Here Are Photographs I’ve Taken Over The Years

I’ve been very passionate about photography since I was young. I bought my first camera when I was 10 years old with some money my Grandpa and Grandma gifted me.

Even as I’m nearing the age of 18, I still love photography as much as I did when I was young. And in fact, I am still using the same camera I bought years ago.

I would like to share my best photos from my 7-8 years of being a photographer.

#1 A Flamingo At The Zoo

#2 A Crow In The Rain (B&w)

#3 A Golden-Crowned Sparrow Perched On Branch

#4 A Ring-Tailed Lemur At The Zoo

#5 Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, France

#6 Aosta, Italy

#7 My First Photograph Of The Moon

#8 Pretty Purple Rhododendrons

#9 Beautiful Orange Colored Lily

#10 A Mallard In The Rain

#11 Dusty-Pink Colored Roses

#12 Some Other Flamingoes At The Zoo

#13 Kookaburra At The Zoo

#14 A Plump Dark-Eyed Junco Perched On Branch

#15 A Male Anna’s Hummingbird Or Calypte Hummingbird Looking Into The Distance

#16 A Female Anna’s Hummingbird Hiding In A Bush

#17 A Female Anna’s Hummingbird

#18 Same Female Hummingbird As Before

#19 Female Hummingbird

#20 Female Hummingbird

#21 A Male Peacock At The Zoo

#22 A Siamang At The Zoo

#23 Aosta, Italy

Patrick Penrose
