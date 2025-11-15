Hey Pandas, What Are Some Ideas For A Peaceful Protest? (Closed)

my school shut me down on our speech abut LGBTQ right all of the teachers except 2 are homophobes and I’m tired of being treated this way need help and ideas
we are planning to wear gay and pride s**t and have a sit in where we dont move until they agree any ideas and or suggestions hope u see this
You could do a school strike. Plan it with anyone who wants to get involved to skip school and hold up signs supporting your cause at a place nearby (as to avoid accidentally breaking any trespassing laws). Hope this helps!
Get solicitors/lawyers involved
you have 2 options
1 just hol up signs
2 Ok so you get a knife…
You could pass around flyers among the students, telling them the schedule and stuff and why they should come. Kids can be a lot more understanding than adults.
I think that you should be as peaceful and non-destructive as possible. They may be more willing to agree if you’re calmer. Or just go ape s**t on their homophobic asses
If you act alone you are fairly easy to ignore, but if you gather support from other students, you will feel stronger.
Then plan your action- are you protesting against a specific thing, eg is there institutionalised homophobia in your school, and what form does it take? If there is a specific problem to address it can be easier to shape your argument, so (with your cohort of supportive friends) decide what are the top couple of specific issues (sexual segregation in sports? Double standards with dress code?….)
Then, and this is important, approach the media about your intended peaceful protest. If local newspapers etc aren’t interested, you might have to be inventive about using more modern means… Again, discuss with your group how best to get messages out.
The story should be “we are drawing attention to … in our school and want to show how much we all support our friends and contemporaries” (one of the basics of teaching is to have high expectations of students, rather than thinking the worst of them, so you’re going to turn this around on the faculty).
Once you have a plan for getting word out, approach the couple of teachers you feel you can trust, tell them about your concerns and the action: tell them that the students would like the support of the staff and the school, and that it would be an opportunity to spread a positive message, but that you are concerned that *a couple* of people might not be open minded enough to support (perhaps allude to some instances of discrimination, and point out that if this sort of attitude amongst staff was made public it would show the school in a very bad light….)
Remember that these teachers might not have a huge amount of power, perhaps they are low on the staff hierarchy- and they are probably already very overworked, so ask for help, but don’t expect them to magically wake up their colleagues. What we’re hoping for is that they can convey the message of this planned action to the staffroom. It’s too late for the Bad Guys to squash your action because you already told the media (so if you are suppressed, that’s still a story), so their best bet is to support you and to avoid bad publicity.
Obviously, the more students you can coordinate, and the more Good teachers you can rally to your cause, the more chance you have of creating change, so be persistent and plan carefully how to wield all the power you can muster. I wish you the very best of luck.
Keep being true to yourself, hold your head high.x
