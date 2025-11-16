50 Of The Most Annoying People Spotted On Facebook Marketplace That Definitely Deserved To Be Shamed Online

Some people seem to be living in an altered reality with a different outlook on common sense and norms. Or, do I dare to say, with no common sense at all? And thanks to the internet, we are able to get in contact with all sorts of people, where no one is safe from confusing conversations and weird interactions.
This time on Bored Panda we will explore the text exchanges between people who sell or buy on the Facebook marketplace, a place where anyone can add items for sale, may it be your unworn dress or a couch that is being replaced. Anything goes. It is a great way to stay green and earn some extra cash.
Though nothing is as simple as it sounds. Your potential customer might end up calling you names – such as heartless, cold, and uncompromising due to not selling your item for half the price. So if it so happens that you will be selling items online, be prepared for anything.
#1 Baby’s First Choosing Beggar
Image source: OwenSixteen
#2 This Is How I Deal With Dudes That Pretend To Want To Buy My Shoes To Try And Get Some Free Wank Bank Material. This Girl Wasn’t Born Yesterday. My Dog Is Happy To Help
Image source: Bradders33
#3 Marketplace Beggar Suffers From Selective Reading
Image source: gestella
#4 Sometimes You Gotta Cut Them A Deal
Image source: EnemeeSpoded
#5 Holy Stupidity
Image source: decentbirthday
#6 Best Negotiator I’ve Ever Seen
Image source: Rhysey
#7 Trying To Give Away A Chair
Image source: smokeyd94
#8 Thelma, Master Negotiator
Image source: jshah500
#9 Yes, Gary. I Will Pay You $25 To Pick Up An Item I’m Giving You That You Want For Free
Image source: starksnarksharks
#10 I’m Reporting You For Not Selling It Below Asking Price With Free Delivery
Image source: wcollins260
#11 Please Leave Me Alone – We Are Sleeping
Image source: EdwardTennant
#12 I Love Selling Stuff On Facebook
Image source: poskus8
#13 Wanting A Free TV Delivered
Image source: TaoTeChing81
#14 Facebook Marketplace Is Fun Sometimes
Image source: GreatWhiteMonkey
#15 Selling Stuff Online
Image source: alliwanabeiselchapo
#16 Trying To Sell A Bass. The Guy Poorly Hits On Me Repeating, Then Offers Less Than A Fifth Of The Price
Image source: queenofdastupids
#17 “I’m A Single Mom. Let Me Buy This For 15% Of Your Asking Price!”
Image source: IronWurmple
#18 He’s Gotta Be Trolling Me. But Then Again It’s Facebook Marketplace So I’m Conflicted
Image source: reddit.com
#19 Selling Anything On Facebook
Image source: brieet
#20 Trying To Sell Things Online As A Woman In 2018
Image source: bella_san
#21 Such A Tempting Offer
Image source: domthebrit
#22 I’m Building Custom Pcs For People On Facebook Marketplace And I Get This Tool
Image source: AZsonny
#23 That Escalated Quickly. They Also Wanted Me To Drop The Price By Half
Image source: Gooeyyooeyygoop
#24 This Person Trying To Sell A Cracked Leather Sofa As “Animal Print”
Image source: JFL3
#25 Looking For A Better Deal Than $1 On Facebook Marketplace
Image source: thepartydj
#26 I’m Just Trying To Sell A Desk On Facebook Marketplace
Image source: Rayamine
#27 Lady Begs Me To Hold My $100 Futon For 2 Weeks, I Say Yes. She Says She Will Pay $5 For It Now And Give The Rest Later, I Say No. A Week Later She Wants A 50% Price Break
Image source: ThisAintItChieftain
#28 Is The Price Negotiable? No? Okay, How About I Just Pay Less Than You’re Asking Anyway? Final Offer
Image source: cookiewhisperer
#29 Picture From A Friend’s Facebook, Annoyed Because He’s Not Close Enough To Collect Her Free Item
Image source: NatHammond1
#30 Interesting Person I Met On Facebook Marketplace, Apparently You Need To Be Struggling In Life To Sell Things
Image source: Darthshroomzski
#31 I’m Selling A 100% Silk Wedding Dress For £75. She Offered £30 To Drop It Off
Turns out she meant £30 AND I drop it off in the next 6 hours because she’s getting married in 9 weeks and can’t afford the fuel.
Image source: little_jumbo
#32 Not That Great, But The Best One I’ve Ever Gotten
Image source: meghan_beans
#33 Guy Offers Me Half My Asking Price Then Tries The “Sick Son” Sob Story When It Doesn’t Work. Plus A Little Bit Of Pawn Stars
Image source: broiled_tater
#34 Marketplace Scammers
Image source: RogueCyanide
#35 Facebook Marketplace Is Something Else
Image source: reddit.com
#36 My Friend Tried Selling Candles At A Price Cheaper Than They Would Be At The Store, But Apparently, That’s Not Cheap Enough
Image source: agentteddybear
#37 This Person Selling Not-At-All Stolen Lingerie
Image source: goody_gumdrop
#38 Beggar Is A Well Know Reseller In Our Area Known For Low-Balling, Threw A Tantrum When I Didn’t Allow Him To Make A Profit (Prices Are In Aud)
Image source: DimiBlue
#39 Let Me Go Ahead And Steal This Gift Card, Try To Use It, And Then Sell It When It Doesn’t Work
Image source: Malnourishedkittens
#40 Facebook Marketplace Giving Us Gems Again
Image source: goatnamedoliver
#41 Was Selling Some Worn-Once Dr. Martens On Facebook Marketplace For $150, Took It Down To $80 Pick-Up. Day Of Pick Up, I Get This. Yeah Right, Lady
Image source: emmarwilk
#42 I’ll Buy Your Table, But You Pay Me
Image source: Afromain19
#43 Guy Kept Saying He Was Willing To Give Me The Asking Price For My Xbox Then Would Suddenly Not Have The Money
Image source: 20Characters3Numbers
#44 Free Wardrobe – I’m An “Idot” For Not Including Delivery
Image source: pacosano
#45 I Was Giving Away A Fish Tank With Everything Needed. I Was Very Clear That It Was For Pick Up, Not Delivery. No, I Don’t Want A Picture Of Your Feet
Image source: kimarumon
#46 The Facebook Marketplace Is Terrible
Image source: TheSurgeon83
#47 Get Rid Of It By Paying Me
Image source: reddit.com
#48 First Time Ever Listed Something On Facebook Marketplace, Truly An Amazing Bartering Strategy
Image source: pleasedropthes0ap
#49 Oh, Facebook Marketplace
Image source: joefack
#50 I Didn’t Know Having Kids Gives You A Discount
Image source: TheDoctorGomez
