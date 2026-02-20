Split Cup Acrylic Pouring Technique Creates Beautiful Sunset Paintings

In today’s fluid art tutorial, I’m creating a fiery sunset ocean using the Split Cup technique.
I start by pouring from higher above the canvas to encourage soft color blending in the sky, then move closer to create more defined, feathery details and dramatic transitions.
The result? A bold meeting of molten sunset tones and deep ocean blues, full of movement, contrast, and beautiful cells.
This technique is perfect if you love strong color contrasts and want to experiment with height control while pouring. Small changes in distance can completely transform your composition, and that’s exactly what makes fluid art so exciting.
Image credits: Fiona Art
