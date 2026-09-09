Airbnb Stay Sends Man Over The Edge As Hosts Have The Audacity As Large As The Universe

“Airbnb has officially lost its mind.” That’s the view of a man who went viral after a hilarious but hard-hitting Facebook post about the platform’s excessive fees and cleaning expectations.
Edwin Strickland’s rant jokingly listed a string of ridiculous checkout instructions, including “feed the neighbor’s cat, pressure wash the driveway and put a fresh coat of paint on the guest bedroom.” And while many found it amusing, they also agreed that Airbnb’s audacity is no laughing matter. Strickland’s post resonated with thousands of people, who feel they’re often being treated like the housekeeping staff instead of someone on vacation.
“Feed the neighbor’s cat, pressure wash the driveway”: A man says he’s had enough of Airbnb’s audacity
His hilarious post had thousands of people questioning the platform’s excessive fees and some hosts’ ridiculous cleaning expectations
Strickland is not the first to complain and he likely won’t be the last…
ready made / unsplash (not the actual photo)
Edwin Strickland’s post is certainly not the first time Airbnb and its hosts have come under fire for excessive fees and ridiculous checkout instructions. The platform was initially launched as a cheaper alternative to hotel stays. But short-term rental prices have skyrocketed over the years, thanks to general inflation and the addition of “extra fees.”
“As the price gap between hotels and short-term rentals narrows, complaints about high costs, extra chores, and inconsistent experiences have surfaced,” reports Boston University School of Hospitality Administration (SHA).
One study found that booking/pricing issues are among the top gripes, making up 34.87% of Airbnb complaints. Check-in/out problems and cleanliness concerns are also proving to be a bother.
“A review of 1 million guest interactions found that 74% of complaints were tied to refunds or cancellations,” notes the Rank One Stays site, adding that refund disputes often arise from situations like last-minute cancellations, incorrect door codes, missing keys, or misleading property descriptions.
“Hidden fees – such as unexpected cleaning charges or extra guest fees – are another major frustration, leading guests to cancel bookings or demand refunds,” the site warns.
Many travelers are turning to hotels.
“When Airbnb used to be significantly cheaper, it made sense — I’ll go through the inconvenience for the money that I’m saving. But now for the same price … I’m getting a human being that I can actually talk to when I’m at the hotel,” says Makarand Mody, an associate professor who teaches hospitality marketing at Boston University.
Scott Sage, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Customer Experience at AirDNA says that Airbnb hosts shouldn’t forget that their goal is to make guests feel important. An Airbnb Superhost himself, he notes that while making every stay a show-stopper can sound time-consuming, the little things can push a stay from ordinary to extraordinary.
“Go to extra lengths to meet or, ideally, exceed their expectations (a guidebook or welcome basket is a good place to start!),” Sage writes.
“Going above and beyond could mean sending a cleaner with more toilet rolls if you forgot to stock up before their arrival, stopping by to show how the fireplace can be safely operated, or sending a message with some local recommendations when your guests can’t find a restaurant to eat at (this is as simple as clicking a button so that ChatGPT can draft a recommendation),” adds Miles Hobson of Hospitable.
Thousands of people agreed with Strickland, and many said they now prefer hotels or resorts
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