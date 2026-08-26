Man Drives 5 Hours To Meet Girlfriend’s Family, Ends Up Staying At A Hotel Alone

Interacting with your partner’s family is really only as nice as they are. There is, typically, no way to know what they are like, even if you think you can infer from your partner. Still, it’s often safe to assume that they won’t randomly invite your partner’s ex to dinner, right?
A man detailed his rather unpleasant experience of driving five hours to visit his girlfriend’s family, only to find that not only had they invited her ex, but spent the entire dinner talking about him. So he decided to cut his losses, leave, and check into a hotel where he outlined the entire story.
Putting in effort with your partner for nothing is disheartening
cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)
One man spent hours driving to his GF’s family only to spend the night at a hotel
Many readers thought he made the right call
Others thought it was an overreaction
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