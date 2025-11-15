50 Posts To Lift Your Spirits Up When You’re Feeling Down (New Pics)

Our Earth can be a rough place. But you don’t need me to remind you of it. The media is already full of stories about anger, deceit, and wreckage. And while we can’t ignore our problems, hoping they might just go away, we do sometimes need a break from them.

To remind you that there’s still plenty of goodness in this world, Bored Panda put together a new list of feel-good posts from all across the internet. Personal growth, empathetic relationships, we included everything. But if you scroll through the publication and your heart still needs more warmth, fire up our earlier renditions of wholesomeness here, here, and here.

#1 I Don’t Need This Anymore! After 16 Surgeries To Fix A Birth Defect And Years In A Wheelchair I’ve Finally Been Cleared To Start Walking

I’m not very good at it yet, it’s painful, and can’t go far distances but I can walk! Thank you for reading – I’m very excited.

Image source: PadmeASkywalker

#2 Today I Got Married And No One From My Family Came To My Wedding Because It Was A Gay Wedding. Well, The Good Thing About Life Is That We Get To Choose Our Own Family

Image source: CleverSleazoid_

#3 Rejected From Police Training For Being “Too Friendly”

Image source: ElkShot5082

#4 This Veterinarian Has A Comfort-Dog Assistant That Helps Sick Patients Know That Everything Will Be Alright

Image source: W0LFPAW

#5 Enjoying A Beautiful Hike After Finding Out That There Is No More Stage 4 Colon Cancer In My Body

Image source: thestringguru

#6 An 87-Year-Old Woman Called The Police Emergency Number In Florence, Italy, Saying She Was Alone And Hungry. This Was The Result

Image source: Doxep

#7 Proud Of Myself. After Months Of Severe Depression And Anxiety, Followed By A Suicide Attempt And A Hospital Stay, I’ve Worked On It In Therapy And Now Have A New Job. Wish Me Luck

Image source: reignthepain

#8 Wonderful Moment

Image source: Markjar1966

#9 It Is Going Pretty Well

Image source: CamDiggz

#10 After I Found Out My Girlfriend Was Pregnant I Signed Up To Rehab For My Addiction. Last Week I Became A Father And Picked Up My 3-Month Coin

Best week of my life.

Image source: Moby-King

#11 I Just Bought My First House

Image source: nuunuwhoknew

#12 I’d Been Giving My New Neighbor’s Dogs Treats And Scratches Every Morning When I Headed Out To Work. This Is My Kitchen Window When I Woke Up On My First Day Off

Image source: heatharv712

#13 Afghanistan: They Will Not Go School Without Their Sister

Image source: rickk79

#14 Before And After Beating Cancer. 2019-2020-2021

Image source: l_ouanne56

#15 “Dumbledore’s Bookshelf” Quilt; Happy With How It Turned Out

Image source: Deesagan

#16 I Designed A 3D Printed Mirror Array To Propose! The Mirrors Are Angled So That Just Before Sunset, They Reflect The Sunlight To Spell “Marry Me?”

Image source: bencbartlett

#17 My Mum Finally Escaped An Abusive Relationship And Found Herself A Little Place. No Furniture Yet But She Just Sent Me This And I’m So Proud

Image source: _pixieonthemoon

#18 This Little Girl’s Rock Displayed In My Local Museum

Image source: TheAdmiral

#19 Animals Really Are Man’s Best Friends

Image source: michellesound

#20 That’s A Hero Right There

Image source: bryant_selena

#21 A Great Heads Up

Image source: dglaucomflecken

#22 90-Year-Old Grandfather With Dementia, Hugging My 4-Year-Old Son. Grandfather Who Can’t Remember Us Most Days Said “I Really Love This Kid, I’m Glad He’s Here”

Image source: cowskeeper

#23 Whenever We Foster A Singleton Kitten, Our Dog Becomes A Foster Mama

Image source: pinkhairgirl37

#24 While Walking His Dogs, A 71-Year-Old Man Had A Seizure. These Two Dogs Saved Their Owner

One of the dogs immediately sat next to the man protecting him, while the other dog went to find a passerby he could alert and bring to the scene. Heroes come in all shapes and sizes.

Image source: keswickmrt

#25 A Heartwarming Conversation From Twitter

Image source: campervanliving, moleysoton1

#26 Lost 200 Pounds During Covid. Today I Completed A Half Marathon

Image source: FatherVic

#27 Good On The Neighbor For Looking Out Though

Image source: msolurin

#28 Really, Get Her That Pony

Image source: fejesmg

#29 After Years Of Tooth Pain And Hiding My Smile, I Got Dentures! They Literally Made Me Smile

Image source: VernalPathOG

#30 Have PTSD And I Struggle With Being Outside. This Is My “I’ve Been Walking In The Woods 2 Days In A Row” Smile. Small Steps Forward

Image source: Ellinorth

#31 The Guy Who Does The Grass For My Building Left A Rectangle Of Wild Flowers So The Bees Can Use Them

Image source: Gaddanger

#32 Before And After: My Daughter Battling A Combination Of RSV, Rhino Enterovirus, And Bacterial Pneumonia. She Almost Died, But She’s Now Home Safe And Sound

Image source: DeceptiKHAAAAAN

#33 I Ditched Going To My In-Laws So I Could Have Thanksgiving With The Stray Cat That Lives In My Garage

Image source: Mookadonia

#34 Ron Came To The Vet Clinic As A Stray. After A Few Weeks, He Started Making Rounds To See Patients, And Would Sit Next To Any Pet While They Were Asleep, Offering Comfort

Image source: northfieldvethospital

#35 I Am A Big Brother With Big Brothers Big Sisters. Here Is The First Day I Met My Little Brother And The Day He Served As My Best Man – 6 Years Later

Image source: Illhavethegabaghol

#36 My Husband And I Celebrated 10 Years Of Marriage Today

Image source: nixonbeach

#37 My Daughter Is Obsessed With Halloween. We Bought Her A Skeleton Costume For Her Birthday And She Insisted On Putting It On Immediately, With A Birthday Hat

Image source: ArinaMae

#38 10 Days Ago, Somebody Poisoned My 11-Year-Old Fluffball Leon In My Own Garden. Against All Odds, He Made It Through

He is back home recovering from caused trouble for a while longer. The vet called him a miracle; so proud of you my grumpy old kitty.

Image source: Fluffy_Dragonfly_

#39 Bad Times Pass But Good Acts Remain

Image source: BBCYaldaHakim

#40 Everyday This Guy Walks By Our House And Lifts Up His Dog For A Look At Our Neighbor’s Rabbit

Image source: Zogramislath

#41 3 Years After Becoming Paralyzed From The Chest Down, I Am Now Able To Stand After Getting A Special Frame That Allows Me To Do So

Image source: captainkal

#42 Good Taste In Music Brings Neighbors Together

Image source: binhcao

#43 This Big Brother Helps His Baby Sister Use The Doggie Door. He Stands There And Lets The Baby Go Through His Legs

Image source: bkrees

#44 The House Was Way Too Quiet While The Foster Kittens Were Out Having Playtime And My Boyfriend Was Supposed To Be Watching Them. I Found Everyone Like This

Image source: mishalaluna

#45 Donated My Swimmies To My Sister’s Girlfriend And I’m Now A Proud Uncle To My Donor Child

Image source: pavignon

#46 Be That One Today

Image source: Joyika

#47 New Woman, Same Phone Case

Image source: DanielleDawnX

#48 Missing Cat Owner Posted A Follow Up Where The Previous Missing Posters Were

Image source: Coffygrier

#49 Beats Putting “Clean Me” On It

Image source: HickoryDickoryDank

#50 My Best Friend’s “Not Engagement” Announcement I Just Got In The Mail

Image source: RSParker

