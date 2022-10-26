Marvel Releases The Official Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Trailer

It’s time for some Ant-Man! Understandably, Marvel is heavily focused on the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever feature that’s set to be released on November 11. Currently, the Ryan Coogler sequel is tracking huge numbers by possibly opening up to a huge $175 million in its first weekend domestically.
Given the incredible strength of the amazing trailers and the general curiosity about how Black Panther will move forward without Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, that’s not particularly surprising. So while all of the promotion has been focused on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel pulled out a big shock by revealing the Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania trailer this past Monday!
The official synopsis for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is as follows:
In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang. Director Peyton Reed returns to direct the film; Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard produce.
The film will obviously see Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly return to their respective roles, but the new cast members include Jonathan Majors, Bill Murray (who’s currently dealing with allegations, which is likely the reason he’s barely in the trailer), and Kathryn Newton.
The last time Ant-Man and The Wasp were seen was in Avengers: Endgame. If you notice, both Michael Pena and David Dastmalchian are not in the trailer. The latter has confirmed his status regarding the upcoming film during the Moon Knight premiere, “It doesn’t look like it…But that’s okay.” Dastmalchian’s response on whether he’ll come back for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. “I know they’re making something incredible. I can’t wait to see what Peyton does next. He’s one of my favorite directors… He’s been so busy. I have tried to stay in touch, but he’s making an incredible film right now.” Pena hasn’t been as straightforward as Dave, as the actor has dodged the question during several interviews. At the moment, it’s possible that Luis will make a surprise cameo within the feature, but it’s clear that he’s not a strong onscreen presence in the third installment.
Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is scheduled to be released in theaters on February 17, 2023. The box office earnings for the latest Ant-Man feature should be very interesting. Out of all of the franchises in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man hasn’t been the strongest financially.
The films do enough to warrant a sequel, with the first Ant-Man making $519. 3 million, and Ant-Man and The Wasp collecting $622 million; Most films wish they could garner this much at the box office as these are still strong numbers, but compared to Captain America: Civil War or Iron Man, these numbers do pale in comparison. Though, to be fair, the first Captain America made $370.6 million and Thor $449.3 million, so the Ant-Man franchise isn’t widely off track.
The key thing is a strong follow-up to Avengers: Endgame. Marvel films do extremely well due to repeat viewings and excellent word-of-mouth, so if Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania can garner such high praise, then it shouldn’t have a problem surpassing $622 million. We’ll surely see how the first chapter in Phase five turns out on February 17. The third installment doesn’t have any competition to slow it down when it releases on the scheduled date, so it should be an easy No.1 opening weekend win for the Marvel feature.