Artist Turns Her Small Studio Room Into Surreal Dreamscapes Without Using Photoshop

Young Korean artist Jee Young Lee recently presented her beautiful, surrealistic and Photoshop-free photography exhibition named “Stage of Mind”. The magic happens in the artist’s small 3,6 x 4,1 x 2,4-meter studio in Seoul. The artist builds these highly dramatic, psychedelic and visually intense scenes herself, ensuring that every teeny tiny detail is hauntingly perfect and leaves the viewer in awe.
Jee Young Lee works with such precision that the creation of a set often takes weeks or even months of work. As soon as the otherworldly sets are done, the artist incorporates herself in them in various different ways and takes these stunning self-portraits.
According to the artist herself, all of the photography sets and her specific roles in them tell a particular story about her personal life experiences or resurrect traditional Korean fables or other cultural heritage from around the world. Her work is a deep self-reflection for the artist and a means to explore her psychological identity.
Jee Young’s amazing work will be on display at the OPIOM Gallery in Opio France from Feb. 7 to March 7, 2014.
Take a look at Jee Young Lee‘s photos and embrace her enchanting world!
Source: opiomgallery.com (via mymodernet, brainfactory)
Treasure Hunt
Resurrection
Nightspace
My Chemical Romance
Last Supper
Birthday
Childhood
Panic Room
The Little Match Girl
Broken Heart
I’ll Be Back
Food Chain
Maiden Voyage
Flu
Nightmare
Black Birds
