20 Clever And Functional Key Holders

Let’s take a moment of silence for the keys that couldn’t be here with us today; the ones we lost, the ones we left behind. To honor the keys that are no more, we collected this list of 20 cool key holders to ensure that you’d never have to lose another key ever again.
You might not think it, but even a product as seemingly ordinary and everyday as a hey holder has hundreds of different designs out there for consumers to choose from. If you think this list is missing a cool design, let us know by submitting it at the bottom of this post!
Mini Garage Key Holder
Available at cairo.de
‘Honey I’m Home’ Key Holder
Designed by Luz Cabrera and Malorie Pangilinan
Magnetic Cloud Key Holder
Available at modcloth.com
His And Hers Key Holder
Available at geschenkidee.at
DIY Lego Key Holder
Image credits: Felix Grauer
Magnet Key Holder
Available at aliexpress.com
Key Hangers Climber And Engineer
Source: fancy.com
Geometric Key Holder
Available at vespoe.com
Bird House Key Holders
Available at Tall Trees Design
Geeky USB Cable Key Holder
Image credits: instructables.com
Home For Your Keys
Image credits: fab.com
Sparrow Key Holder
Available at perpetualkid.com
The Magnetic Man Key Holder
Available at amazon.com
UnPlug Key Ring
Available at Infmetry
Antler Light Switch Key Holder
Available at odditymall.com
8-Bit Key Holder And Hanger
Designed by Meninos Studios
DIY Felt Home Key Holder
Image credits: onelmon.com
Buckle Up Key Holder
Available at thabto.co.uk
Octopus Key Hook
Available at urbanoutfitters.com
