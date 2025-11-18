Hey Pandas, Share Pics Of Things That Make No Sense In Your Home (Closed)

by

Make it make sense.

#1 Deck Light Switch In Upstairs Closet

Hey Pandas, Share Pics Of Things That Make No Sense In Your Home (Closed)

#2 My ‘En Suite’

Hey Pandas, Share Pics Of Things That Make No Sense In Your Home (Closed)

#3 This Free-Loader. He’s Old Enough To Pay Rent, But Refuses

Hey Pandas, Share Pics Of Things That Make No Sense In Your Home (Closed)

#4 Stairs That Lead Straight Into The Solid Ceiling In Our Basement. If There Was An Opening, It Would Lead Right Under The Deck

Hey Pandas, Share Pics Of Things That Make No Sense In Your Home (Closed)

#5 Electrical Work. More In The Comments

Hey Pandas, Share Pics Of Things That Make No Sense In Your Home (Closed)

#6 Empty Space On The Opposite End Of The Fireplace. Not Sure What It Was For. It Now Holds Fake Plants

Hey Pandas, Share Pics Of Things That Make No Sense In Your Home (Closed)

#7 Fireplace Wood Storage Next To The Fireplace. On An Exterior Wall, Up To The Vaulted Ceiling, With A 1.5 Foot Semicircle Opening. I Understand The Need For Ventilation, But This Is Bizzarre

Hey Pandas, Share Pics Of Things That Make No Sense In Your Home (Closed)

#8 The 1.5 Foot Semicircle Firewood Opening We Use For Kindling

Hey Pandas, Share Pics Of Things That Make No Sense In Your Home (Closed)

#9 Heater Vents Next To Windows &/Or Doors! Like Wtf?! Shameful Waste Of Heating/Cooling Energy

Hey Pandas, Share Pics Of Things That Make No Sense In Your Home (Closed)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Ponchos Aren’t Just For Granny Anymore
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Survey Finds Humans Kiss Their Dogs More Than Their Partners
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
This Guy Receives A Racist Message, Responds With A Compliment And Gets An Apology
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, Ask The Opposite Gender Questions You Always Wanted The Answer To (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
40 Twitter Users Share Their “Weirdest” And “Rudest” Customer Experiences
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
30 Of The Most Atrocious House Listings From This ‘Ugly Irish Houses’ Insta Account
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.