Man Dumps Single Mom Because Parenting Was “Too Much,” Shocked She Didn’t Wait Around Crying

Being a single parent is already a lot of work, but adding dating to the mix can definitely complicate the situation. That’s because they might have to deal with breakups and romantic conflicts, all while also managing their parenting responsibilities.
This was the case for one single mom who was in a serious relationship with a man for two years, until he suddenly realized what his future would look like as a stepparent. The guy broke up with her immediately after that, but later tried to play the victim.
It seems like the man cherished his relationship with his girlfriend, which is why they had been going steady for two years. He also didn’t mind spending time with her 7-year-old son since the kid only came over once a week. Although the poster did face some issues once in a while with his partner’s child, it didn’t seem to affect their relationship that much.
Most people who date single parents know that their kid is part of the deal, but they might not actually understand the responsibilities that come with this kind of setup. According to research, young single moms tend to attract a lot of male attention, but these people might not actually be thinking about being there for the women for the long haul.
It seems like the OP also fell into this category, because only after he began spending more time with his girlfriend’s son did he realize that he wasn’t cut out to be a stepparent. In fact, he began to wonder how he would be able to manage such parenting responsibilities, and he felt that ending the relationship might be best.
This kind of realization might seem harsh, but experts state that it’s important for people to really reflect on whether they can manage the role of a stepparent or not. It definitely won’t be an easy thing to do, which is why the people who are willing to continue forward need to be prepared to be a parent and adjust to a blended family dynamic.
Even before ending things with his girlfriend, the man asked her if he could get some space from her and her son once a month, but she said that with them, it was all or nothing. He also suggested that they try couples therapy to sort out the issue, but since she was already undergoing individual counseling, she refused.
Eventually, the woman told the poster to leave, and she stopped returning his calls or texts, so he knew that it was over. Even though the poster found their breakup tough to handle, he realized that his ex was struggling even more because he found her in tears when he went to pick up his stuff some time later.
After a relationship ends, most folks need time to heal and get back on their feet, but single parents might find that harder to do since they also have to be there for their child. They don’t get much space to grieve, and in many cases, might not have anyone to support them through such a vulnerable time.
Luckily, in this case, it seems like the woman reached out to her friends and was able to slowly move on after six weeks. Unfortunately, the poster was extremely unhappy about the fact that she was feeling better, and he tried to put her down for just going out and enjoying herself.
What do you think about the man’s reaction to his ex moving on, and do you think he made the right decision about breaking up with her? Do share your honest opinion down below.
