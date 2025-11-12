UK Activists Raise Awareness By Replacing White Actors With Black Leads In Movie Posters

Diversity is still a hot issue in the modern world and a group of young activists from the UK took upon themselves to make a difference.
LegallyBlack is a group of Advocates for Social Justice who came together to fight the way black people are represented in the media. “We have all been affected by the issue directly and indirectly, and can see first hand the damage it causes,” they write on their website.
For their first project, LegallyBlack chose to recreate posters of popular movies and TV shows by replacing the white actors with black leads. “The aim of the project is to increase awareness surrounding the lack of black representation in the media and furthermore create dialogue and discussion around the often inaccurate and harmful depictions that do occur.”
What do you think about the project? Let us know in the comment section down below.
More info: twitter.com | legallyblack.space | Instagram
LegallyBlack recreated posters of popular movies and TV shows by replacing the white actors with black leads
Titanic
Harry Potter
Doctor Who
Bridget Jones
Skyfall
The Inbetweeners
Skins
Follow Us