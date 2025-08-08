Steve Irwin’s Surprisingly Small Fortune Left To Children Robert And Bindi Revealed

The legendary status of Steve Irwin as a wildlife warrior didn’t come with a fortune to pass on.
Despite global success with The Crocodile Hunter and his box office hit Collision Course, Steve left behind a surprisingly small inheritance.
Reports have revealed that the beloved conservationist only left behind a very modest amount to his kids, since most of his earnings went straight back into the causes he loved the most.
Steve Irwin poured his heart, soul, and earnings into conservation
Known to millions for his boundless energy, infectious enthusiasm, and daring animal encounters, Steve Irwin captured hearts worldwide.
His television shows, The Crocodile Hunter, Croc Files, and The Crocodile Hunter Diaries, turned him into a household name and an icon worldwide.
His 2002 movie The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course earned over $33.4 million at the box office as well, which was impressive considering that the movie’s budget was just $12 million.
Steve Irwin lost his life after being pierced in the chest by a stingray barb while filming in the Great Barrier Reef in 2006. He was just 44.
Steve’s family held a private funeral service and he was buried at Australia Zoo. A public memorial service was later held at the 5,500-seat Crocoseum, according to the Daily Mail.
Steve’s memorial service was watched worldwide, with the event garnering an estimated audience of over 300 million.
Steve Irwin’s life insurance barely covered the zoo’s costs, but his will was ironclad
While fans assumed Steve’s star power led to tons of wealth, the reality was more grounded in purpose than profit.
According to realestate.com.au, Steve Irwin’s life insurance policy totaled just $200,000, a figure that startled many given his fame.
His widow, Terri Irwin, explained that nearly all of Steve’s income went back into his mission: protecting wildlife and maintaining the Australia Zoo.
“Everything was reinvested into conservation work,” Terri shared in an interview with the Australian Financial Review.
“I was in debt… and Steve’s life insurance, I think, was the sum total of $200,000, which didn’t even cover half of one week’s payroll.”
Terri also mentioned that she and Steve came up with a 10-year business plan prior to the conservationist’s passing.
She added that Steve had an “ironclad” will in place to prevent “some crazy person (from sweeping) in from some distant family connection and try to take everything.”
Steve Irwin’s children are now carrying his conservation torch with pride
Steve may not have left behind a mind-boggling amount of money, but he gave Robert, 21, and Bindi, 27, something far more lasting: a similar love for wildlife.
The siblings have continued their father’s legacy as wildlife advocates and central figures at Australia Zoo, which has become the Irwin family’s home and conservation hub.
Robert and Bindi Irwin are expected to inherit the Australia Zoo.
In an emotional moment on BBC Radio 2 earlier this year, Robert Irwin heard a throwback clip of his dad that brought him to tears.
In the recording, Steve is heard dreaming out loud about his love for wildlife and his family.
“Is there anything in this world that would want to make me give away what I’m doing now? Yes. Yes, there is… When my children can take the football that I call wildlife conservation and run it up.”
Steve’s voice cracked as he continued, “I guarantee you, it’ll be the proudest moment of my life, and my job will be done like mum and dad.”
“Then, and only then, will I know that I have achieved my ultimate goal: to be able to stand aside and let them run up my mission,” Steve said.
Hearing his father’s words, Robert became visibly emotional. “It’s emotional to hear that,” he said.
“It means so much, and when you dedicate your life to legacy, it really makes you think about how we all get to create our legacy.”
“He is my superhero. He always will be. And he was, I think, a superhero to an entire generation,” Robert said.
