104 Red Tattoo Ideas: All You Have to Know About Red Ink Tattoo Design

Huh, tattoos. They’re like potato chips — you can’t just stop at one. And, as any ink addict knows, there’s always that one design that seems to evade us, like a mythical creature frolicking just beyond our grasp. Well, fellow ink enthusiasts, we’re here to help you hunt down through a stunning collection of red tattoo ideas.
That’s right! We’re stepping out of the monochromatic shadows and basking in the vibrant glow of red ink tattoo ideas. Say goodbye to those never-ending Pinterest boards filled with black and gray designs, and prepare to fall in love with this vast gallery of red color ink for all your tattoo needs, including striking Medusa tattoo designs.
Red tattoo designs have existed for centuries, dating back to ancient cultures. Today, they are popular with people who want to make a statement with their beautifully crafted body art. Red ink can create stunning designs that stand out from the crowd. But red ink tattoos also have a long and controversial history and symbolism you might want to know before getting one.
Red Ink Tattoos: Over 100 Ideas in One Place
From subtle tattoos with red lines to bold red declarations or abstract body art of artistic mastery, our collection of red tattoo ideas offers something for everyone — whether you’re a tattoo veteran or a fresh-faced newbie seeking your daily dose of tattoo inspiration.
In this curated list, you’ll find awe-inspiring red tattoo ideas that might even make you book your next tattoo appointment on the spot. Each showcases this tattoo trend’s boundless creativity and artistic potential, proving that a splash of color can tattoo the trend’s endless creativity and creative potential. Go ahead! See for yourself, and remember to upvote your favorite ones!
#1 Check Out This Black And Red Fineline Medusa
Image source: americantattoostudios
#2 Red Ink Butterflies Tattoo
Image source: blacklinetattoos_sa
#3 Charming Red Ink Gap Filler
Image source: lauritatattoos
#4 Red Ink Tattoo For Hannah
Image source: sham_b_tattoo
#5 Dragon Red Ink Tattoo
Image source: benji_tattoos714
#6 Love Combining Black And Red Ink
Image source: foxy_fineline
#7 Todays Fun Red Ink Tiger Back Piece
Image source: dopeshyt_kilo
#8 We Love A Red Flower
Image source: ilesha.mia.tattoo
#9 My Customers First Ever Tattoo. Tough Client, Didn’t Even Flinch
Image source: addictiontattoostudioni
#10 Moth And Red Ink Ornaments Tattoo
Image source: laflavax
#11 Modern Medusa Red Ink Tattoo
Image source: rangerstudio
#12 Skeleton Tattoo
Image source: sham_b_tattoo
#13 Red Peonies And Snake Tattoo For Casey
Image source: cats.inks
#14 Red Ink Butterfly And Angel Numbers Tattoo
Image source: berrytatted
#15 Red Ink Dragon Tattoo
Image source: laurenbrice_tattoos
#16 Triptych Of The Red Lotus Made For Isa
Image source: black_arrows_tattoo
#17 Red Ink Snake Tattoo
Image source: wildcoyotetattoo
#18 Butterfly Line Red Ink Tattoo
Image source: smalltattoosbycaro
#19 Red Dragon Tattoo
Image source: tribetattoodenver
#20 Red Spider Lillies From Tokyo Ghoul For Elaine!
Image source: reiiren
#21 Fine Line Red Ink Faces Tattoo
Image source: rhi.tattoos
#22 Little Piece From Yesterday For Sofi, Thank You Very Much For The Trust
Image source: margot.datura
#23 Little Koi Fish
Image source: ellie_tatts
#24 Cherry Blossom Branch
Image source: jbeeink
#25 Artistic Red Ink Heart Tattoo
Image source: makenatattoo
#26 Little Prince Tattoo
Image source: jbeeink
#27 Red Ink Tattoo
Image source: laflavax
#28 Cute Little Goldfish That I Like A Bunch
Image source: ipektattoo
#29 Red & Black Outline 3D Rose, It Was Very Lovely To Do This
Image source: artbyyelyy
#30 Tiny Heart Tattoo From Yesterday!
Image source: nat20tattoo
#31 Black And Red Floral Tattoo
Image source: tattoo.faisal
#32 There’s Just Something So Beautiful About Red Ink Tattoos
Image source: aardvarktattoo
#33 Red Ink Ornament Tattoo
Image source: bambino.techno
#34 Red Ink Koi Tattoo
Image source: jenuine_leigh_art
#35 Butterfly For Hazal’s Red Ink Tattoo Collection
Image source: gunbietattoos
#36 A Red Dragon For Michelle
Image source: rays.ink
#37 Centipede Tattoo
Image source: tattoos_by_olive
#38 Red Love Dragon On Tessa!
Image source: 1skeletor3
#39 7 Little Skulls On The Back Of The Calf
Image source: thevinetattoos.hannah
#40 Woman Silhouette With Cosmo Flowers
Image source: jbeeink
#41 Puzzled Eye
Image source: lemon.droop
#42 Red Dragon Tattoo
Image source: d.tattsla
#43 Red Herring Tattoo
Image source: thefourthcup
#44 Red Dragon For Jamie
Image source: kellcunningham.tattoo
#45 Some Butterflies For A Walk In
Image source: haiziegrey
#46 Small Matching Red Ink Tattoos
Image source: amazetattoogallery
#47 Red Ink Ornament Tattoo
Image source: ikkigrajales
#48 Red Ink Sun Tattoo
Image source: jbeeink
#49 Red Leaves Red Ink Tattoo
Image source: ladyinktattoodublin
#50 Red Ink Heart And Leaves Tattoo
Image source: patrizia.palmisano.tattoo
#51 Red Peony Dragon
Image source: retrosmitsink
#52 Lotus Flower Done In Red Ink On The Shoulder
Image source: the_dark_arts_tattoos
#53 Red Ink Flowers Tattoo
Image source: maison_noiretattoo
#54 Pillar And Snake Red Ink Tattoo
Image source: pentaculo.studio
#55 Red Ink Butterfly Tattoo
Image source: dena.ink
#56 Red Ink Angel Numbers Tattoos
Image source: kathrynrose_tattoo
#57 I Love Red Tattoos
Image source: sophia.ink
#58 Joker Tattoo
Image source: laurenbrice_tattoos
#59 Fun Tattoo I Did On Gina Today
Image source: tattoojack8254
#60 Ade This Seahorse Cutie For Zoriel A While Back
Image source: inkbymadeleine
#61 Red Ink Snake Tattoo
Image source: laurenbrice_tattoos
#62 Classic Matching Tattoo Between Friends
Image source: dlogantattoo
#63 Finger Tats
Image source: edyns.ink
#64 Kitsune Mask Red Ink Tattoo
Image source: vv.tchcraft_art
#65 Red Ink Angel Numbers Tattoo
Image source: christian_1nk
#66 In Honor Of Her Brother
Image source: serendripitystudios
#67 Patch Work In The Making For My Girl
Image source: thatgirlnamedgg
#68 Stabbed Heart Red Ink Tattoo
Image source: a.dent_tt
#69 Got A Classic Swirly From One Of My Oldest Flash Sheets!
Image source: sangredelcielo
#70 Matching Tattoos. King And Queen With A Heart
Image source: inkgarage_brooklyn
#71 Red Ink Name Tattoo
Image source: berrytatted
#72 Peruvian Llama Tattoo
Image source: tattedbyamina
#73 Strawberries Tattoos
Image source: foxy_fineline
#74 Slightly Purple From The Stencil Sticking Like Hell
Image source: chloeduncantattoo
#75 Red Ink Chinese Dragon Tattoo
Image source: tattooshack_chandler
#76 Red Ink Tattoo
Image source: oilygoyle
#77 A Flash From A Few Weeks Ago
Image source: katrinkz
#78 Little Red Rose Tattoo
Image source: aesthetic.bar
#79 1976 Red Ink Tattoo
Image source: _cultrix_
#80 Did A Little Strawb On Myself Today
Image source: jordanelliot_tattoo
#81 Loved This Original Red Ink Design
Image source: missjadeink
#82 Red Ink Snake Tattoo
Image source: itsjekaa
#83 Made Today For Oliver!
Image source: phillygtattoos
#84 Beautiful Snake And Rose On Thigh
Image source: mandalatattooleicester
#85 For My Client Orlando!
Image source: vincent_ensoink
#86 Red Ink Koi Fish Tattoo
Image source: endlessinkstudios
#87 Red Ink Snake Tattoo
Image source: gogetta.ink
#88 Red Ink Cherry Tattoo
Image source: berrytatted
#89 This Was So Fun! I’d Love To Do More Red Ink Tattoos
Image source: shannon.rumble.ink
#90 Little Red Ink Birdie
Image source: aesthetic.bar
#91 Butterfly And The Letter L In Red Ink For Mica
#92 Such A Fun Piece! Gotta Love The Dedication Of A Client
Image source: jaicandacetattoos
#93 “Why Aren’t You Smiling?” Tattoo
Image source: c.looww
#94 Healed Rose And Knife Tattoo
Image source: neckdeeptattoohi
#95 Heart And Bear Red Ink Tattoo
Image source: revolutiontattoo__
#96 Red Ink Star Tattoos
Image source: luna__tattoos
#97 Best Friend Tattoo
Image source: tatuajesi.r
#98 Leaf Ornament For Juliana
Image source: oilygoyle
#99 Make A Wish 11:11
Image source: all.arte.studio
#100 Custom Red Ink Arm Piece For Savona
Image source: 1000.needles
#101 Seventy Four Tattoo In Red Ink
Image source: ellie_tatts
#102 Wings Red Ink Tattoo
Image source: jaylyntheapprentice
#103 “Neither The Angels In Heaven Above” My Client Was Inspired By An Edgar Allen Poe Poem
Image source: tattoos.by.jax
#104 Red Ink Name Tattoo
Image source: tattedbyamina
