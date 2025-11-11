“Camping With Cats” Instagram Will Inspire You To Go Hiking With Your Cat

We wrote about camping with dogs before, but what about pet cats? Surprisingly, you can do that too! Ryan Carter, the creator of @campingwithdogs, is now inspiring cat lovers all over the world to go to camping trips with their adorable cats. They post amazing photos of people camping with their beautiful cats on Instagram with the #campingwithcats hashtag. When the project started, the hashtag was used only 37 times, but now it has been used over 7000 times!
“However, you can’t simply attach a leash to your cat’s collar, pack an extra can of tuna and head into the woods with your little adorable pets,” say the authors of a similar project called “Adventure Cats.” It’s important to determine if your cat is right for this type of lifestyle and be prepared with all the necessary camping gear. There’s a pretty awesome guide which will let you determine if your kitty is suitable.
Without further ado, “The meowntains are calling, and I must go.”- CAT
#1 What A Magical Time
#2 Keep Rowing, Human. We Must Reach The Shore By Dusk
#3 Pure Purrrfection
#4 Having Fun
#5 Utter Purrfection
#6 Perfect Hiding Place
#7 The Littlest Camper
#8 It Is 3 Am. I Sing Songs Of My People. Yet, There’s No Applause
#9 This Is What Backpacks Are For Right?
#10 Our First Trip
#11 Camping Buddies
#12 This Favorite Spot Of Mine
#13 Human Shoulder? No. The Throne Upon Which I Rule
#14 Human Said Say Cheese. Yet, I Don’t See Any Cheese. I Have Been Deceived
#15 Soiled By Kindness. Gone Is My Rugged Repute. Now I’m… Cuddly
#16 Backpacking Is Fun, They Say
#17 Hiking Is Exhausting
#18 A Glorious View. Atop This Boulder, I Perch. Time For A Cat Nap
#19 I’m A Purrfect Kayaker
#20 Ah, Freedom At Last
#21 My Biggest Regret? Not Hiding When I Saw You. Hindsight Is Futile
#22 My Adopted Cat Is The Best Climbing Partner Ever
#23 Purrrfect View
#24 Vexatious Human. Hogs The Hammock; I Can’t Nap. My Soul Is Breaking
#25 Kitty The Explorer
#26 Let’s Go Kayaking They Said. It Will Be Fun They Said
#27 That Time We Took Our Kittens Canoeing And Hiking
#28 Adventure Calls Me. Yet, I Require A Nap. The Struggle Is Real
#29 My Cat Keel: “I Get By With A Little Help From My Furrends”
#30 When My Humans Took Me Along Their Journey
#31 Our Idea Of A Perfect Summer Afternoon
#32 Good Morning From The Meowtains
#33 The Evening Light Was Perfect. And How Can You Not Love The Look On Bolt’s Face?
#34 Me And Finch Are Portland-Bound To Go Hang Out With
#35 Go Climb Trees, They Said. It’ll Be Fun, They Said. Lies
#36 I Am Almighty. I Hold The Power Of Earth. I Made Dis Hot Thing
#37 Besties On Kayak Patrol
#38 Morning With A View
#39 Straight Up Chillin’
#40 Hanging Out Down By The River
#41 Cotton Candy Sky’s This Morning On The Water
#42 It’s Quite Nice
#43 Apathy And Sloth. Skills I’ve Spent Years Mastering
#44 Adventure Kitty
#45 Let The Wild Rumpus Start
#46 Hiking Buddies
#47 Cat That Walked Across Spain Together
#48 Meet Gandalf The Traveling Cat
#49 Ready To Adventure
#50 Good Morning World
#51 On The Top Of The World
#52 Enjoying A Little Cave Stop On Our Hike
#53 Adventure Time
#54 This Cat Just Loves Kayaking
#55 Sup Guys? This Is How We Roll
#56 We Spent Valentine’s Day Hiking A Meowntain, And It Was Wonderfurrrl
#57 Braving The Waves And Kayaking On The Choppy Waters Of Lake Tahoe
#58 Purrrfection
#59 Yeah, She Carries Me. I Basically Own Her. My Human Peasant
#60 My Cat Is Pretty Cool. He Comes On Canoe Trips And Stuff
#61 Hiking With Cat
#62 Lunch Date
#63 I Traverse These Dark Waters
#64 Mondays, Am I Right
#65 Girl’s Best Furrend
#66 My Adventure Buddy And I Made It Over A Lake And Hiked Up Into A Magical Place
#67 We Trudge To The Sun. What Awaits Us, We’re Unsure
#68 Good Times At Red Rocks With Zhiro And Steve
#69 Good Meowning
#70 Foolish Hoomans Campurrs. No Hunting Nor Gathering. One Mouse Won’t Go Far At This Campsite
#71 Cassiopée : The French Cat In The Motorhome
#72 Wicket’s Happy Place! @andreavestrand
#73 Camping, Kayaking…imdo It All.
#74 They Hate Being Left Behind.
#75 Sight Seeing
#76 What Camping With Cats Really Looks Like….
#77 Ship’s Cat Should Keep Mice Off – He Brings Them Back !
#78 Tara Mountain, Serbia
#79 Tara Mountain, Serbia
#80 Fontainebleau : I Am Bouldering Mr Spock Well He ….
#81 Tara Mountain, Serbia
#82 Tara Mountain, Serbia
#83 Pooface Killer!!!
#84 Hobo, On The Road For All His Life, Blazing Yet, Another Trail.
#85 Sup Kitty!
#86 Tesla The Viking-cat On The “pulpitstone” (the Top Of Lysefjorden), Norway
#87 Prince Of His Tent Castle
