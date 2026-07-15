Arianna Huffington: Bio And Career Highlights

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Arianna Huffington: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Arianna Huffington

July 15, 1950

Athens, Greece

75 Years Old

Cancer

Arianna Huffington: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Arianna Huffington?

Arianna Huffington is a Greek American author and businesswoman known for shaping digital media and promoting well-being. Her insightful commentary and entrepreneurial drive have made her a significant voice in global discourse.

She first gained widespread public attention by co-founding The Huffington Post in 2005, which rapidly became a major online news and blog platform. This venture redefined digital journalism with its blend of original reporting and aggregated content.

Early Life and Education

Born Ariadne-Anna Stasinopoulou in Athens, Greece, Arianna Huffington was raised by her journalist parents, Konstantinos and Elli, who instilled in her a fearless approach to life.

At 16, she moved to England, pursuing economics at Girton College, Cambridge, where she became the first foreign and third female president of the esteemed Cambridge Union debate society. This experience honed her formidable public speaking skills.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances marked Arianna Huffington’s earlier years, including a significant relationship with London Times columnist Bernard Levin. She later married politician Michael Huffington in 1986.

The couple divorced in 1997, after which Michael Huffington announced he was bisexual. Arianna Huffington shares two daughters, Christina and Isabella, with her former husband.

Career Highlights

Arianna Huffington co-founded The Huffington Post in 2005, transforming the digital news landscape with its innovative blend of journalism and blogging. The site was acquired by AOL for $315 million in 2011 and won a Pulitzer Prize in 2012.

She launched Thrive Global in 2016, a behavior-change technology company dedicated to improving well-being and productivity. This venture extended her influence into the health and wellness sector, publishing best-selling books like Thrive and The Sleep Revolution.

Signature Quote

“Failure is not the opposite of success; it’s part of success.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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