Breathtaking Driftwood Horse Sculptures by James Doran-Webb

The raw spirit and freedom that wild horses represent to us have been captured perfectly in sculptor James Doran-Webb’s breathtaking driftwood horse sculptures.
The beautiful pieces are assembled entirely out of pieces of driftwood. The driftwood’s seemingly fluid forms, carved by the waves, lend themselves perfectly to the galloping horses’ features. “The driftwood is very tactile and demands to be interacted with,” the artist told Bored Panda.
Working with driftwood and making sure that each piece matches the overall sculpture, however, is no easy task. Working together with a team of craftsmen, said Doran-Webb, it took “some 1,000 to 3,000 hours to make a life size sculpture depending upon the complexities of the armature and anatomy.”
The magnificent horses convey great power and emotion – “I hope that people looking at the 3 galloping thoroughbreds might subconsciously think of freedom, energy and space and might even crave for a park on a summer’s day,” said Doran-Webb.
However, he also told us that the art was meant to promote environmental consciousness. “If I could make one person a little more aware of nature and the impact of nature on their lives I would be happy. I am a firm believer in our need to practice sustainable living in order to give future generations a better chance of survival.”
Source: jamesdoranwebb.com | Facebook
We thank James for agreeing to talk to us about his amazing sculptures. Check out the images and the other work he has on his site!
