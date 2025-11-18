Hey Pandas, Share Pics Of Things That Make No Sense In Your Home (Closed)

Make it make sense.
#1 Deck Light Switch In Upstairs Closet
#2 My ‘En Suite’
#3 This Free-Loader. He’s Old Enough To Pay Rent, But Refuses
#4 Stairs That Lead Straight Into The Solid Ceiling In Our Basement. If There Was An Opening, It Would Lead Right Under The Deck
#5 Electrical Work. More In The Comments
#6 Empty Space On The Opposite End Of The Fireplace. Not Sure What It Was For. It Now Holds Fake Plants
#7 Fireplace Wood Storage Next To The Fireplace. On An Exterior Wall, Up To The Vaulted Ceiling, With A 1.5 Foot Semicircle Opening. I Understand The Need For Ventilation, But This Is Bizzarre
#8 The 1.5 Foot Semicircle Firewood Opening We Use For Kindling
#9 Heater Vents Next To Windows &/Or Doors! Like Wtf?! Shameful Waste Of Heating/Cooling Energy
