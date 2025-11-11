“Camping With Cats” Instagram Will Inspire You To Go Hiking With Your Cat

by

We wrote about camping with dogs before, but what about pet cats? Surprisingly, you can do that too! Ryan Carter, the creator of @campingwithdogs, is now inspiring cat lovers all over the world to go to camping trips with their adorable cats. They post amazing photos of people camping with their beautiful cats on Instagram with the #campingwithcats hashtag. When the project started, the hashtag was used only 37 times, but now it has been used over 7000 times!

“However, you can’t simply attach a leash to your cat’s collar, pack an extra can of tuna and head into the woods with your little adorable pets,” say the authors of a similar project called “Adventure Cats.” It’s important to determine if your cat is right for this type of lifestyle and be prepared with all the necessary camping gear. There’s a pretty awesome guide which will let you determine if your kitty is suitable.

Without further ado, “The meowntains are calling, and I must go.”- CAT

More info: Instagram

#1 What A Magical Time

Image source: adventurecatsorg

#2 Keep Rowing, Human. We Must Reach The Shore By Dusk

Image source: Camping With Cats

#3 Pure Purrrfection

Image source: Camping With Cats

#4 Having Fun

Image source: lilothehusky

#5 Utter Purrfection

Image source: Camping With Cats

#6 Perfect Hiding Place

Image source: Camping With Cats

#7 The Littlest Camper

Image source: shponglethecat

#8 It Is 3 Am. I Sing Songs Of My People. Yet, There’s No Applause

Image source: Camping With Cats

#9 This Is What Backpacks Are For Right?

Image source: kayvdr

#10 Our First Trip

Image source: kayvdr

#11 Camping Buddies

Image source: Camping With Cats

#12 This Favorite Spot Of Mine

Image source: siberian_skye

#13 Human Shoulder? No. The Throne Upon Which I Rule

Image source: Camping With Cats

#14 Human Said Say Cheese. Yet, I Don’t See Any Cheese. I Have Been Deceived

Image source: Camping With Cats

#15 Soiled By Kindness. Gone Is My Rugged Repute. Now I’m… Cuddly

Image source: Camping With Cats

#16 Backpacking Is Fun, They Say

Image source: kayvdr

#17 Hiking Is Exhausting

Image source: adventurecatsorg

#18 A Glorious View. Atop This Boulder, I Perch. Time For A Cat Nap

Image source: Camping With Cats

#19 I’m A Purrfect Kayaker

Image source: Camping With Cats

#20 Ah, Freedom At Last

Image source: Camping With Cats

#21 My Biggest Regret? Not Hiding When I Saw You. Hindsight Is Futile

Image source: Camping With Cats

#22 My Adopted Cat Is The Best Climbing Partner Ever

Image source: Craig Armstrong

#23 Purrrfect View

Image source: burmaadventurecat

#24 Vexatious Human. Hogs The Hammock; I Can’t Nap. My Soul Is Breaking

Image source: Camping With Cats

#25 Kitty The Explorer

Image source: Camping With Cats

#26 Let’s Go Kayaking They Said. It Will Be Fun They Said

Image source: Camping With Cats

#27 That Time We Took Our Kittens Canoeing And Hiking

Image source: kayvdr

#28 Adventure Calls Me. Yet, I Require A Nap. The Struggle Is Real

Image source: Camping With Cats

#29 My Cat Keel: “I Get By With A Little Help From My Furrends”

Image source: boltandkeel

#30 When My Humans Took Me Along Their Journey

Image source: aurorapurr

#31 Our Idea Of A Perfect Summer Afternoon

Image source: ourvieadventures

#32 Good Morning From The Meowtains

Image source:  ganddygram

#33 The Evening Light Was Perfect. And How Can You Not Love The Look On Bolt’s Face?

Image source: kayvdr

#34 Me And Finch Are Portland-Bound To Go Hang Out With

Image source: chrisbrinleejr

#35 Go Climb Trees, They Said. It’ll Be Fun, They Said. Lies

Image source: Camping With Cats

#36 I Am Almighty. I Hold The Power Of Earth. I Made Dis Hot Thing

Image source: Camping With Cats

#37 Besties On Kayak Patrol

Image source: Camping With Cats

#38 Morning With A View

Image source: keshiajenkinson

#39 Straight Up Chillin’

Image source: kayvdr

#40 Hanging Out Down By The River

Image source: quinnjenkinson

#41 Cotton Candy Sky’s This Morning On The Water

Image source:  boltandkeel

#42 It’s Quite Nice

Image source: otiesadventures

#43 Apathy And Sloth. Skills I’ve Spent Years Mastering

Image source: Camping With Cats

#44 Adventure Kitty

Image source: Camping With Cats

#45 Let The Wild Rumpus Start

Image source: artemis_arrow_wildling

#46 Hiking Buddies

Image source: kayvdr

#47 Cat That Walked Across Spain Together

Image source: pugandcat

#48 Meet Gandalf The Traveling Cat

Image source:  ganddygram

#49 Ready To Adventure

Image source: yakimaracks

#50 Good Morning World

Image source: haleyjoro

#51 On The Top Of The World

Image source: kayvdr

#52 Enjoying A Little Cave Stop On Our Hike

Image source: quinnjenkinson

#53 Adventure Time

Image source:  ourvieadventures

#54 This Cat Just Loves Kayaking

Image source: boltandkeel

#55 Sup Guys? This Is How We Roll

Image source: boltandkeel

#56 We Spent Valentine’s Day Hiking A Meowntain, And It Was Wonderfurrrl

Image source: exploration_cat

#57 Braving The Waves And Kayaking On The Choppy Waters Of Lake Tahoe

Image source: lilothehusky

#58 Purrrfection

Image source: ourvieadventures

#59 Yeah, She Carries Me. I Basically Own Her. My Human Peasant

Image source: Camping With Cats

#60 My Cat Is Pretty Cool. He Comes On Canoe Trips And Stuff

Image source: thehaleytatom

#61 Hiking With Cat

Image source: ourvieadventures

#62 Lunch Date

Image source: Camping With Cats

#63 I Traverse These Dark Waters

Image source: Camping With Cats

#64 Mondays, Am I Right

Image source: ourvieadventures

#65 Girl’s Best Furrend

Image source: exploration_cat

#66 My Adventure Buddy And I Made It Over A Lake And Hiked Up Into A Magical Place

Image source: kayvdr

#67 We Trudge To The Sun. What Awaits Us, We’re Unsure

Image source: campingwithcats

#68 Good Times At Red Rocks With Zhiro And Steve

Image source: lacyloutaylor

#69 Good Meowning

Image source: exploration_cat

#70 Foolish Hoomans Campurrs. No Hunting Nor Gathering. One Mouse Won’t Go Far At This Campsite

Image source: exploration_cat

#71 Cassiopée : The French Cat In The Motorhome

#72 Wicket’s Happy Place! @andreavestrand

#73 Camping, Kayaking…imdo It All.

Image source: Cheri%20G.%20Dennen

#74 They Hate Being Left Behind.

#75 Sight Seeing

#76 What Camping With Cats Really Looks Like….

#77 Ship’s Cat Should Keep Mice Off – He Brings Them Back !

#78 Tara Mountain, Serbia

#79 Tara Mountain, Serbia

#80 Fontainebleau : I Am Bouldering Mr Spock Well He ….

#81 Tara Mountain, Serbia

#82 Tara Mountain, Serbia

#83 Pooface Killer!!!

#84 Hobo, On The Road For All His Life, Blazing Yet, Another Trail.

#85 Sup Kitty!

#86 Tesla The Viking-cat On The “pulpitstone” (the Top Of Lysefjorden), Norway

#87 Prince Of His Tent Castle

Patrick Penrose
