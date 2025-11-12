Floral Glass Bowties Make You Unique

Tereza Varga, she’s a Ukrainian artist based in Amsterdam- The Netherlands, she’s producing handmade accessories inspired by nature.
TerezaVarga’s handcrafted jewelry is inspired by nature, geometric shapes and bright colors. Her use of color, textures and glass is bold and close to nature. Incorporating the stained glass technique in her designer jewelry allows a great deal of flexibility in her designs which feature unique freeform cabochons.
Take a tour of her online shop and meet her special products.
More info: terezavarga.com | Instagram | Facebook
Purple tulip glass bowtie
Purple bowtie
Mixed hydrangea glass bowtie
Tulip glass bowtie
Blue glass bowtie
Yellow glass bowtie
Mixed flowers glass bowtie
