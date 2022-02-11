Station Eleven Season 1 Episode 9: “Dr. Chaudhary” Recap

On Station Eleven Season 1, Episode 8 Sarah, The Traveling Symphony’s conducted transitioned after suffering a stroke. Tyler (The Prophet) and Elizabeth were finally reunited in a highly emotional scene. What happened to Javeen? That’s the question we’ve all been asking once we discovered at some point Kirsten and Javeen separate. “Leavin Jeevan” is the nickname that Frank had been calling his brother for years and he had jokingly mentioned it to Kirsten. Yet, the idea of Jeevan intentionally abandoning the little girl whose life he went out of the way to save during the flu outbreak is one that we’re just not willing to entertain. We’re finally facing the mystery behind Jeevan’s disappearance and exploring the days leading up to it in Station Eleven Season 1, Episode 9. After leaving the confines of Frank’s apartment, Jeevan and Kirsten manage to find a way to survive, largely relying on each other. In the opening scene, it’s a year post-pandemic and Kirsten is standing guard with a sniper rifle as Jeevan an abandoned neighborhood. However, as always Kirsten is so engrossed in the Station Eleven book to protect Jeevan when he’s attacked with a bean bag gun.
Although Jeevan manages to get away, he’s beyond frustrated with Kirsten and tosses the book when she’s isn’t looking. In his lowest moments, Jeevan lashes out on Kirsten blaming her for Frank’s death and even revealing that she’s a burden. The two get into a heated argument. Even though Jeevan disappoints us in this scene, one can empathize with the stress and frustration he feels. Jeevan was forced into a parental role he wasn’t ready for, he was still grieving his brother’s death and he was worried about how they were going to survive in the middle of winter. With Kirstein burying herself in the Station Eleven book to cope with the post-apocalyptic world, he had no one talk to. Jeevan has resorted to talking to Frank’s “ghost”. A night he scans the radio for other voices pretending to be a doctor in hopes of attracting someone. Regretful of how he spoke to Kirsten, Jeevan sets out to find the Station Eleven book at night in the middle of a blizzard. There’s a predator lurking in the deserted area. The wolf attacks and mauls Jeevan’s leg just as his hand grasps the empty jacket of the book. He accidentally shoots himself in the foot with the rifle and scares the wolf away.
It’s a miracle that Jeevan even survives. It’s morning when he manages to get up and tries to make it back to Kirsten although with a half eaten leg he’s now useless but he passes out just before he makes it home. Ironically, the same woman that hit him in the head with a bean bag in the outset of the episode, saves his life. When Jeevan wakes up, he’s safe and sound in a big-box store that has been converted to a makeshift birthing center. However, they had to amputate his leg to stop the infection from spreading. The birthing center is ran by Terry, a weird, overworked physician that lost her medical license before the outbreak. She’s excited to have Jeevan at the center because she thinks that he’s a doctor since he claimed to be one on the radio. There are over a dozen women at the birthing center all whom are projected to give birth around the same time. Terry is in dire need of help. When Jeevan admits that he isn’t a doctor, she’s determined to turn him into one.
Jeevan does attempt to go back for Kirsten even after Lara informs him that the shack they were living in is empty. With one leg and snow drifts the size of mountains, he’s in no condition to make the trek. “She’s just someone I ended up with,” Jeevan tells Terry. Kirsten and Jeevan were so much more to each other but to admit that would make the pain unbearable. Despite his grief, Jeevan finds purpose and thrives just like Kirsten does with the Traveling Symphony. He becomes Dr. Chaudhary, delivering babies and healing their mothers. Although it’s a long shot, a couple months later he goes back to look for Kirsten again. This time he finds his grandfather’s compass. Frank who lives in his memories, comforts him telling Jeevan that Kirsten will find someone else to take care of her just like she found him. Jeevan and Lara forge an intimate bond. When she gives birth to her baby, they leave the birthing center together and start their own family in a cozy cabin near the lake. The show cuts to twenty years later, and Jeevan has a son named Frank and a daughter. Frank sets off to answer a house call.