Real Movie Title Typos Turned Into Illustrations

Multi-talented creative Austin Light recently reinterpreted movie title typos he encountered on Reddit throughout the month of October into entertaining illustrations.
Light, who lives in Charlotte, North Carolina with his wife, was spurred on by the movie title typos he saw submitted by members of the Reddit community. They were a perfect fit because he draws “pictures on lunch breaks and doodle in meetings” and says “geeky things all the time.” The funny new movie scenes even feature short plot synopses of the silly movies.
Finding Emo
“An insufferable teenage fish runs away from home. His father contemplates searching for him.”
Obocop
“The story of how a police officer works through his PTSD and adjusts to his new robotic implants with the help of the sexy soothing sound of his oboe.”
Pup Fiction
“Two mob hit dogs go after a poodle who wrote a slanderous op-ed about their boss.”
The Fat and the Furious
“After a bunch of thugs steal his sweet car, Jerry spirals into a vicious rage eating depression. He gets super ripped for the sequel though.”
Beauty and the Beat
“After a witch turns her best friend into a dope boom box, Belle decides to enter France’s Got Talent. She crushes it.”
Dive
“Ryan Gosling plays a mysteriously appealing scuba diving guide who gets mixed up in some shady business. He has like 12 lines the whole movie. He also stomps a shark to death.”
Harry Otter
“A young boy finds out who, and what, he is. Magic ensues.”
Rave
“One red-haired Scottish girl. One dance floor. One unforgettable night.”
Alen
“The story of a lonely cashier named Alen who yearns for something more. Something like eating astronauts.”
Ad Max
“In an apocalyptic desert wasteland only one man sells water, and he makes it look sexy as hell.”
Pollo 13
“A former astronaut finally wins the blue ribbon award on his 13th chick.”
T.
“A boy finds a jewelry clad alien who speaks exclusively in aggressive yet well-meaning catchphrases.”
Lord of the Rigs
“The story of one man’s unhealthy obsession with his truck.”
The Princess and the Fro
“A waitress goes natural and rocks a fro. Later she becomes a princess for some reason.”
Twilight: New Moo
“A young man tries to win a girl’s heart with his new found bovine transformation skill. It doesn’t go his way.”
Scram
“A thief with a penchant for masks keeps getting caught in the act.”
Man on Fir
“The pacific northwest version of Tarzan.”
Ron Man
“A disgruntled government employee builds a robo suit in his garage to help him stop the government he works for from getting any more work done.”
The Princess Ride
“After years apart two lovers are reunited, only to discover neither loves what the other has become. Produced by Adam Sandler.”
Mr. and Mrs. Sith
“Mr. and Mrs. Sith Two Jedi abandon the order for love. Also to shoot lightning from their hands. Because that’s cool.”
Pretty in Ink
“The ‘gritty’ 2014 remake of the 80s classic. It’s pretty much the same movie, just with more sick tattoos.”
Fight Cub
“When deforestation threatens his home, one feisty bear fights back.”
