Secret Rooms Installed Inside Abandoned Manholes In Milan

If there’s one universal and indisputable truth in this world, it’s this: secret rooms are cool and everybody wants one. Artist Biancoshock knows our obsession with secret places, which is why he’s decided to turn these abandoned manholes in Milan’s Lodi district into hidden miniature subterranean dwellings.
Far from using his art project to simply make us jealous, however, Biancoshock has a much deeper motivation for his street art. The purpose of the manholes is to make us think about those who are forced to live in tightly-confined spaces, and he took his inspiration from the hundreds of people who are thought to inhabit Bucharest’s sewer systems in Romania.
The three rooms hidden under manhole covers comprise a series called Borderlife and each of them depicts a different domestic setting. One contains a shower and another has been transformed into a miniature kitchen complete with tiny culinary accessories.
As the artist says on his website about his unique art, “If some problems can not be avoided, make them comfortable.”
Artist Biancoshock is turning abandoned manholes in Milan into tiny fully-furnished apartments
The project aims to draw attention to people who live in confined spaces
The artist was inspired by the hundreds of people who live in the sewer system in Bucharest, Romania
Each of the three secret rooms depict a different domestic setting
“If some problems can not be avoided, make them comfortable,” says Biancoshock
