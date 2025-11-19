50 Times People Were Glad They Took A Pic Because The Story Would Have Been Unbelievable (New Pics)

Have you ever heard a tale so tall that you refused to believe it unless you saw it with your own eyes? Or maybe you witnessed something crazy and just knew that nobody would take you seriously if you didn’t have proof. Thankfully, it’s easier nowadays to provide “receipts” of events. We can whip out our phones and quickly snap a photo or video as evidence that we aren’t spinning stories.
People have been sharing photos of things they’ve seen in the wild. Always prepared to be told, “Pics Or It Never Happened.” Bored Panda had a blast putting together a list of amazing, bizarre and sometimes hilarious photographs captured by those who felt they might have to validate their words. Each photo tells its own unique story, and quite frankly, we’d find it hard to believe that many of these moments could ever happen twice. Sit back and keep scrolling. Don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you look twice. Don’t miss the super interesting chat we had with expert mobile phone photographer Alessio La Ruffa. He shared some awesome tips and tricks on how to best capture pics that you might need to use as receipts.
#1 Saw This Guy Walking His Doggo And Bunny At The Store. He Said It Was His Dog’s Bunny, That His Dog Fell In Love It At A Flea Market And He Had To Buy It For Him
Image source: wellsee2
#2 Heard A Noise Outside The Tent. Instead Of Peeking Her Head Out To See, She Reached Her Hand Out With Her Disposable Camera. When The Pictures Were Developed, This Is What She Saw:
Image source: Deplorable_17
#3 I Was On The Boat With My Family In Florida And Sat On The Edge Of The Boat To Take A Picture Of Me With The Water And Two Dolphins And Their Baby Jumped Out Of The Water
Image source: imgur.com, CanYouFeelItNow
#4 Married On The Total Eclipse In 2017
Image source: the_bouncy_kitty
#5 Albino Deer I Spotted Walking Into Work Last Week
Image source: boBByHiLL-4prez
#6 My Sister Accidentally Caught This Pikes Peak Proposal On Camera
Image source: xar42
#7 So This Happened To Me Today
Image source: acnh_nanaland
#8 Saw A Dog With An Axe
Saw this on my mail route today. There’s a lot of reasons why your mailman might not deliver your packages, and this is one of them. I can handle a dog, but not a dog with an axe.
Image source: tim.smith.9484
#9 Raccoon Broke Into My Brother’s Garage, Ate A Ton Of Snacks, And In The Process Became So Fat He Got Stuck Under A Bureau
Image source: Zerrish
#10 Mountain Lions Moving Back Into Boulder During Lockdown
Image source: clicktosave
#11 I Was Diving In Thailand And This Happened. When We Got Back, I Was Very Happy To Know That The Photographer Had Registered The Moment:
Image source: MrNinoo
#12 5 Years Ago I Promised My Sister I Would Bring A Llama To Her Wedding
Image source: DJ117Xx
#13 My Mom Said That A Monkey Was Sitting Outside Her Window And Kept Licking It. I Found It Hard To Believe. She Then Sent Me This Gem
Image source: Scharfestahl
#14 I Couldn’t Believe What I Was Seeing When I Pulled Up Next To These Three Amidst A Snowstorm
Image source: KINGK7
#15 Buddy Of Mine Spotted This Dolphin In Lake Calcasieu, Louisiana
Image source: sloshyjacob
#16 My Cat Just Came Back From One Of Her Evening Strolls With Someone Else’s Keys In Her Mouth
Image source: robrobxD
#17 This Is What An Albino Raccoon Looks Like
Image source: Dutch_Midget
#18 Monopoly Man In Background During Equifax Senate Hearing
Image source: ImNotLeet
#19 How I Snuck Into Lollapalooza ’93 And (Almost) Got Caught
My parents forbade me from going to Lollapalooza ’93 in Philadelphia on account of it being too dangerous. Went anyway. Came downstairs the next morning to find a picture of me crowd surfing on the front page of the Philadelphia Inquirer sitting on the kitchen table. Thought that I had been caught, but they had not noticed.
Image source: imgur.com, gabeln
#20 Saw A Pregnant Squirrel For The First Time Today. I’m Not Sure What I Expected But This Exceeds All Of It
Image source: QuaaludeDreams
#21 A Chainsaw Carving Competition In Vancouver
They had five minutes to make a chair out of a tree stump. Everyone was carving their chairs, and one guy was just stabbing this stump over and over in weird ways with the chainsaw, we had no idea what he was doing. Then he made one last cut and four tiny chairs and a table came flying out of the pieces of this log. It was incredible.
Image source: reddit.com
#22 My Friend’s Dad Found A Crab Holding A Donatello Pez Dispenser
Image source: soFREAKINboss
#23 This Is What Happens In My Town In October. Yes, Those Are Pumpkins
Image source: BeejLord
#24 My Co-Worker Sent An Email Saying He Would Be Late Because He Was Trying To Untie A Squirrel Tail Knot. I Asked For A Picture, And He Delivered
Image source: mard86
#25 Last Night My Wife’s Uber Had A Duck In It
Image source: purplepotables
#26 So Costco Apparently Doesn’t Re-Take Membership Card Photos If You Sneeze
Image source: BabyJesusAnalingus
#27 Found The End Of A Rainbow
Image source: xCnuty
#28 That Johnny Depp Was In My In-Laws’ Wedding Band
Image source: imgur.com, deadbird17
#29 How Does This Even Happen
Image source: B-L-O-C-K-S
#30 I’ve Been Looking For This Forever. Finally Found It At My Parents House. Here’s My Twin Brother Eating Pizza With Some Famous Twins In 1991
When I was in 10th grade my high school friends didn’t believe that Mary Kate & Ashley Olsen used to be friends with my twin brother and I. We were labeled as compulsive liars and it was brought up whenever we would say anything they could perceive as a lie. We found a picture of them at our birthday party that shut them up. Brother posted it to reddit a few years ago and it made it to the front page
Image source: imgur.com, zsecular
#31 So, This Happened At My Hotel
Image source: Rudiger036
#32 A Turkery Jumped In My Car Once. It Was So Funny I Decided To Shut The Door And Take A Picture Because It Looks Like The Turkey Is Driving The Car
Image source: imgur.com, Skay_4
#33 Was Driving Along US50 Near Lake Tahoe When The Hill Above Us Decided To Give Way
Mudslide broadsided us with 0 notice. Pushed us across two lanes, came to a rest at a ~60º angle over a river. Crawled out the passenger side window and was just fine.
Image source: imgur.com, klinquist
#34 Friend Of A Friend’s Pooch Dragged The Sprinkler In Through The Doggy Door
Image source: Spinolio
#35 Got Home From Work To Find This Tarantula Hawk Wasp Carting Off A Huntsman Spider (Sydney, Australia)
Image source: space_monster
#36 My Boyfriend Refused To Believe I Had Met The Homeward Bound Animals, But I Think This Will Settle That Argument
Image source: itactuallysucks
#37 So This Just Happened
Image source: noathings
#38 Whole House Is Being Moved With People Still In It
Image source: billyyshears
#39 The Denver Broncos Have The Entire Town Of ‘South Park’ In The Stands For Today’s NFL Game
Image source: Exclamation_Marc
#40 Had A Flight To Myself And Sat In First Class With The Rest Of Crew
A couple years ago I had a layover in chicago while flying from philly to phoenix. There was a tornado or something in chicago so they decided to fly straight from philly to phoenix, so all the people who were going to chicago had to be rerouted. This ended up being everyone but me and the flight crew. they told me i could come sit up in first class, and the pilot made all his announcement directly to me like “we are arriving in phoenix protell, and the temperature is 90 and sunny”. it was pretty cool.
My flight attendants name was Bella, and she told me “just let me know whenever you need anything”. she sat in the seat across from me and we talked much of the flight. Since i was sitting in first class she said i was allowed all the perks of first class which included free alcoholic drinks and meals etc. it was kind of awkward when i did want a drink, i was sitting talking to this nice girl then, “hey bella, could you get me another piña colada?” But she said she didn’t mind at all since it was supposed to be a full flight and she would have been waiting on 20 people instead of just me.
Image source: imgur.com, protell
#41 Cow In A Car
Image source: MercyLights
#42 Someone Towing A House In The San Francisco Bay Today
Image source: NewSlinger
#43 I Didn’t Believe My Friend When She Said Her Sister’s Friend Bought An Ostrich, So We Asked For Pics
Image source: DarkTribalCow
#44 Passed By A Math Book Example Today
Image source: sealowtilt
#45 When A Firefighting Helicopter Refilled Its Bucket In My Neighbor’s Pool
Image source: imgur.com, juanito_caminante
#46 I Saw A Gull Standing On Top Of Another Gull
Image source: dsaddons
#47 There Was A Pink Squirrel In My Backyard
Image source: imgur.com, reddit.com
#48 I Can Carry 20-Ish Wine Glasses In One Hand
Image source: imgur.com, embee_1
#49 It Looks Like They’re Filming A Live Action Version Of Up In New Mexico
Image source: noblewindow
#50 Broke Into My Friend’s Car One Night, And Filled It With Several Hundred Pounds Of Popcorn. That Was The End Of A Long Running Joke War, We Quit At That Point While We Were Still Friends
Image source: imgur.com, socalchris
