t get your fingerprints until you’re three months old. So if you want to commit a crime, just hire a couple babies.
Image source: Bart Everson, destorm
#16
Adult cats are lactose intolerant.
Image source: Jennifer C., destorm
#17
Adrenaline gives you super strength with the proper response in certain situations, you can lift a car.
Image source: marianne muegenburg, destorm
#18
A mole can dig 300ft long in a single night.
Image source: J Marsh, destorm
#19
Owls can’t move their eyeballs.
Image source: Mark AC Photos, destorm
#20
The human head remains conscious 15 seconds after has been decapitated.
Image source: hourig94, destorm
#21
A cheetah can go from 0 to 60 in 3 seconds.
Image source: Mark Kent, destorm
#22
ATMs and public toilets are equally as dirty.
Image source: Ralf Peter Reimann, destorm
#23
Zebras are actually black with white stripes.
Image source: snarglebarf, destorm
#24
A whopping 76% of people blame their farts on someone else.
Image source: Scott Wilcoxson, destorm
#25
Frogs don’t need to drink water because they can absorb it directly through their skin.
Image source: Curious Curiouser, destorm
#26
37% of men fantasize more about money than sex.
Image source: Tony Alter, destorm
#27
75% of dreams are negative.
Image source: Sarah Nichols, destorm
#28
30% of people flush the toilet while they’re still sitting on it.
Image source: GoonSquadSarah, destorm
#29
Everyone has a unique tongue print. Can you imagine unlocking your phone with your tongue?
Image source: Richard Leeming, destorm
#30
You are taller in the morning. So the next time you want to lie about your height, do it in the morning.
Image source: Waterford_Man, destorm
