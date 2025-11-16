50 Of The Most Annoying People Spotted On Facebook Marketplace That Definitely Deserved To Be Shamed Online

Some people seem to be living in an altered reality with a different outlook on common sense and norms. Or, do I dare to say, with no common sense at all? And thanks to the internet, we are able to get in contact with all sorts of people, where no one is safe from confusing conversations and weird interactions.

This time on Bored Panda we will explore the text exchanges between people who sell or buy on the Facebook marketplace, a place where anyone can add items for sale, may it be your unworn dress or a couch that is being replaced. Anything goes. It is a great way to stay green and earn some extra cash.

Though nothing is as simple as it sounds. Your potential customer might end up calling you names – such as heartless, cold, and uncompromising due to not selling your item for half the price. So if it so happens that you will be selling items online, be prepared for anything.

#1 Baby’s First Choosing Beggar

Image source: OwenSixteen

#2 This Is How I Deal With Dudes That Pretend To Want To Buy My Shoes To Try And Get Some Free Wank Bank Material. This Girl Wasn’t Born Yesterday. My Dog Is Happy To Help

Image source: Bradders33

#3 Marketplace Beggar Suffers From Selective Reading

Image source: gestella

#4 Sometimes You Gotta Cut Them A Deal

Image source: EnemeeSpoded

#5 Holy Stupidity

Image source: decentbirthday

#6 Best Negotiator I’ve Ever Seen

Image source: Rhysey

#7 Trying To Give Away A Chair

Image source: smokeyd94

#8 Thelma, Master Negotiator

Image source: jshah500

#9 Yes, Gary. I Will Pay You $25 To Pick Up An Item I’m Giving You That You Want For Free

Image source: starksnarksharks

#10 I’m Reporting You For Not Selling It Below Asking Price With Free Delivery

Image source: wcollins260

#11 Please Leave Me Alone – We Are Sleeping

Image source: EdwardTennant

#12 I Love Selling Stuff On Facebook

Image source: poskus8

#13 Wanting A Free TV Delivered

Image source: TaoTeChing81

#14 Facebook Marketplace Is Fun Sometimes

Image source: GreatWhiteMonkey

#15 Selling Stuff Online

Image source: alliwanabeiselchapo

#16 Trying To Sell A Bass. The Guy Poorly Hits On Me Repeating, Then Offers Less Than A Fifth Of The Price

Image source: queenofdastupids

#17 “I’m A Single Mom. Let Me Buy This For 15% Of Your Asking Price!”

Image source: IronWurmple

#18 He’s Gotta Be Trolling Me. But Then Again It’s Facebook Marketplace So I’m Conflicted

Image source: reddit.com

#19 Selling Anything On Facebook

Image source: brieet

#20 Trying To Sell Things Online As A Woman In 2018

Image source: bella_san

#21 Such A Tempting Offer

Image source: domthebrit

#22 I’m Building Custom Pcs For People On Facebook Marketplace And I Get This Tool

Image source: AZsonny

#23 That Escalated Quickly. They Also Wanted Me To Drop The Price By Half

Image source: Gooeyyooeyygoop

#24 This Person Trying To Sell A Cracked Leather Sofa As “Animal Print”

Image source: JFL3

#25 Looking For A Better Deal Than $1 On Facebook Marketplace

Image source: thepartydj

#26 I’m Just Trying To Sell A Desk On Facebook Marketplace

Image source: Rayamine

#27 Lady Begs Me To Hold My $100 Futon For 2 Weeks, I Say Yes. She Says She Will Pay $5 For It Now And Give The Rest Later, I Say No. A Week Later She Wants A 50% Price Break

Image source: ThisAintItChieftain

#28 Is The Price Negotiable? No? Okay, How About I Just Pay Less Than You’re Asking Anyway? Final Offer

Image source: cookiewhisperer

#29 Picture From A Friend’s Facebook, Annoyed Because He’s Not Close Enough To Collect Her Free Item

Image source: NatHammond1

#30 Interesting Person I Met On Facebook Marketplace, Apparently You Need To Be Struggling In Life To Sell Things

Image source: Darthshroomzski

#31 I’m Selling A 100% Silk Wedding Dress For £75. She Offered £30 To Drop It Off

Turns out she meant £30 AND I drop it off in the next 6 hours because she’s getting married in 9 weeks and can’t afford the fuel.

Image source: little_jumbo

#32 Not That Great, But The Best One I’ve Ever Gotten

Image source: meghan_beans

#33 Guy Offers Me Half My Asking Price Then Tries The “Sick Son” Sob Story When It Doesn’t Work. Plus A Little Bit Of Pawn Stars

Image source: broiled_tater

#34 Marketplace Scammers

Image source: RogueCyanide

#35 Facebook Marketplace Is Something Else

Image source: reddit.com

#36 My Friend Tried Selling Candles At A Price Cheaper Than They Would Be At The Store, But Apparently, That’s Not Cheap Enough

Image source: agentteddybear

#37 This Person Selling Not-At-All Stolen Lingerie

Image source: goody_gumdrop

#38 Beggar Is A Well Know Reseller In Our Area Known For Low-Balling, Threw A Tantrum When I Didn’t Allow Him To Make A Profit (Prices Are In Aud)

Image source: DimiBlue

#39 Let Me Go Ahead And Steal This Gift Card, Try To Use It, And Then Sell It When It Doesn’t Work

Image source: Malnourishedkittens

#40 Facebook Marketplace Giving Us Gems Again

Image source: goatnamedoliver

#41 Was Selling Some Worn-Once Dr. Martens On Facebook Marketplace For $150, Took It Down To $80 Pick-Up. Day Of Pick Up, I Get This. Yeah Right, Lady

Image source: emmarwilk

#42 I’ll Buy Your Table, But You Pay Me

Image source: Afromain19

#43 Guy Kept Saying He Was Willing To Give Me The Asking Price For My Xbox Then Would Suddenly Not Have The Money

Image source: 20Characters3Numbers

#44 Free Wardrobe – I’m An “Idot” For Not Including Delivery

Image source: pacosano

#45 I Was Giving Away A Fish Tank With Everything Needed. I Was Very Clear That It Was For Pick Up, Not Delivery. No, I Don’t Want A Picture Of Your Feet

Image source: kimarumon

#46 The Facebook Marketplace Is Terrible

Image source: TheSurgeon83

#47 Get Rid Of It By Paying Me

Image source: reddit.com

#48 First Time Ever Listed Something On Facebook Marketplace, Truly An Amazing Bartering Strategy

Image source: pleasedropthes0ap

#49 Oh, Facebook Marketplace

Image source: joefack

#50 I Didn’t Know Having Kids Gives You A Discount

Image source: TheDoctorGomez

