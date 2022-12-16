Marvel Is Reportedly Focusing On Quality Over Quantity In The Next Phases

In the eyes of many fans, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was simply perfect in Phases one through three. While Thor: The Dark World or Iron Man 2 exists, they’re the rare features that audiences frown upon. The Marvel films are known for their light and comedic affairs. Still, films like Captain America: Winter Solider helped showcase that the brand isn’t afraid to venture into a different territory in storytelling. Each phase was wonderfully built towards Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. The final saga of the first three phases will always be remembered because everything felt perfectly balanced. The story was strong, Thanos arguably remains the best villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and who could forget the iconic final moments of Tony Stark? The Avengers as we know it was done, but the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was bright as fans eagerly anticipated what was next.
However, according to The Cosmic Circus, the report states that Marvel Studios could face considerable changes in their strategy due to the negative feedback that Phase four has received. Disney has released massive content, but fans and critics feel that much of it is lacking. As a result, the report states “as a preventative measure to assure quality control,” both Marvel and Disney are “re-evaluating the future releases” of Phase Five and beyond.
Marvel Phase Four began with WandaVision, and all signs pointed to the brand successfully transforming into the new phase of its cinematic universe. Many deem WandaVision as revolutionary in visuals and storytelling, with the highly praised miniseries garnering Primetime Emmy nominations. WandaVision left the award show with Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics, and Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour). More importantly, it ensured the trust of fans that quality still manners, and it bold well for future Marvel shows. Then, Black Widow arrived. The prequel wasn’t terrible by any means, but critics and audiences did feel that it wasn’t on par with the top Marvel films in phases one through three. Some could say it was Thor: Dark World of Phase Four.
However, Marvel continued to produce lackluster content. While films and shows such as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Loki, and Ms. Marvel were heavily praised; There were movies like Eternals, which has the honorable distinction of being the first Marvel film to get a rotten tomato. Then other lackluster affairs such as Thor: Love & Thunder, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and The Falcon and the Winder Solider dominate Phase Four.
Suddenly, Thor: The Dark World doesn’t seem too bad compared to some of Marvel’s recent content, and fans aren’t particularly pleased about the state of the MCU. The only MCU film to make over a billion dollars is Spider-Man: No Way Home. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is still playing in theaters, so that can change in a month or so, though many are tracking it to be on par with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Six films made over a billion dollars in phase three: Captain Marvel (1.128 Billion), Spider-Man: Far from Home – (1.131 Billion), Captain America: Civil War (1.153 Billion), Black Panther (1.347 Billion), Avengers: Infinity War (2.048 Billion), Avengers: Endgame (2.796 Billion). That’s a huge difference. Now Black Widow, Shang-Chi, and The Eternals came out in the middle of the pandemic, so it was never expected for them to make over a billion; however, once Spider-Man: No Way Home past that mark without the help of China, then most of the films following the Tom Holland feature should’ve gotten past a billion accessible since Thor and Doctor Strange are established characters. Quality over quantity made Disney such a global success in the first place. Given that the company pushed back the release of Blade and several other Marvel films, this report seems to be accurate, but only time will tell once the films and shows start to release.