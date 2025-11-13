Cosplayer Creates Wings For Her Costume That She Can Move At Will

With events such as Comic-Con becoming less of a geek party and more of an international pop culture phenomenon, it’s no wonder that cosplay’s becoming more and more popular. What was once a very niche interest dominated by what the rest of the society deemed as ‘geeks’ and ‘nerds’ has been rapidly leaking into our everyday lives with celebrities like Bryan Cranston dressing up as his character from Breaking Bad as well as Daniel Radcliffe rocking up to Comic-Con in a Spider-Man costume. It’s only natural that as the cosplay scene grows, the costume ideas evolve and turn into even more spectacular sights.
This spectacular Maleficent cosplay recently started making rounds on the internet
One such example started making rounds around the Internet recently with a woman dressed up as Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent spreading her wings out, seemingly at her will. The footage that people watched in awe is of Drisana Litke of Drizzy Designs who dressed up as the iconic Disney character for a con.
The impressive feathery wings as well as the rest of her cosplay costume were all made by Litke. She reports that it took her around 150 hours to construct the wings which at the beginning of the ordeal were just a stash of wire, fabric, and feathers.
Litke followed DIY costume tutorials of an already established costume maker who specializes in animatronic wings, The Crooked Feather. It was the largest project Litke worked on so far as she’s only briefly touched wiring for small LED lights for her previous creative costumes. Despite many challenges along the way, the cosplayer managed to pull off one hell of a spectacle as she folded and unfolded her wings at will.
The inspiration for Litke’s cool costume came from Disney’s 2014 film ‘Maleficent’. Starring Angelina Jolie in the main role, the live-action movie takes a step away from the original story to focus on Maleficent’s backstory as well as show who the character really is outside of portraying her as the classic villain.
Litke has been cosplaying for over 6 years now and has executed a number of stunning cosplay ideas. Some of them include Serpentor from G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero toyline, comic books, and animated series, and Bowser from Nintendo’s Mario franchise.
Check out the video of the wings in action below
