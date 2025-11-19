People Say They Would Rather Look Uncool Than Be A Part Of These 27 Excessive Trends

Probably all of us have felt bad when comparing ourselves to others — whether it’s because they can afford things we wish we could, achieve goals we aspire to, or simply hold a higher social status than we do. So, it’s normal to try to do something to keep up with them and feel better about yourself.
At the same time, some people believe that chasing higher social status, or, as the idiom goes, “keeping up with the Joneses” is not only a waste of time, but of money and sanity too. This list is the compilation of things they admit not doing, even if that makes them seem a bit uncool, so let’s see what they are, shall we?
More info: Reddit
#1
I still refuse to download TikTok.
Image source: TannerThanUsual, cottonbro studio
#2
A new phone every two years. I keep mine until I can’t update it anymore or stuff on it stops working properly.
Image source: SellerOfLatex, Iurii Laimin
#3
Smart home products. I can flip my own lightswitches and select my own music without talking to an a.i. assistant.
Image source: Slawth_x, freepik
#4
I personally do not feel the need to have a new car on a consistent basis.
Image source: beach_peach3, Daniel Andraski
#5
Branded stuff.
I’ll splurge on high quality, pricey stuff but paying a huge premium to essentially advertise some brand is a no go for me.
Image source: Panstalot, Erik Mclean
#6
Not spending thousands on a 1 year olds birthday party who doesn’t even know what’s going on.
Image source: Mash_man710, Christopher Luther
#7
As a mother I refused to get on the overscheduled ‘achiever’ child treadmill. My kids each had a sport or activity they enjoyed and then plenty of time with friends and down time at home.
Image source: puppiesbooksandmocha, Kaboompics.com
#8
Expensive gym clothes. I’m not paying $90 for leggings I’m going to run and sweat in. I’ll stick with the cheap ones and not feel bad putting them through hell.
Image source: Middle-Cranberry-792, FbyF Studio
#9
Getting a doodle because they are trendy right now. I have no interest in paying thousands of dollars more for a designer dog because everyone wants one. Especially when there are so many great dogs in need of a home in shelters.
Image source: Fantastic-Support383, Julius Weidenauer
#10
Getting an Apple Watch.
Image source: narwahl_IQ, Daniel Korpai
#11
Stanley’s 😂😂😂.
Image source: ZookeepergameBig1903, Natilyn Hicks Photography
#12
A wedding. We’re going to the courthouse and I couldn’t be happier.
Image source: PeligrosaPistola, Curated Lifestyle
#13
Have my wife rip up a 5 year old fully functional 80k kitchen because ‘we need to follow the trends” like my buddy did.
Image source: LordScotchyScotch, Noland Live
#14
Injections of filler or Botox. I’m 31/F and “at that age” where the pressure is real on social media and amongst my peers. I’m also middle class and could afford it. The influencers are constantly hitting my feed making me feel bad about aging and the aging has only just began. I’m literally so young still. But I just can’t bring myself to cave. We really don’t understand the long term consequences and I’m convinced it’s a fad that will die out because these faces are starting to look, *morphed*. Just fine lines for me, thanks.
Image source: elons_publicist, Anna Shvets
#15
Home trends. I do not believe that I need to make my house summer, autumn, winter or spring themed. Will I change my linen to something warmer and darker during winter and get my floral out during summer? Sure. But I sure AF am not hopping on that train of changing everything.
Image source: GrumpyPanda29, zwybies
#16
I’ve never understood buying a home for the max amount you were approved for just because that’s what you were approved for. We have friends that live in really nice houses, but never go anywhere or do anything. My wife and I opted to buy a really nice but smaller house that was 275k less than what we were approved for. Now we go on nice vacations a couple times a year, go out to dinner often. We see plays, concerts and do all kinds of things we couldn’t do if we had bought a bigger house.
Image source: drewbee123, Thirdman
#17
I have friends that go to Disney twice a year and they are always trying to get us to go. I’ve been to Disney, I don’t get it and I don’t care to go ever again.
Image source: lukehardy, juan mendez
#18
I will try to fix/mend everything that I own before deciding to just be a consumer.
Image source: real_picklejuice, tnfeez desgin
#19
Buying nail sets and lashes.
Image source: Comprehensive_Box902, Ke Vin
#20
Living paycheck to paycheck to just have “things”.
Image source: NotTheGumdrop, Ben Iwara
#21
Buying a pair of god awful ugly a*s shoes that don’t fit my feet, but are “designer” or whatever. I’m not an Olympic athlete, I don’t need to spend hundreds on shoes.
Image source: PinkRanger1234, Jamie Street
#22
Pay 20+ at a cocktail bar for one drink.
Image source: anon, kofookoo.de
#23
Embracing consumer culture. To be fair, there was about a decade when I was too poor to do that. Once my financial situation improved, I realized that none of that stuff would have made me happy. And now that I can afford to “keep up,” I have zero desire to. In that way, the poverty was useful (though I never want to be in that dire of a situation again).
Image source: sirdigbykittencaesar, Borko Manigoda
#24
I can genuinely say i do not give one single care what a lawn looks like, and will do the barest minimum maintenance just so the city doesn’t ticket me.
Image source: kbyyru, Getty Images
#25
F**k Spotify. I use a Zune.
Image source: captainedwinkrieger, cottonbro studio
#26
I live in a small town in Iowa and everyone has a golf cart that they tool around town in. I’m not getting a golf cart.
Image source: letmebeyoursalad, Eric Brehm
#27
Have dogs that bark all day long for no reason.
Image source: flatstacy, Lukasz Szramuk
