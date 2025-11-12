The Mystical World Of Mushrooms Captured In Photos

Most people consider mushrooms to be the small, ugly cousins of the plant kingdom, but theirs is a surprisingly beautiful and wonderful world waiting to be explored. These beautiful mushrooms, captured by enthusiastic nature photographers, are a far cry from the ones you find in the woods or your local grocery store.
Most mushrooms, as we know them, are actually just the reproductive structure of the fungus they belong to – their fungal networks expand far further underground, and some fungi don’t even sprout the sort of mushrooms that we’re used to seeing. In fact, depending on your definition of “organism,” the largest living organism in the world is a fungus – there’s a honey mushroom colony in Oregon that occupies about 2,000 acres of land!
#1 Puffballs
Image source: Martin Pfister
#2 Mycena Chlorophos
Image source: Steve Axford
#3 Marasmius Haematocephalus
Image source: Steve Axford
#4 Rhodotus Palmatus
Image source: unknown
#5 Phallus Indusiatus
Image source: Bart Wursten
#6 Schizophyllum Commune
Image source: Steve Axford
#7 Amethyst Deceiver
Image source: Eric Balcon
#8 Panus Fasciatus
Image source: Steve Axford
#9 Clathrus Ruber
Image source: Patricia Woods
#10 Porcelain Fungus
Image source: Bernhard Pfister
#11 Cup Fungus
Image source: Megan Lorenz
#12 Lepiota
Image source: Andres Miguel Dominguez
#13 Leratiomyces
Image source: Steve Axford
#14 Hydnellum Peckii
Image source: H Richard Ellis
#15 Favolaschia Calocera
Image source: Bernard Spragg
#16 Cyathus Striatus
Image source: Steve Axford
#17 Coprinus Comatus
Image source: Steve Greaves
#18 Mushrooms With A Snail
Image source: Mariana Armata
#19 Geastrum Minimum
Image source: Juan Carlos Poveda Molero
#20 Aseroe Rubra
Image source: Mark Watson
#21 Morchella Esculenta
Image source: Wojciech Grzanka
#22 Puffball Mushroom
Image source: Roeselien Raimond
#23 Crepidotus
Image source: Steve Axford
#24 Tiny Golden Mushrooms
Image source: Maneesh
#25 Chorioactis
#26 Hairy Mycena
Image source: Steve Axford
#27 Amanita Muscaria
Image source: unknown
#28 Cup Fungi
Image source: Steve Axford
#29 Laccaria Amethystina
Image source: Tatyana Bulyonkova
#30 Illuminated Mushroom
Image source: Bernhard Pfister
#31 Tiny Orange Mushrooms
#32 Entoloma Hochstetteri
Image source: New Zealand Wild
#33 Lactarius Indigo
Image source: unknown
#34 Mycena Viscidocruenta
Image source: Arthur Chapman
#35 Cyptotrama Aspratum
Image source: Steve Axford
#36 Black Fungus
Image source: Steve Axford
#37 Panaleous Sphinctrinus
#38 Toothed Mushroom
Image source: edupic.net
#39 Clavaria Zollingeri
Image source: David Bosworth
#40 Parasola Miser
Image source: Juan Carlos Poveda Malero
#41 Oudemansiella Mucida
Image source: Tony Kav
#42 Chlorociboria
Image source: Steve Axford
#43 Illuminati
Image source: flickr.com
#44 Entoloma Hochstetteri
Image source: Ivan Richard
#45 Clathrus Archeri
Image source: Angel Paz
#46 Coprinus Cordisporus
Image source: Debbie Grant
#47 Stemonitis Axifera
Image source: Steve Axford
#48 Xylaria Hypoxylon
#49 Octopus Stinkhorn (Devils Fingers)
Image source: Bite Your Bum
#50 Clavaria Zollingeri
#51 Scutellinia Scutellata
Image source: Steve Axford
#52 Laccaria Amethystina
Image source: Roland Botterman
#53 Bay Bolete
#54 Helvella Lacunosa
Image source: Damon Tighe
#55 Wonderland Mushroom
#56 Marasmius Rotula
Image source: Rich Saidak
#57 Cookeina Tricholoma
Image source: S Glenum
#58 Mycena Chlorophos
Image source: Zongk Ye Quek
#59 Purple Mushrooms In The Woods
#60 Morchella
#61 Hexogonia Artemisia
#62 Entoloma Hochstetteri
Image source: New Zealand Wild
#63 Helvella Leucomelaena
Image source: Juan Carlos Poveda Molero
#64 Mushrooms
#65 Amanita Muscaria
Image source: Lyudmila Kravchenko
#66 Auricularia
Image source: Steve Axford
#67 Plectania Campylospora
Image source: Steve Axford
#68 Morchella Rotunda And Clathrus Ruber
Image source: Juan Carlos Poveda Malero
#69 Sarcoscypha Occidentalis
Image source: Anna
#70 Lycoperdon Perlatum
#71 Russian Muhomor
Image source: bankoboev.ru
#72 Leucocoprinus Birnbaumii
Image source: Steven Severinghaus
#73 Pearls
#74 Boletus Edulis
#75 Yellow Mushroom
Image source: Google-Flickr
#76 Purple Amanita
Image source: Delyth Angharad
#77 A Giant Among Us!
Image source: TakeninTamanNegara,Malaysia
#78 Amanita Muscaria
#79 Coprinellus Micaeus
#80 Coral Mushroom (if I Am Not Mistaken)
#81 Sailing Mushroom
Image source: BirgittaEvaHollander
#82 Coprinus Comatus
#83 Boletus Luridus
#84 Amanita- Giumalau Mountains
#85 Taken By My 7 Year Old Daughter…!
#86 Lafe
#87 Mutinus Caninus
Image source: Carlos Victorero
#88 Leathery Goblet
Image source: Steve Axford
#89 Calocera Viscosa
#90 Boletus Edulis
#91 Amanita Pantherina
#92 Miniature Spa Stones
#93 Transparency…mushroom In The Morning Light
Image source: Nirika
#94 Mushroom Balls
Image source: Joe McKenna
#95 Colony
#96 At First I Thought It Is A Leaf
#97 The Egg – Phalus Impudicus Egg
#98 Fly Agaric
#99 Up North Michigan
#100 White Translucent ( Wood Ear?)
#101 Shrroooommmeeeee
#102 Unexpected Life Inside A Dumpster
#103 Mushroom On A Hill
#104 In Peace
#105 Nature’s Perfect Lines
#106 Amanita Phalloides
#107 Morchella
#108 Pink Oysters! (pleurotus Djamor)
#109 Hydnum Repandum
#110 Clitopilus Prunulus
#111 King Of The Forest….
#112 Tiny Toadstool
#113 Rocketing Mushrooms
Image source: Ted Bukowski
#114 Omphalotus Olearius
#115 Autumn Forest Fungus
#116 A Big Family
#117 Good Morning World..
#118 Shaggy Ink Cap
#119 Witchcraft…
Image source: AnnDewulf
#120 Mushroom On Log
#121 Yellow Brain Fungi
#122 Everythings Big In The Kimberley…
Image source: KymSheppard…
#123 Fall Beauties
#124 Orange Fungus On Wood
#125 Trees?
#126 Multnomah Falls, Oregon
#127 Jelly Mushroom
#128 Amanita Phalloides
#129 All Together
Image source: AnnDewulf
#130 Dead Man’s Fingers!
#131 Hairy Stereum
#132 Flying Saucer In The Kimberley…
Image source: KymSheppard
#133 Toadstool, Bucegi Mountains, Romania
#134 Coral Mushroom
#135 Pezizaceae
#136 Omphalotus Olearius: Jack O’ Lantern
#137 Marasmius Sp
#138 Transparence
Image source: Nirika
#139 Puffball
#140 Blue !
#141 Fairytale Forrest.
#142 Raindrops
#143 Fairy Ring – Babler State Park, Wildwood, Mo
#144 Magical Fly Agaric
#145 Light Catcher
#146 In My Yard
#147 Aseroa Rubra
#148 Russula Emetica
#149 Smelly Shroom
#150 Fall Beauties
#151 Fall Beauties
#152 You Can Literaly Lose Your Mind After This One
#153 Classic
#154 Don’t Know Tunisia Sobhanallah
#155 Dark Blue
#156 Scleroderma
#157 Lisičarka ( Cantharellus Cibarius )
#158 Tiny Yellow Mushrooms
#159 Wondermushroom_0705
#160 Amanita With Slug
#161 Coprinus Micaceus
#162 Small Orange Mushrooms From Greece
#163 Yellow Coral & Scull
#164 Purple
#165 Weird & Wonderful
#166 Auricularia Auricula-judae
Image source: RyanGarnett
#167 Big Family
#168 The Little Lamp
#169 Little Ones
#170 Scotland
#171 Aleuria Aurantia
Image source: Myownpicture
#172 Big Mushroom
#173 Common Earthball
#174 Ready To Burst…
Image source: KymSheppard…
#175 The Smoking Caterpillar’s Crib
#176 Hypholoma Fasciculare
#177 Amanita Muscaria
#178 Fall Beauties
#179 Fall
#180 Fall
#181 Leopard-spotted Earthball
#182 “vliegenzwam” In Dutch
#183 Family 2
#184 Don’t Mind Me. I’m Just A Ropeway.
#185 Bioluminescent Mushroom By Leif Illuvatar
#186 Seven Shades
#187 All Caps
#188 Boletus Sp.
#189 Astraeus Hygrometricus
#190 Inner Glow
#191 2 Cup Fungi
#192 Mushrooms In My Yard In Trinidad
#193 Simple Treasures.
#194 White Muchroom
#195 Wood Ear, Auricularia Auricula-judae
Image source: Ownphotograph,QueenslandAustralia,December2010
#196 Unexpected Guest
#197 Little Ones
#198 An Old Married Couple
#199 Pancakes With Nutella?
#200 Autum Is Here
#201 Amanita Muscaria
#202 Amanita Phalloides
#203 Amanita Phalloides
#204 Agaricus Trisulphuratus
Image source: AadhiVishal.
#205 Orange Fungus
#206 Inonotus
#207 Purple Mushroom From New Zealand
#208 Violet
#209 Fall Beauties
#210 N/a
#211 Oh Look At This Fella
#212 Autumn 2013 England
#213 In My Garden.
#214 Yellow Mushroom
#215 Amanita Sp. (costa Rica)
#216 Fuya Fuya
#217 Cubensis
#218 Amanita Caesaria
#219 White As Snow
#220 Westcoast Floral Mushrooms
#221 Crete – Greece
#222 Muscarita (amanita Muscaria)
#223 After The Rain
#224 Autumn Forest Fungus
#225 Vlieland
#226 Lepiota ?
#227 Wondermushroom_0705
#228 Lone Mushroom
#229 Duiveltjesberg
#230 Iphone Foto
#231 Amanita Muscaria By Roniq Bartanen
#232 Cuc Phuong Viet Nam.
#233 Mendon Ponds Park 8/14
#234 Fairytale Forrest.
#235 Fairytale Forrest.
#236 Agrocybe Cylindracea
#237 Fly Agaric
#238 ???
#239 On A Walk
#240 Inverted Chandelier?
#241 Autumn Mushroom
#242 Amethyst Deceiver
#243 Just A Mushroom
#244 Pushing Thru The Bitumen…so Strong!
Image source: KymSheppard…
#245 A Happy Family
#246 Tree Shroom
#247 Made In Romania
#248 Catrine House Mushrooms, Ayrshire
#249 Stinkhorn
#250 I Don’t Know
#251 No Clue
#252 Boletus Satanas
#253 Phallus Impudicus
#254 Autumn Beauty
#255 Family
#256 Lilla Tøfflus
#257 Amanita Muscaria – Fly Agaric
#258 Toadstool
#259 Amanita Muscaria
Image source: PJB
#260 Shaggy Ink Cap (coprinus Comatus)
#261 Orange Fungus
#262 Change Of The Season
#263 Porcelain Mushroom
#264 No Name
#265 A No Brainer
#266 A No Brainier
#267 Basidiomycota
#268 Satsuma On A Stick (rhodotus Palmatus)
#269 Lepiota – Northern Spain
#270 Norway Mountain Mushroom – Latin Name Anyone?
#271 Hawaiian Sticky Squid Aseroe Rubra
#272 Ramaria Stricta
#273 Amanita Muscaria
#274 Agaricus Arvensis
#275 Mini Shrooms
#276 Birch Legs Mushrooms
#277 Mushrooms On A Stick
#278 Amanita Muscaria
#279 Crete – Greece
#280 Bavarian Fungi 2
#281 Bavarian Fungi 3
#282 Amanita Caesarea
#283 Mycena Subcyanocephala
Image source: cho_fungi
#284 Autumn Forest Fungus
#285 #bracket #oystershell
#286 Pushing Thru The Bitumen…so Strong!
Image source: KymSheppard…
#287 Finger
#288 Autumn In Holland
#289 In My Garden, 2.
#290 Yellow Mushroom With Ruffles
#291 False Parasols (chlorophyllum Molybdites)
#292 Yellow Fly Agaric
#293 Coral Mushroom-clavarioid
#294 Can You Identify This Species? -photo By Marcella Kyrein
#295 Backyard Art In Marietta Ga
#296 Ecuador
#297 Tangerine
#298 Boletus Queletii With A Slug
#299 Lycuperdon Perlatum
#300 Cantharellus Cibarius
#301 Shiitake.
#302 Bavarian Fungi
#303 Shrooms On A Tree
#304 Steinpilz
#305 Boletus Pillingsen
#306 Edible Mushrooms (coorg)
Follow Us