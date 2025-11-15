Hey Pandas, What Made You Fall In Love With Your S/O? (Closed)

The month of love is upon us, but one moment changed your love life forever! What made you realize that your S/O is the one?
#1
That he’s kind and funny, but serious when needed to be. He is also not sexist or racist, and he isn’t a jerk. I’m still single, but these would be the traits I would want for an S/O, hope that’s okay.
#2
For me, one of the most important things is the humor and support you can share. The moment you understand that you feel perfectly comfortable with that person in your own skin.
#3
The realization that she was ultimately the most kind-hearted person that I knew.
#4
Mostly his sense of humor, we were also friends for quite some time before we got together so that was a big factor too.
#5
For me, I guess it was him being kind, not a donkey (yes I just said donkey.. think of the other name for them) He was.. Special in my life. At first, we were friends you could say.. More of bsf (bsf=best friend for those that dont know lol) And then his kindness and honestly got the best of me.. :)
#6
We are only friends but this guy really won me over cuz he is so kind and funny. Okay he’s not that kind but he can be really nice at times. I think I love him but he doesn’t feel the same. :( What should I do?
#7
I was panicking about exams and juried recitals at school, and my mother kept sending me emails asking why I wasn’t managing my time better and reminding me that I should have written my term papers weeks earlier. My incredibly conflict-averse boyfriend called my mother and basically told her to STFU (but so politely). I didn’t even know he’d done it, just that my mother suddenly got off my case.
Years and years later, he still has no qualms telling my parents to back off.
#8
Not my spouse (still too young for that) but one of my close guy friends (we’ll call him Bob). My best friend (we’ll call her Megan) just came out to the school. I loved her just as much as before and nothing changed between us. However, because of my spiritual beliefs, I was scared that my God would punish her. I was so scared and I didn’t want anything bad to happen to her and I cried a lot. My mom worked at the school, so I would often stay on campus until 5 or 6 in the afternoon. Bob saw me crying in the hallways after school, and he came by my side and helped me cope. Bob was an atheist, while I was not. He asked me why I was crying and I explained to him that I thought God would punish Megan. Even though he was an atheist, Bob talked to me about God and explained that God is loving and merciful, and while he may punish Megan, Christ still took up all of our sins. I was extremely greatful for him, and I sincerely miss him. Bob switched schools the year after I met him, and we’ve drifted so far apart. I miss him so much. I miss my friend.
#9
i was the new kid in school and he was the only one who would be my friend (just fyi this happened in 2nd grade)
