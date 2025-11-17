This Jewelry Brand Combines Illustration And Cute Animals To Create The Ultimate Rings For Animal Lovers (26 Pics)

by

Orion Jewelry brand had launched a super cute cosmic animals jewelry ring series inspired by their OC animal characters.

The Animals Come from the constellation of Orion and each has its own unique characteristics and set of elements that distinguish them.

Little is yet known about them or the universe that they come from or where they originated from but one thing is certain; they. are. adorable.

The brand combines super cute illustrations made by IzaPug (Iza Adami) and creates rings inspired by them.

The Rings are stackable and also have additional rings that fit them like giving the cute cat paws as two separate matching rings or giving the bat a pair of wings. Adorable.

The Jewelry is available in both silver and gold in any ring size.

Which one is your favorite?

More info: Instagram | Instagram

Cosmic Piggy Made by IzaPug

This Jewelry Brand Combines Illustration And Cute Animals To Create The Ultimate Rings For Animal Lovers (26 Pics)

Image credits: izapug

Neutral Rose Gold Piggy with Zirconia and Rubies

This Jewelry Brand Combines Illustration And Cute Animals To Create The Ultimate Rings For Animal Lovers (26 Pics)

Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry

Gold Happy piggy with Rubies and Diamonds

This Jewelry Brand Combines Illustration And Cute Animals To Create The Ultimate Rings For Animal Lovers (26 Pics)

Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry

Gold Happy piggy with Rubies and Diamonds

This Jewelry Brand Combines Illustration And Cute Animals To Create The Ultimate Rings For Animal Lovers (26 Pics)

Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry

https://www.etsy.com/listing/1357105700

Crying Piggy With Sapphires and Zirconia

This Jewelry Brand Combines Illustration And Cute Animals To Create The Ultimate Rings For Animal Lovers (26 Pics)

Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry

3 Piggies Stacking rings

This Jewelry Brand Combines Illustration And Cute Animals To Create The Ultimate Rings For Animal Lovers (26 Pics)

Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry

Cute Little Bear with Zirconia and Tanzanites

This Jewelry Brand Combines Illustration And Cute Animals To Create The Ultimate Rings For Animal Lovers (26 Pics)

Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry

Cute Little Bear with Zirconia and Tanzanites

This Jewelry Brand Combines Illustration And Cute Animals To Create The Ultimate Rings For Animal Lovers (26 Pics)

Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry

Ram with Sapphires and Zirconia

This Jewelry Brand Combines Illustration And Cute Animals To Create The Ultimate Rings For Animal Lovers (26 Pics)

Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry

Ram with Sapphires and Zirconia

This Jewelry Brand Combines Illustration And Cute Animals To Create The Ultimate Rings For Animal Lovers (26 Pics)

Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry

Bunny Ring with Emeralds and Zirconia

This Jewelry Brand Combines Illustration And Cute Animals To Create The Ultimate Rings For Animal Lovers (26 Pics)

Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry

Bunny Ring with Emeralds and Zirconia

This Jewelry Brand Combines Illustration And Cute Animals To Create The Ultimate Rings For Animal Lovers (26 Pics)

Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry

Cosmic Bat illustration made by IzaPug

This Jewelry Brand Combines Illustration And Cute Animals To Create The Ultimate Rings For Animal Lovers (26 Pics)

Image credits: izapug

Cute Little Black Bat Ring with Zirconia and Emeralds

This Jewelry Brand Combines Illustration And Cute Animals To Create The Ultimate Rings For Animal Lovers (26 Pics)

Image credits: www.etsy.com

Bat Wings Ring

This Jewelry Brand Combines Illustration And Cute Animals To Create The Ultimate Rings For Animal Lovers (26 Pics)

Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry

Cute Bat and Wings Ring Set

This Jewelry Brand Combines Illustration And Cute Animals To Create The Ultimate Rings For Animal Lovers (26 Pics)

Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry

Cute Bat and Wings Ring Set

This Jewelry Brand Combines Illustration And Cute Animals To Create The Ultimate Rings For Animal Lovers (26 Pics)

Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry

Kitty Ring with Sapphires and Zirconia

This Jewelry Brand Combines Illustration And Cute Animals To Create The Ultimate Rings For Animal Lovers (26 Pics)

Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry

Kitty Ring with Sapphires and Zirconia

This Jewelry Brand Combines Illustration And Cute Animals To Create The Ultimate Rings For Animal Lovers (26 Pics)

Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry

Cat Ring with Matching Paws

This Jewelry Brand Combines Illustration And Cute Animals To Create The Ultimate Rings For Animal Lovers (26 Pics)

Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry

Cat and Paws Rings.

This Jewelry Brand Combines Illustration And Cute Animals To Create The Ultimate Rings For Animal Lovers (26 Pics)

Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry

Gold Paws Ring

This Jewelry Brand Combines Illustration And Cute Animals To Create The Ultimate Rings For Animal Lovers (26 Pics)

Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry

Owl Ring with Garnets and Zirconia

This Jewelry Brand Combines Illustration And Cute Animals To Create The Ultimate Rings For Animal Lovers (26 Pics)

Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry

Additional Matching Star Rings as set.

This Jewelry Brand Combines Illustration And Cute Animals To Create The Ultimate Rings For Animal Lovers (26 Pics)

Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry

Single Star Ring

This Jewelry Brand Combines Illustration And Cute Animals To Create The Ultimate Rings For Animal Lovers (26 Pics)

Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry

Cat Pig and Bat Illustrations made by IzaPug

This Jewelry Brand Combines Illustration And Cute Animals To Create The Ultimate Rings For Animal Lovers (26 Pics)

Image credits: izapug

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Dawson's Creek
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Dawson’s Creek
3 min read
Feb, 10, 2016
5 Entertaining Movies to Watch on Thanksgiving Day
3 min read
Nov, 22, 2017
40 Times People Cheated The System By Acting Like They Belong
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
5 Things Hollywood Gets Wrong About Poverty in Film
3 min read
Sep, 4, 2017
“I Grew Up Ultra-Privileged And Isolated In A Wealthy Family. Ask Me Anything”
3 min read
Nov, 4, 2025
LOST S6 Premiere in Hawaii: Roll Out the (Spoiler-Free) Red Carpet « TVOvermind
3 min read
Jan, 20, 2010
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.