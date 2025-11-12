Floral Glass Bowties Make You Unique

Tereza Varga, she’s a Ukrainian artist based in Amsterdam- The Netherlands, she’s producing handmade accessories inspired by nature.

TerezaVarga’s handcrafted jewelry is inspired by nature, geometric shapes and bright colors. Her use of color, textures and glass is bold and close to nature. Incorporating the stained glass technique in her designer jewelry allows a great deal of flexibility in her designs which feature unique freeform cabochons.

More info: terezavarga.com | Instagram | Facebook

Purple tulip glass bowtie

Purple bowtie

Mixed hydrangea glass bowtie

Tulip glass bowtie

Blue glass bowtie

Yellow glass bowtie

Mixed flowers glass bowtie

