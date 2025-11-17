In These 30 Comics, Artists Portray Superheroes In A More Human-Like Way (New Pics)

Today we would like to present you with another bunch of funny comic strips. This time we bring you a portion of humor straight from Chicago, USA! The “The Mediocre Superheroes” series strips away the glossy facade of the supernatural and reveals the imperfect side of these extraordinary characters. The comics are created by two talented artists, combining their skills together in order to create a unique world of mainstream superheroes. The authors of this one-of-a-kind series are Andrew Nadeau, a renowned Chicago comedian and writer, and Phil Thompson, an imaginative illustrator from Wonder City Studio.

Through “The Mediocre Superheroes,” Andrew and Phil aim to demonstrate that the challenges we face as “regular people” are not unique. By portraying superheroes as flawed and relatable, they uncover the myth of perfectionism even in a super-powered world. The authors invite readers to embrace their imperfections and find comfort in the knowledge that everyone can stumble and fumble along their journey.

If you would like to see more “The Mediocre Superheroes” comics we featured in our previous Bored Panda post, you can click here

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | patreon.com

#1

Image source: mediocreheroes

#2

Image source: mediocreheroes

#3

Image source: mediocreheroes

#4

Image source: mediocreheroes

#5

Image source: mediocreheroes

#6

Image source: mediocreheroes

#7

Image source: mediocreheroes

#8

Image source: mediocreheroes

#9

Image source: mediocreheroes

#10

Image source: mediocreheroes

#11

Image source: mediocreheroes

#12

Image source: mediocreheroes

#13

Image source: mediocreheroes

#14

Image source: mediocreheroes

#15

Image source: mediocreheroes

#16

Image source: mediocreheroes

#17

Image source: mediocreheroes

#18

Image source: mediocreheroes

#19

Image source: mediocreheroes

#20

Image source: mediocreheroes

#21

Image source: mediocreheroes

#22

Image source: mediocreheroes

#23

Image source: mediocreheroes

#24

Image source: mediocreheroes

#25

Image source: mediocreheroes

#26

Image source: mediocreheroes

#27

Image source: mediocreheroes

#28

Image source: mediocreheroes

#29

Image source: mediocreheroes

#30

Image source: mediocreheroes

