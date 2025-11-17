50 Images Rarely Seen In History Books, Courtesy Of This FB Page

Did you know that the first Tour de France happened in 1903? Or that there existed a Fat Men’s Club in New York, whose members had to weigh over 200 pounds and learn a secret handshake and password to enter? These are only a few facts from the Facebook group ‘History Images’. The group serves us as a window to the past through various pictures.
It consists of more than 544,000 people who are engaging in discussions, exchanging information and gathering their knowledge.
#1 White Protesters Joined The March On Washington D.c. During The Civil Rights Movement, In August 1963
#2 Stoney First Nation Member, Guide Samson Beaver With His Wife Leah And Their Daughter Frances Louise, 1907. (Photo Taken By Mary Schäffer)
#3 Portrait Of An American Soldier In 1918
#4 A Indigenous Man Topples A Statue Of Spanish Conquistador Diego De Mazariegos On The 500th Year Anniversary Of The Discovery Of The Americas. Chiapas, Mexico, 1992
#5 Maori Women From New Zealand In 1902
#6 Reporters Who Exposed The Watergate Scandal Watch President Nixon Resign, 1974
#7 French Actress And Animal Lover Brigitte Bardot Pose For A Photo With A Harp Seal Pub In Newfoundland, Canada. Mar 1977. Bardot Traveled To Newfoundland To Publicly Oppose Seal Hunting
#8 Twenty-Year-Old Arifa, A Member Of The Pro-Government Women’s Unit, Guarding Their Village From The Mujahedeen, The Democratic Republic Of Afghanistan, 1987
#9 Three Jewish Children On Their Way To Palestine After Being Liberated From The Buchenwald Concentration Camp. The Girl On The Left Is From Poland, The Boy In The Center From Latvia, And The Girl On The Right From Hungary, 1945
#10 Albert Einstein At 5 Years Old. Munich, 1884. [colorized]
#11 A Photo Of An Engineer Wiring An Early Ibm Computer, 1958 By Berenice Abbott
#12 Gas Station In Germany, 1958
#13 A Sami Woman, Toddler, And Infant In Lapland, Finland, 1917
#14 Motorcycle Chariots At New South Wales Police Carnival, 1936
#15 Titanic Survivors Marjorie And Charlotte Collyer In New York Immediately Following The Sinking Of The Liner In 1912. [colorized]
#16 Bodybuilder Relna Brewer Showing Her Strength By Ripping A Phone Book Apart, 1938
#17 Indian Chief Speaking To Army Officers About The Construction Of Garrison Dam. North Dakota, 1946
#18 Tippi Hedren Having Her Cigarette Lit By A Crow On The Set Of The Birds, 1963
#19 Handsome Young Crow Boy Dressed Up In Sheepskin Chaps And Fringed Gloves, Circa 1910. Photo By Richard Throssel
#20 A Japanese Samurai In Full Armor With A Sword, 1867
#21 The Endurance Ship Being Stuck In The Antarctic Ice (Forever), 1915
#22 Henryka “Heniuta” Wieczorek, A Member Of The Polish Underground Resistance, On The Last Day Of The Warsaw Uprising: October 2, 1944. [colorized]
#23 On The Set Of The Movie “Godzilla”, 1998
#24 Jacob White Eyes, Iron Tail And Buffalo Bill Cody At Caffè Greco In Rome During Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show Tour In Europe Back In 1890
#25 A Peanut Vendor From 1890, Wearing A Suit Made Of Peanuts
#26 Two Of The Biggest Names In Japanese Cinema History: Actor Toshiro Mifune And Director Akira Kurosawa On The Set Of Seven Samurai, 1954
#27 Mermaids On The Set Film “Peter Pan”, 1924
#28 A Woman Wearing An Elaborate Headdress In Japan During C. 1870-1890s
#29 Land Mower With Air Conditioning, Circa 1950
#30 Porfirio Diaz And The Aztec Sun Stone, 1910
#31 Panoramic Shot From An Airship Of San Francisco, Razed To The Ground After An Earthquake And Subsequent City-Wide Fire, 1906
#32 “A Member Of The Auxiliary Territorial Service, Miss Elizabeth Amery, Computes The Range At 428 Battery, Coastal Defence Artillery Headquarters, Dover, December 1942.” Original Color Photograph
#33 King Charles III On The Buckingham Palace Balcony After His Mother’s Coronation In 1953
#34 Burlesque Costumes In The 1800s Were A Bizarre Affair. This Is Eliza Blasina Wearing A Horse-Head Headdress. If You’re Interested, I’ve Compiled A Gallery Of 10 Images Of Burlesque Performers From That Era
#35 Ham Is The First Chimpanzee Astronaut To Return From His Legendary 16-Hour Flight In 1961 Year
#36 An Old Photo Of A Samurai Was Taken By Felice Beato. Japan, Edo Period, 1865
#37 Miners In The Serra Pelada Gold Mines In Brazil, 1980s
#38 Annie Edson Taylor Poses With Her Cat And The Barrel She Rode Over The Fall, Of 1901
#39 Diane Keaton And Al Pacino During The Filming Of The Godfather In 1972
#40 The First Tour De France, 1903
#41 Apollo 13 Splashes Down In The South Pacific. 17 April 1970
#42 Queen Sophia Of Greece, 1915
#43 Testing Prototype Space Suit Intended For Use In Nasa’s Apollo Moon Landing Program, Mojave Desert, California 1962
#44 December 17, 1949: Santa Claus Rides A Motorbike With A Sidecar Down Oxford Street In London, England
#45 Chippendales Night Club, The First Strip Club In La – 1979. Photo Via – Bettmann Archives
#46 The New Pramobile Made By Dunckley, London, England C. 1930
#47 Man In A Pressure Suit With A Beaker Of Boiling Water In A Vacuum Chamber Simulating An Altitude Of 65,000 Feet, Feb. 8, 1953
#48 Acrobats In Japan. Ca. 1900
#49 Tourists Having Tea And Sunbathing At The Top Of The Great Pyramid, 1938
#50 Mount Rushmore Is Under Construction. This Photograph Was Taken In 1932 While Workmen Were Carving The Face Of George Washington
