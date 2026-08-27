Mario: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Mario
August 27, 1986
Baltimore, Maryland, US
40 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Mario?
Mario Dewar Barrett is an American R&B singer, songwriter, and actor, celebrated for his smooth vocals and emotive performances. He commands stages with a versatile blend of dancing and heartfelt delivery.
He first gained widespread public attention with his chart-topping 2004 single “Let Me Love You,” a poignant ballad that resonated globally and solidified his place in early 2000s R&B. The track quickly became a defining anthem of its era.
Early Life and Education
A challenging family environment shaped Mario Dewar Barrett’s early years in Baltimore, Maryland, where his grandmother primarily raised him amidst his mother’s struggle with drug addiction. At age four, he declared his dream of becoming a singer, supported by a karaoke machine from his mother.
He later attended Milford Mill Academy, where he refined his vocal talents and learned to play the piano, ultimately securing a record deal with J Records at just 14 years old.
Notable Relationships
Currently, Mario Dewar Barrett is in a relationship with Esmeralda Rios, with whom he welcomed a son in January 2026. This publicly confirmed pairing marks a significant chapter in his personal life.
Before this, Barrett maintained a largely private personal life, though he has openly discussed past experiences with relationships and privacy.
Career Highlights
Mario Dewar Barrett’s R&B career took flight with the release of his debut self-titled album in 2002, which featured the hit single “Just a Friend 2002,” peaking in the Billboard Hot 100’s top five. His second album, Turning Point, produced the number one global sensation “Let Me Love You,” which dominated charts for nine consecutive weeks.
Beyond music, Barrett launched his independent record label, New Citizen LLC, and has also cultivated an acting career with roles in films such as Step Up and Freedom Writers, alongside a recurring part in the series Empire.
To date, he has garnered two Billboard Music Awards and a Grammy Award nomination for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance, establishing his enduring impact on contemporary R&B.
Signature Quote
“I’ve lived this lifestyle as an artist and sometimes we get caught up in the fun, women and partying. But when you really sit back and think about it, it’s not what fulfills you deep down inside and there’s much more to experience in life than just that.”
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