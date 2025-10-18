Arrogant Professor Makes People Miserable At Parties, Host’s Hubby Wonders About Confronting Him

Hosting a party is a lot of fun, but it’s also a big responsibility, as it involves bringing many people together whose personalities and ideologies may be different. Sometimes, a rude guest can ruin the vibe of the event just with their behavior, which is why hosts need to be vigilant.
This is exactly what a man was struggling with since his wife had planned to host a dinner party, and he knew that one of the guests would be extremely obnoxious. He felt stuck between keeping the peace and subduing the entitled guest.
Every host worries about entertaining their visitors and making sure the party is running smoothly
The poster shared that one of the dads from his kid’s swim team is a professor who’s extremely arrogant and spouts nonsense with complete confidence
Since the poster had been a victim of the pseudo-intellectual professor before, he felt anxious about the man coming over for their dinner party
The poster wanted his wife’s event to be successful and wondered if he should ignore the professor or confront the guy head-on
When the host’s husband asked for advice online, most people told him to let the professor be so that he could make a mess of things himself
The poster later told folks that the professor and his wife left the party first, after a racist comment of his was shut down by a mixed-race guest
The OP made it clear right at the start that since he’s introverted, he doesn’t enjoy having many people over, but since his wife likes entertaining, he goes along with it. The only thing that’s been tough to deal with is a guest who’s a professor that keeps lecturing people and forcing his unwanted opinions on them.
Dealing with rude house visitors like this is definitely tiresome, and studies have found that nearly 37% of hosts have dealt with a bad houseguest at some point. Even though it might be difficult to stop someone from behaving badly at a party or an event, their actions can be managed by gentle redirection or a calm conversation.
With stubborn and pretentious guests like the professor, it’s harder to figure out how to keep them under control. The OP felt anxious because of that and knew that the obnoxious man’s way of talking might annoy other guests or make them feel uncomfortable, which would then ruin his wife’s event.
When it comes to hosting parties like this, it’s important for the party-giver to do their best to make it an enjoyable experience for everyone. Expert hosts share that if annoying or rude guests are to be expected, it’s best to communicate this beforehand with everyone else who’s invited so as to avoid unwanted surprises.
The poster didn’t know how to handle the annoying professor, which is why he asked folks online for their advice. Most people told him to stay in his lane and let the other man say whatever he wanted so that people would realize on their own how tiresome he was to be around.
This actually worked quite well because, as the OP updated later, nobody was paying attention to the professor. Since they were ignoring him so much, he tried to provoke people with his comments, which didn’t go down well at all. Especially as he tried to tell a mixed-race woman that she didn’t understand the complexities of race like he did.
This is exactly why psychologists state that when a houseguest turns out to be rude, it’s best to observe them without any judgment and avoid controlling them. This will save you from a lot of stress and allow them to face the consequences of their actions.
The poster was glad that he did just that, because the professor felt so uncomfortable when someone else confronted him that he and his wife left the party early. This relieved the OP of his stress and allowed him to relax and enjoy his video games.
How would you have handled a pretentious guest like this? Do share your thoughts and whether you’ve ever been in a situation like this.
Folks were shocked by the professor’s behavior and were glad that he got what he deserved
