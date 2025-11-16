“The Mediocre Superheroes”: Artists Create Comics Showing The Other Side Of The Life Of A Superhero (22 Pics)

Reading comics is a fun way to kill boredom and we love finding new and talented artists who can help with that! So let us introduce you to an awesome duo, Andrew Nadeau (writer) and Phil Thompson (illustrator), who teamed up to create the comic series “The Mediocre Superheroes”. They upload humorous illustrations showing the other, more human-like side of superheroes on Instagram every Tuesday and their followers seem to be enjoying that a lot!

Phil Thompson told Bored Panda that he grew up loving “The Far Side” and “Calvin and Hobbes”, two brilliant comics that inspired him to create illustrations himself. “The opportunity to bring to life the amazing comedy of the writer Andrew Nadeau is a thrill in itself. His jokes on Twitter are epic,” Phil added. 

“‘The Mediocre Superheroes’ contains stories of people with extraordinary missions but ordinary weaknesses and challenges. Just like many of us trying to get through life today.”

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | patreon.com

#1

Image source: mediocreheroes

#2

Image source: mediocreheroes

#3

Image source: mediocreheroes

#4

Image source: mediocreheroes

#5

Image source: mediocreheroes

#6

Image source: mediocreheroes

#7

Image source: mediocreheroes

#8

Image source: mediocreheroes

#9

Image source: mediocreheroes

#10

Image source: mediocreheroes

#11

Image source: mediocreheroes

#12

Image source: mediocreheroes

#13

Image source: mediocreheroes

#14

Image source: mediocreheroes

#15

Image source: mediocreheroes

#16

Image source: mediocreheroes

#17

Image source: mediocreheroes

#18

Image source: mediocreheroes

#19

Image source: mediocreheroes

#20

Image source: mediocreheroes

#21

Image source: mediocreheroes

#22

Image source: mediocreheroes

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
