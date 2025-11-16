148 Idiom Examples To Enrich Your Language

#1

On cloud nine.

Meaning: feeling very happy.

#2

Bite the bullet.

Meaning: to decide to do something that is difficult or unpleasant, but necessary.

#3

Speak of the devil.

Meaning: when the person you are talking about appears unexpectedly.

#4

Left out in the cold.

Meaning: to be ignored.

#5

Snug as a bug in a rug.

Meaning: cozy and warm.

#6

Shoot from the hip.

Meaning: to speak bluntly or rashly without thinking carefully.

#7

Born with a silver spoon in one’s mouth.

Meaning: someone who was born in a wealthy and successful family.

#8

It takes two to tango.

Meaning: only one person is not enough to make something happen.

#9

To hit the books.

Meaning: study hard.

#10

The elephant in the room.

Meaning: an obvious problem that people do not want to talk about.

#11

Smell a rat.

Meaning: to suspect someone is a traitor or behaving illegally.

#12

Wouldn’t be caught dead.

Meaning: dislike or would never do something.

#13

Swan Song.

Meaning: the last piece of work of an artist before his/her death.

#14

Boil the ocean.

Meaning: taking up an almost impossible or overly ambitious project.

#15

Hit the road.

Meaning: to leave somewhere or start a journey.

#16

Hold your horses.

Meaning: wait a moment/slow down.

#17

So far so good.

Meaning: things are going well.

#18

Steal someone’s thunder.

Meaning: to take attention or praise away from someone else’s accomplishments by outdoing them with your own.

#19

To have bigger fish to fry.

Meaning: to have more important things to do.

#20

At the eleventh hour.

Meaning: complete something at the very last minute before it’s too late.

#21

Add insult to injury.

Meaning: to make a bad situation worse.

#22

It’s the best thing since sliced bread.

Meaning: it’s really, really good.

#23

Take it with a pinch of salt.

Meaning: don’t take it too seriously.

#24

Don’t cry over spilt milk.

Meaning: do not cry over the situation which can not be fixed.

#25

To get your wires crossed.

Meaning: to misunderstand another person particularly because you thought that they were talking about one thing when they were actually talking about another thing.

#26

Cut someone some slack.

Meaning: to avoid being critical or judgmental of someone.

#27

A bolt from the blue.

Meaning: a sudden, unexpected event.

#28

By the skin of your teeth.

Meaning: to just barely get by or make it.

#29

Crying wolf.

Meaning: to ask for help when you don’t actually need it.

#30

To be left in the dark.

Meaning: when someone doesn’t receive all the appropriate information that tells the whole story.

#31

A blessing in disguise.

Meaning: a good thing that seemed bad at first.

#32

Looking to your laurels.

Meaning: not being lost in your achievements and losing the sight of what is supposed to happen.

#33

Hit the sack.

Meaning: go to sleep.

#34

Beat around the bush.

Meaning: to avoid talking about what’s important.

#35

Call it a day.

Meaning: stop working on something.

#36

It’s raining cats and dogs.

Meaning: raining very hard.

#37

A stone’s throw.

Meaning: something is very close or near.

#38

Couch potato.

Meaning: a person who doesn’t do much exercise and spends a lot of time on the sofa watching television.

#39

Full of beans.

Meaning: someone who is energetic or enthusiastic.

#40

Not one’s cup of tea.

Meaning: something you don’t like or are not interested in.

#41

Shed light on.

Meaning: to reveal information about something or to clarify something.

#42

Bell the cat.

Meaning: to undertake a risky or dangerous task.

#43

Get your act together.

Meaning: get organized and do things effectively.

#44

Pull someone’s leg.

Meaning: to play a practical joke.

#45

As right as rain.

Meaning: perfect, amazing.

#46

Take a rain check.

Meaning: to postpone a plan.

#47

Go cold turkey.

Meaning: suddenly quit addictive or dangerous behavior such as smoking or drinking alcohol.

#48

One-trick pony.

Meaning: a person with only one talent or area of expertise.

#49

To get a taste of your own medicine.

Meaning: to be treated the way you’ve treated others.

#50

To go down in flames.

Meaning: to fail miserably at something.

#51

Bite off more than one can chew.

Meaning: trying to do something which is too difficult for them.

#52

Don’t run before you can walk.

Meaning: a warning not to try something difficult before you understand the basics

#53

Ignorance is bliss.

Meaning: sometimes it’s better not to know all the facts about something.

#54

Leave no stone unturned.

Meaning: to do everything you can to achieve something.

#55

Up in arms.

Meaning: being angry about something.

#56

See eye to eye.

Meaning: to agree completely.

#57

Face the music.

Meaning: deal with the reality of the situation and accept all the consequences, whether good or bad.

#58

Read the riot act.

Meaning: to reprimand someone for behaving badly, with the intention of improving that person’s behavior.

#59

Cost a bomb.

Meaning: something very expensive.

#60

Heard it on the grapevine.

Meaning: to hear news about something from someone else, not directly.

#61

Jump ship.

Meaning: to leave or abandon a difficult situation.

#62

Sit tight.

Meaning: to wait patiently.

#63

Call a spade a spade.

Meaning: to speak the truth even if it’s unpleasant.

#64

Take a back seat.

Meaning: choosing not to be in a position of responsibility.

#65

Draw first blood.

Meaning: the first point or advantage gained in a contest.

#66

Your guess is as good as mine.

Meaning: do not know something.

#67

Sell like hot cakes.

Meaning: to be bought quickly and in large numbers.

#68

Eat like a horse.

Meaning: eating too much.

#69

Between a rock and a hard place.

Meaning: to be in a difficult situation where both options are bad.

#70

Lose your marbles.

Meaning: to go insane.

#71

Back against the wall.

Meaning: stuck in a difficult situation with no escape.

#72

Under the weather.

Meaning: to feel ill.

#73

The ball is in your court.

Meaning: it is up to you.

#74

Spill the beans.

Meaning: to give away a secret.

#75

Go down in flames.

Meaning: to fail spectacularly.

#76

Down for the count.

Meaning: giving up.

#77

Barking up the wrong tree.

Meaning: to be wrong or misguided about the reason for something.

#78

Don’t give up the day job.

Meaning: a humorous way to tell someone they’re not very good at something.

#79

Pigs might fly.

Meaning: something that will never happen.

#80

Sleep on it.

Meaning: to delay making a decision for a short period of time.

#81

Spanner in the works.

Meaning: something that prevents or disrupts an event from happening.

#82

Egg on your face.

Meaning: look stupid and face embarrassment because of something you’ve done.

#83

Ring a bell.

Meaning: it reminds you of something, but you cannot remember exactly what it is.

#84

Good things come to those who wait.

Meaning: to have patience.

#85

Sat on the fence.

Meaning: to be undecided.

#86

Through thick and thin.

Meaning: to be loyal no matter what.

#87

Once in a blue moon.

Meaning: very rarely.

#88

Come rain or shine.

Meaning: no matter what.

#89

You can say that again.

Meaning: that’s true.

#90

Jump on the bandwagon.

Meaning: following a trend.

#91

Miss the boat.

Meaning: too late on something.

#92

Blow hot and cold.

Meaning: alternate inconsistently between moods and actions.

#93

Keep an ear to the ground.

Meaning: staying informed and updated about everything.

#94

You can say that again.

Meaning: it’s absolutely true about something.

#95

To hit the nail on the head.

Meaning: to do exactly the right thing.

#96

To be as right as rain.

Meaning: to feel healthy or well again.

#97

A penny for your thoughts.

Meaning: say what’s on your head.

#98

In full swing.

Meaning: something that is currently in process and moving efficiently along.

#99

Third time’s a charm.

Meaning: to describe that the first two times did not work, but it will work on your third try.

#100

Steal one’s thunder.

Meaning: to take credit for someone else’s work or achievements.

#101

Back to the drawing board.

Meaning: to start over.

#102

All ears.

Meaning: waiting to hear about something too hard.

#103

Bob’s your uncle.

Meaning: to say that a set of instructions or task is simple.

#104

Cut to the chace.

Meaning: to get directly to the point when speaking.

#105

Green fingers.

Meaning: to be good at gardening.

#106

The final straw.

Meaning: the last in a series of bad things to happen.

#107

Cross that bridge when come to it.

Meaning: to deal with something when it happens rather than worrying about it before.

#108

Wild goose chase.

Meaning: a hopeless pursuit.

#109

Over my dead body.

Meaning: to do everything you can to prevent something.

#110

In the same boat.

Meaning: two or more persons are in the same difficult situation.

#111

The pot calling the kettle black.

Meaning: used to convey that the criticisms a person is aiming at someone else could equally well apply to themselves.

#112

Have your heart in your mouth.

Meaning: feeling extremely nervous.

#113

Not the only fish in the sea.

Meaning: not the only suitable thing or person one can find.

#114

Play your cards right.

Meaning: to behave or work in a way that gives you an advantage or improves your odds of success.

#115

A black sheep.

Meaning: being a disgrace for the family.

#116

Fish out of water.

Meaning: to be out of your comfort zone.

#117

Rain on someone’s parade.

Meaning: to spoil a moment.

#118

Cry for the moon.

Meaning: to ask for something that is rather difficult.

#119

Read between the lines.

Meaning: understanding the real message behind something.

#120

A cold day in July.

Meaning: something that will never happen.

#121

Scrape the barrel.

Meaning: making the most of the worst situations because you can’t do anything about it.

#122

Burn your boats/bridges.

Meaning: destroy all possible ways of going back to that situation.

#123

Break fresh/ new ground.

Meaning: doing something that has never been done before.

#124

Run around in circles.

Meaning: putting efforts into something that is not a worthwhile result.

#125

Throw caution to the wind.

Meaning: to take a risk.

#126

A sandwich short of a picnic.

Meaning: a humorous way of saying someone is stupid or a bit crazy.

#127

Call a spade a spade.

Meaning: to state the truth about something even if it’s unpopular or unpleasant.

#128

Chinese whispers.

Meaning: information or rumors that have been passed on by many people and are no longer reliable.

#129

Straight from the Horse’s mouth.

Meaning: directly from the person involved.

#130

Has bigger fish to fry.

Meaning: has more important work to do.

#131

Look before you leap.

Meaning: calculate the risks before advancing towards a possibility.

#132

Ignorance is bliss.

Meaning: better off not knowing some things.

#133

Cut corners.

Meaning: choose to do something in an easier and least expensive manner.

#134

A snowball effect.

Meaning: a situation in which one action causes many other similar actions.

#135

Like two peas in a pod.

Meaning: two people who are always together.

#136

Taste of one’s own medicine.

Meaning: when someone does something unpleasant and the same is wished on him/her.

#137

The ball is in your court.

Meaning: to take the initiative or make the next move.

#138

The best of both words.

Meaning: all the advantages of two different situations and none of the disadvantages.

#139

Beside yourself with joy.

Meaning: to be extremely happy.

#140

Play devil’s advocate.

Meaning: to argue, just for the sake of it.

#141

The whole nine yards.

Meaning: everything, all the way.

#142

Break a leg.

Meaning: to wish someone luck.

#143

Fair and square.

Meaning: being direct or fair.

#144

Give it a whirl.

Meaning: to give something a try.

#145

Step up your game.

Meaning: to start performing better.

#146

Play by the ear.

Meaning: to improvise.

#147

Blow off steam.

Meaning: experiencing strong feelings like anger or stress.

#148

Bear a grudge.

Meaning: to continue to feel angry or unfriendly for someone or something because of a particular past incident.

