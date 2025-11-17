19 Weird Measurements To Use That I Shared During A Humorous Lesson With My Class

by

As part of my professional life, I teach subjects in mechanical engineering and machining trades. During one of the pandemic lockdowns, I was running a class on metrology, the science of measurement, and for a humourous lesson, I started showing weird measurements that are recognized, so using “banana for scale” I hope everyone gets as much laughter and confusion as my students did.

#1 Banana For Scale

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a banana is at least 7 inches, or 177.8 millimeters, but no longer than 8 inches, or 203.2 millimeters.

19 Weird Measurements To Use That I Shared During A Humorous Lesson With My Class

#2 Beard-Second – 5 Nanometres

Inspired by the light-year but defined as the length an average physicist’s beard grows in one second.

19 Weird Measurements To Use That I Shared During A Humorous Lesson With My Class

#3 Mickey – 0.1mm

The smallest detectable movement was registered by a computer mouse and was named after Mickey Mouse.

19 Weird Measurements To Use That I Shared During A Humorous Lesson With My Class

#4 Pyramid Inch – 1.00106″ Or 25.426924mm

This unit of measurement has been determined by Pyramidologists as being 1/25 of the sacred measurement the Cubit.

19 Weird Measurements To Use That I Shared During A Humorous Lesson With My Class

#5 Shake – 10 Nanoseconds

This dandy was developed by nuclear engineers and astrophysicists from the old saying “two shakes of a lamb’s tail”.

19 Weird Measurements To Use That I Shared During A Humorous Lesson With My Class

#6 Banana – 78 Nanosieverts

Once again our friend the banana is utilized. This time the unit of measurement is the severity of radiation one might be exposed to.

19 Weird Measurements To Use That I Shared During A Humorous Lesson With My Class

#7 Smoot – 67″ Or 1.70m

This distance was developed based on the height of Oliver Smoot, a Harvard fraternity pledge in 1958. The fraternity used Oliver to measure the Harvard Bridge. It worked out to be 364.4 Smoots +/- one ear. Oliver Smoot would later become the chairman at ANSI and president of ISO. Both organizations are responsible for standardizing measurements and engineering.

19 Weird Measurements To Use That I Shared During A Humorous Lesson With My Class

#8 Jiffy – 0.01 Seconds

The jiffy was designated from the world of computers. The allocated time is the duration of one tick of the system’s timer interrupt. Earlier computers, like 8-bit Commodores, had a jiffy at 1/60 of a second.

19 Weird Measurements To Use That I Shared During A Humorous Lesson With My Class

#9 Warhol – 15 Minutes

This measurement is owing its origin to Andy Warhol who stated “everyone will be world-famous for 15 minutes”.

19 Weird Measurements To Use That I Shared During A Humorous Lesson With My Class

#10 Nibble – 4-Bits

The nibble is half of an 8-bit byte, which is 1 hexadecimal digit.

19 Weird Measurements To Use That I Shared During A Humorous Lesson With My Class

#11 Big Mac Index

The magazine, The Economist, came up with this oddball measurement which compares nations purchasing power parity to the cost of a Big Mac hamburger.

19 Weird Measurements To Use That I Shared During A Humorous Lesson With My Class

#12 Sagan – 4 Billion

A humourous tribute to Carl Sagan and the phrase “billions and billions” that he was often known to say. So a Sagan is used to describe a large amount, with 4 billion as the accepted minimum.

19 Weird Measurements To Use That I Shared During A Humorous Lesson With My Class

#13 Micro-Century – 52 Minutes 35.7 Seconds

This is attributed to mathematician John von Neumann. This is the maximum length of a lecture, which also works out to be one-millionth of a century.

19 Weird Measurements To Use That I Shared During A Humorous Lesson With My Class

#14 Garn – Level Of Incapacitation Due To Nausea

NASA developed this measurement to register the amount of nausea and motion sickness related to space travel. Jake Garn, a NASA astronaut, was known to become sick during tests and when in orbit with great frequency. The value of one Garn means the person is basically incapacitated.

19 Weird Measurements To Use That I Shared During A Humorous Lesson With My Class

#15 Rictus – Level Of Media Coverage

Tom Weller, the author of Science Made Stupid, coined this term as a parody of the Richter scale for earthquakes. His “Rictus” scale, which measures from 1 thru 5, is designed to measure the amount of media coverage an event garners.

19 Weird Measurements To Use That I Shared During A Humorous Lesson With My Class

#16 Megalithic Yard – 0.9074 Yards Or 0.8297 Metres

Scottish professor of engineering, Alexander Thom, concluded this measurement was the common unit used after analyzing over 250 megalithic sites in England and Scotland.

19 Weird Measurements To Use That I Shared During A Humorous Lesson With My Class

#17 Furman – 1/65536 Of A Circle

This is named after mathematician Alan T. Furman who adapted the CORDIC algorithm for 16-bit fixed point arithmetic.

19 Weird Measurements To Use That I Shared During A Humorous Lesson With My Class

#18 Barn-Megaparsec – 2/3 Teaspoon Or 3.33ml

This is the combination of the Barn (b) used in nuclear physics and the megaparsec (Mpc) which is used to measure the distance between galaxies.

19 Weird Measurements To Use That I Shared During A Humorous Lesson With My Class

#19 Barn – 1.0×10−28 M2

Developed by nuclear physicists in reference to “you couldn’t hit the broad side of a barn” when discussing the probability of the collision of particles in an accelerator.

19 Weird Measurements To Use That I Shared During A Humorous Lesson With My Class

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 31-August-2025
3 min read
Aug, 30, 2025
Modern Greek Gods And Goddesses
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
“I Strictly Said No Kids”: Wedding Guest Ignores No Kids Rule, Is Offended When She’s Kicked Out
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Designers Imagine Famous World Landmarks After A Zombie Apocalypse
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
15 Pergola Ideas To Make Your Backyard Look Stunning
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
35 Quarantine Conference Calls Gone Hilariously Wrong
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.