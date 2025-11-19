Netizens Compare Past First Ladies’ Inauguration Outfits After Melania’s Dress Goes Viral

Melania Trump has returned to the White House, bringing her impactful fashion choices with her.
As Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, all eyes were on the Slovenia-born model, who wore a navy blue coat by Adam Lippes and a hat with a white ribbon by Eric Javits, both US designers.
The dark ensemble—particularly the massive hat—did not go unnoticed, sparking hilarious comparisons to 1920s mobsters, UFOs, and different cartoon characters.
The first ladies’ fashion has always communicated a bigger message, notes Vanessa Friedman, the New York Times‘ chief fashion critic. For instance, Jacqueline Kennedy projected elegance with her pillbox hats and pastel suits, while Michelle Obama preferred more casual and affordable pieces and Jill Biden favored domestic designers and focused on attainability.
It was only natural then that after Melania’s latest look went viral, netizens rushed to compare it with the most memorable Inauguration Day looks by first ladies of the USA through the years.
#1 Rosalynn Carter (1977-1981)
Rosalynn, a leading advocate for women’s rights and mental health, accompanied her husband Jimmy Carter wearing a turquoise coat dress by New York designer Dominic Rompollo.
Image source: Ron Galella/Getty Images
#2 Jackie Kennedy (1961-1963)
The 35th first lady famously wore an Oleg Cassini A-line dress and coat accessorized with a pillbox hat by Halston. That evening, the fashion icon went with an off-white dress that consisted of a sheer top and a strapless bodice embellished with silver thread.
Cassini created over 300 outfits for Jackie while she lived at the White House from 1961 to 1963.
Her husband, John F. Kennedy, was the first US president whose inaugural speech was broadcast in color on television.
Image source: Getty Images
#3 Michelle Obama (2009-2017)
Michelle donned a lemongrass-colored look by the Cuban-born American designer Isabel Toledo for her husband’s first swearing-in ceremony in January 2009.
The attorney and author, who was the first Black first lady, opted for a darker, more casual look for Barack Obama’s second inauguration in 2013, wearing a blue-checkered coat by Thom Browne, maroon gloves, and shoes from J. Crew.
Image source: Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images, Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
#4 Mary Lincoln (1861-1865)
Mary wore a long strapless gown that featured ruffle detailing at the bottom and at the shoulder area. The 16th first lady of the United States and wife of Abraham Lincoln accessorized her look with fresh flowers in her hair and an elegant necklace.
Her clothes were frequently designed by Elizabeth Keckley, a former slave whom she met the day of her husband’s inauguration.
Image source: Library Of Congress/Getty Images
#5 Lady Bird Johnson (1963-1969)
Claudia “Lady Bird” Johnson was first lady of the United States from 1963 to 1969. For her husband Lyndon B. Johnson’s ceremony, she wore a red wool dress and matching hat. For the evening ball, she changed into a yellow gown by John Moore.
Image source: Getty Images, Hulton Archive/Getty Images
#6 Melania Trump (2017-2021)
In 2017, Melania paid homage to Jackie Kennedy in a powder blue cashmere dress and cropped jacket by Ralph Lauren. She styled her hair in an updo and accessorized with matching gloves and Manolo Blahnik pumps.
At the inaugural ball, she opted for a white off-the-shoulder gown by Pierre Hervé.
Image source: Evan Vucci/Pool via Bloomberg/Getty Images, Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images
#7 Eleanor Roosevelt (1933-1945)
The diplomat, activist, and longest-serving first lady of the United States had many inauguration ceremonies and balls, as Franklin D. Roosevelt served as president four times.
For Roosevelt’s first inauguration in 1933, Eleanor wore a more casual ensemble consisting of a long skirt and shirt, a black coat, and a hat.
Image source: PhotoQuest/Getty Images
#8 Barbara Bush (1989-1993)
To celebrate her husband George H. W. Bush’s presidency in 1989, Barbara donned a turquoise coat with oversized buttons designed by Bill Blass, which she paired with a pearl necklace and low-heeled black pumps.
Image source: Dirck Halstead/Getty Images
#9 Hillary Clinton (1993-2001)
When Bill Clinton became the 42nd president of the United States in 1993, Hillary opted for a navy coat, a matching hat, and a metallic scarf knotted at the neck. Underneath the coat was a checked pink suit by Arkansas designer Connie Fails.
For Bill’s second inauguration in 1997, the politician opted for a coral coat and coordinating dress by Oscar de la Renta, a tan handbag, and heeled pumps.
Image source: MPI/Getty Images, Dirck Halstead/Getty Images
#10 Jill Biden (2021-2025)
The educator wore a blue tweed dress and matching coat from the New York label Markarian at Joe Biden’s swearing-in ceremony in January 2021.
As Biden took office at the height of the pandemic, Jill completed her look with a face mask—perhaps not the most fashionable accessory for a presidential inauguration, but the most necessary at the time.
Image source: Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images
#11 Betty Ford (1974-1977)
Betty, who was noted for her politically active role in the women’s rights movement, wore a light blue and white dress suit accessorized with a white belt as her husband, Gerald Ford, was sworn in as the 38th president of the United States.
Image source: UPI/Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
#12 Nancy Raegan (1981-1989)
When Ronald Reagan took office in 1977, his wife Nancy donned a red dress and coat from one of her favorite designers, the New York-based creative Adolfo. The shade would become known as “Reagan red.”
In 1985, for her husband’s second term, the 40th first lady wore an electric blue coat dress by the same designer that featured a gold chain. That year, Nancy forgot to introduce the president-elect during the Inaugural Band Concert.
Image source: Joe McNally/Getty Images, Library of Congress
#13 Pat Nixon (1969-1974)
Pat’s husband Richard Nixon was sworn in in 1969. Her choice of outfit was a pink double-breasted coat designed by an American label, Jay Sarnoff Custom Couture.
The 37th first lady’s inaugural ball gown was designed by Harvey Berin.
Four years later, Pat donned a dazzling blue dress with crystal details by Adele Simpson.
Image source: Getty Images, Getty Images
#14 Laura Bush (2001-2009)
Laura entrusted Dallas designer Michael Faircloth to create her look for George W. Bush’s inauguration in 2001. She wore a single-breasted blue coat and skirt, paired with black gloves.
For her husband’s second inauguration in 2005, the educator sported an Oscar de la Renta white cashmere coat dress.
Image source: Pool BASSIGNAC/BUU/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images, Win McNamee/Getty Images
