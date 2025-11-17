Here Are Photographs I’ve Taken Over The Years

I’ve been very passionate about photography since I was young. I bought my first camera when I was 10 years old with some money my Grandpa and Grandma gifted me.
Even as I’m nearing the age of 18, I still love photography as much as I did when I was young. And in fact, I am still using the same camera I bought years ago.
I would like to share my best photos from my 7-8 years of being a photographer.
#1 A Flamingo At The Zoo
#2 A Crow In The Rain (B&w)
#3 A Golden-Crowned Sparrow Perched On Branch
#4 A Ring-Tailed Lemur At The Zoo
#5 Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, France
#6 Aosta, Italy
#7 My First Photograph Of The Moon
#8 Pretty Purple Rhododendrons
#9 Beautiful Orange Colored Lily
#10 A Mallard In The Rain
#11 Dusty-Pink Colored Roses
#12 Some Other Flamingoes At The Zoo
#13 Kookaburra At The Zoo
#14 A Plump Dark-Eyed Junco Perched On Branch
#15 A Male Anna’s Hummingbird Or Calypte Hummingbird Looking Into The Distance
#16 A Female Anna’s Hummingbird Hiding In A Bush
#17 A Female Anna’s Hummingbird
#18 Same Female Hummingbird As Before
#19 Female Hummingbird
#20 Female Hummingbird
#21 A Male Peacock At The Zoo
#22 A Siamang At The Zoo
#23 Aosta, Italy
