104 Red Tattoo Ideas: All You Have to Know About Red Ink Tattoo Design

Huh, tattoos. They’re like potato chips — you can’t just stop at one. And, as any ink addict knows, there’s always that one design that seems to evade us, like a mythical creature frolicking just beyond our grasp. Well, fellow ink enthusiasts, we’re here to help you hunt down through a stunning collection of red tattoo ideas.

That’s right! We’re stepping out of the monochromatic shadows and basking in the vibrant glow of red ink tattoo ideas. Say goodbye to those never-ending Pinterest boards filled with black and gray designs, and prepare to fall in love with this vast gallery of red color ink for all your tattoo needs, including striking Medusa tattoo designs.

Red tattoo designs have existed for centuries, dating back to ancient cultures. Today, they are popular with people who want to make a statement with their beautifully crafted body art. Red ink can create stunning designs that stand out from the crowd. But red ink tattoos also have a long and controversial history and symbolism you might want to know before getting one.

Red Ink Tattoos: Over 100 Ideas in One Place

From subtle tattoos with red lines to bold red declarations or abstract body art of artistic mastery, our collection of red tattoo ideas offers something for everyone — whether you’re a tattoo veteran or a fresh-faced newbie seeking your daily dose of tattoo inspiration.

In this curated list, you’ll find awe-inspiring red tattoo ideas that might even make you book your next tattoo appointment on the spot. Each showcases this tattoo trend’s boundless creativity and artistic potential, proving that a splash of color can tattoo the trend’s endless creativity and creative potential. Go ahead! See for yourself, and remember to upvote your favorite ones!

#1 Check Out This Black And Red Fineline Medusa

Image source: americantattoostudios

#2 Red Ink Butterflies Tattoo

Image source: blacklinetattoos_sa

#3 Charming Red Ink Gap Filler

Image source: lauritatattoos

#4 Red Ink Tattoo For Hannah

Image source: sham_b_tattoo

#5 Dragon Red Ink Tattoo

Image source: benji_tattoos714

#6 Love Combining Black And Red Ink

Image source: foxy_fineline

#7 Todays Fun Red Ink Tiger Back Piece

Image source: dopeshyt_kilo

#8 We Love A Red Flower

Image source: ilesha.mia.tattoo

#9 My Customers First Ever Tattoo. Tough Client, Didn’t Even Flinch

Image source: addictiontattoostudioni

#10 Moth And Red Ink Ornaments Tattoo

Image source: laflavax

#11 Modern Medusa Red Ink Tattoo

Image source: rangerstudio

#12 Skeleton Tattoo

Image source: sham_b_tattoo

#13 Red Peonies And Snake Tattoo For Casey

Image source: cats.inks

#14 Red Ink Butterfly And Angel Numbers Tattoo

Image source: berrytatted

#15 Red Ink Dragon Tattoo

Image source: laurenbrice_tattoos

#16 Triptych Of The Red Lotus Made For Isa

Image source: black_arrows_tattoo

#17 Red Ink Snake Tattoo

Image source: wildcoyotetattoo

#18 Butterfly Line Red Ink Tattoo

Image source: smalltattoosbycaro

#19 Red Dragon Tattoo

Image source: tribetattoodenver

#20 Red Spider Lillies From Tokyo Ghoul For Elaine!

Image source: reiiren

#21 Fine Line Red Ink Faces Tattoo

Image source: rhi.tattoos

#22 Little Piece From Yesterday For Sofi, Thank You Very Much For The Trust

Image source: margot.datura

#23 Little Koi Fish

Image source: ellie_tatts

#24 Cherry Blossom Branch

Image source: jbeeink

#25 Artistic Red Ink Heart Tattoo

Image source: makenatattoo

#26 Little Prince Tattoo

Image source: jbeeink

#27 Red Ink Tattoo

Image source: laflavax

#28 Cute Little Goldfish That I Like A Bunch

Image source:  ipektattoo

#29 Red & Black Outline 3D Rose, It Was Very Lovely To Do This

Image source: artbyyelyy

#30 Tiny Heart Tattoo From Yesterday!

Image source: nat20tattoo

#31 Black And Red Floral Tattoo

Image source: tattoo.faisal

#32 There’s Just Something So Beautiful About Red Ink Tattoos

Image source: aardvarktattoo

#33 Red Ink Ornament Tattoo

Image source: bambino.techno

#34 Red Ink Koi Tattoo

Image source: jenuine_leigh_art

#35 Butterfly For Hazal’s Red Ink Tattoo Collection

Image source: gunbietattoos

#36 A Red Dragon For Michelle

Image source: rays.ink

#37 Centipede Tattoo

Image source: tattoos_by_olive

#38 Red Love Dragon On Tessa!

Image source: 1skeletor3

#39 7 Little Skulls On The Back Of The Calf

Image source: thevinetattoos.hannah

#40 Woman Silhouette With Cosmo Flowers

Image source: jbeeink

#41 Puzzled Eye

Image source: lemon.droop

#42 Red Dragon Tattoo

Image source: d.tattsla

#43 Red Herring Tattoo

Image source: thefourthcup

#44 Red Dragon For Jamie

Image source: kellcunningham.tattoo

#45 Some Butterflies For A Walk In

Image source: haiziegrey

#46 Small Matching Red Ink Tattoos

Image source: amazetattoogallery

#47 Red Ink Ornament Tattoo

Image source: ikkigrajales

#48 Red Ink Sun Tattoo

Image source: jbeeink

#49 Red Leaves Red Ink Tattoo

Image source:  ladyinktattoodublin

#50 Red Ink Heart And Leaves Tattoo

Image source: patrizia.palmisano.tattoo

#51 Red Peony Dragon

Image source: retrosmitsink

#52 Lotus Flower Done In Red Ink On The Shoulder

Image source: the_dark_arts_tattoos

#53 Red Ink Flowers Tattoo

Image source: maison_noiretattoo

#54 Pillar And Snake Red Ink Tattoo

Image source: pentaculo.studio

#55 Red Ink Butterfly Tattoo

Image source: dena.ink

#56 Red Ink Angel Numbers Tattoos

Image source: kathrynrose_tattoo

#57 I Love Red Tattoos

Image source: sophia.ink

#58 Joker Tattoo

Image source: laurenbrice_tattoos

#59 Fun Tattoo I Did On Gina Today

Image source: tattoojack8254

#60 Ade This Seahorse Cutie For Zoriel A While Back

Image source: inkbymadeleine

#61 Red Ink Snake Tattoo

Image source: laurenbrice_tattoos

#62 Classic Matching Tattoo Between Friends

Image source: dlogantattoo

#63 Finger Tats

Image source: edyns.ink

#64 Kitsune Mask Red Ink Tattoo

Image source: vv.tchcraft_art

#65 Red Ink Angel Numbers Tattoo

Image source: christian_1nk

#66 In Honor Of Her Brother

Image source: serendripitystudios

#67 Patch Work In The Making For My Girl

Image source: thatgirlnamedgg

#68 Stabbed Heart Red Ink Tattoo

Image source: a.dent_tt

#69 Got A Classic Swirly From One Of My Oldest Flash Sheets!

Image source: sangredelcielo

#70 Matching Tattoos. King And Queen With A Heart

Image source: inkgarage_brooklyn

#71 Red Ink Name Tattoo

Image source: berrytatted

#72 Peruvian Llama Tattoo

Image source: tattedbyamina

#73 Strawberries Tattoos

Image source: foxy_fineline

#74 Slightly Purple From The Stencil Sticking Like Hell

Image source: chloeduncantattoo

#75 Red Ink Chinese Dragon Tattoo

Image source: tattooshack_chandler

#76 Red Ink Tattoo

Image source: oilygoyle

#77 A Flash From A Few Weeks Ago

Image source: katrinkz

#78 Little Red Rose Tattoo

Image source: aesthetic.bar

#79 1976 Red Ink Tattoo

Image source: _cultrix_

#80 Did A Little Strawb On Myself Today

Image source: jordanelliot_tattoo

#81 Loved This Original Red Ink Design

Image source: missjadeink

#82 Red Ink Snake Tattoo

Image source: itsjekaa

#83 Made Today For Oliver!

Image source: phillygtattoos

#84 Beautiful Snake And Rose On Thigh

Image source: mandalatattooleicester

#85 For My Client Orlando!

Image source: vincent_ensoink

#86 Red Ink Koi Fish Tattoo

Image source: endlessinkstudios

#87 Red Ink Snake Tattoo

Image source: gogetta.ink

#88 Red Ink Cherry Tattoo

Image source: berrytatted

#89 This Was So Fun! I’d Love To Do More Red Ink Tattoos

Image source: shannon.rumble.ink

#90 Little Red Ink Birdie

Image source: aesthetic.bar

#91 Butterfly And The Letter L In Red Ink For Mica

Image source: Top posts

#92 Such A Fun Piece! Gotta Love The Dedication Of A Client

Image source: jaicandacetattoos

#93 “Why Aren’t You Smiling?” Tattoo

Image source: c.looww

#94 Healed Rose And Knife Tattoo

Image source: neckdeeptattoohi

#95 Heart And Bear Red Ink Tattoo

Image source: revolutiontattoo__

#96 Red Ink Star Tattoos

Image source: luna__tattoos

#97 Best Friend Tattoo

Image source: tatuajesi.r

#98 Leaf Ornament For Juliana

Image source:  oilygoyle

#99 Make A Wish 11:11

Image source: all.arte.studio

#100 Custom Red Ink Arm Piece For Savona

Image source: 1000.needles

#101 Seventy Four Tattoo In Red Ink

Image source: ellie_tatts

#102 Wings Red Ink Tattoo

Image source: jaylyntheapprentice

#103 “Neither The Angels In Heaven Above” My Client Was Inspired By An Edgar Allen Poe Poem

Image source: tattoos.by.jax

#104 Red Ink Name Tattoo

Image source: tattedbyamina

