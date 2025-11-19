“You Need A Burger”: Bella Hadid Heats Up The Snow, And Fans Have Hilarious Reactions

by

Bella Hadid turned up not only the heat but also the humor with her latest Instagram photoshoot, which was hilariously “photobombed” by her puppy dog.

The 28-year-old supermodel, known for her bold fashion choices, surprised her fans when she ditched typical winter wear for a red-hot string bikini paired with cowboy boots that stood in stark contrast with the snow of Aspen, Colorado.

The photos come as part of a session she did to celebrate the new year during a trip to the mountains with her boyfriend, cowboy Adan Banuelos. While the model posted the pics to promote her fragrance brand, people instead focused on her pet.

“Bella, your dog just stole the spotlight. Way too cute!” one fan wrote.

The supermodel Bella Hadid uploaded the pictures of her latest modeling session, only for her dog to steal the spotlight after “photobombing” one of them

&#8220;You Need A Burger&#8221;: Bella Hadid Heats Up The Snow, And Fans Have Hilarious Reactions

Image credits: bellahadid

While the model uploaded the full set of photos last Wednesday (January 29), she had already posted a sneak peek on January 1.

The daring shot, saw Hadid laying on the cold floor in nothing but a tiny red two-piece featuring a triangle top with ties and matching bottoms accented with gold rings at the hips, which left fans wondering how did she manage to endure the cold in such a climate.

“How are you not freezing!?” one fan asked at the time.

&#8220;You Need A Burger&#8221;: Bella Hadid Heats Up The Snow, And Fans Have Hilarious Reactions

Image credits: bellahadid

Just as her initial photo had fans experiencing second-hand shivers instead of focusing on her attire, her newly released pictures quickly saw her dog become the star of the show

The puppy made an unexpected appearance by peeking right into the camera lens, their ear almost completely obscuring Hadid, who is seen dropping her modeling pose to recover the device.

Hadid made the post to promote Ulta cosmetics, as well as her own fragrance brand, Orebella

&#8220;You Need A Burger&#8221;: Bella Hadid Heats Up The Snow, And Fans Have Hilarious Reactions

Image credits: bellahadid

“Wrap yourself in nature and love, no matter where you wander this winter. Hydrating scents and silky fabrics for your frost-kissed skin,” she wrote, promoting both Ulta Beauty products and her own fragrance brand, Orebella.

&#8220;You Need A Burger&#8221;: Bella Hadid Heats Up The Snow, And Fans Have Hilarious Reactions

Image credits: bellahadid

Fans, however, completely ignore Hadid’s promotional pitch, flooding the comment section with hilarious reactions about her dog instead.

“The puppy ruining the picture is epic!” a user said.

“Omg, I love the puppy cameo!” another wrote.

“I want to pet him! He’s the star of the show,” a fan stated.

Despite the cold and canine mishaps, Hadid’s post was a success, garnering more than 2 million likes since it was uploaded.

The boots Hadid wore in her post served as an homage to his boyfriend, Adan Banuelos, and their shared passion for horseriding

&#8220;You Need A Burger&#8221;: Bella Hadid Heats Up The Snow, And Fans Have Hilarious Reactions

Image credits: bellahadid

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Hadid’s cowboy boots were not a coincidence but a clear nod to her connection with her boyfriend, professional cowboy Adan Banuelos, with whom she was spotted dining at the famed Matsuhisa sushi restaurant just before New Year’s Eve.

Both Hadid and Banuelos have a passion for horseback riding, with it being instrumental in uniting them, as they reportedly met in early 2023 through mutual friends who were involved in the equestrian world.

&#8220;You Need A Burger&#8221;: Bella Hadid Heats Up The Snow, And Fans Have Hilarious Reactions

Image credits: bellahadid

Banuelos is a big deal in the world of horseback riding, being inducted into the National Cutting Horse Association (NHCA) Rider Hall of Fame in 2017, when he was around 28 years old, becoming the youngest to receive the award in the organization’s history.

Hadid made their relationship official by sharing an Instagram story in 2024, showing the pair holding hands at an NCHA competition.

Hadid’s daring bikini and toned body struggled to compete against the cuteness of her pet, with both competing for the fans’ attention

&#8220;You Need A Burger&#8221;: Bella Hadid Heats Up The Snow, And Fans Have Hilarious Reactions

Image credits: bellahadid

“Forget the bikini; I’m here for the doggo!” a viewer stated.

“Aww, the puppy’s little face made my day!” another added.

“Sorry, Bella, but the dog totally stole the show,” one user said.

“Aren’t you cold?” Her fans where worried to see the model taking pictures in the freezing snow wearing only a bikini

&#8220;You Need A Burger&#8221;: Bella Hadid Heats Up The Snow, And Fans Have Hilarious Reactions
&#8220;You Need A Burger&#8221;: Bella Hadid Heats Up The Snow, And Fans Have Hilarious Reactions
&#8220;You Need A Burger&#8221;: Bella Hadid Heats Up The Snow, And Fans Have Hilarious Reactions
&#8220;You Need A Burger&#8221;: Bella Hadid Heats Up The Snow, And Fans Have Hilarious Reactions
&#8220;You Need A Burger&#8221;: Bella Hadid Heats Up The Snow, And Fans Have Hilarious Reactions
&#8220;You Need A Burger&#8221;: Bella Hadid Heats Up The Snow, And Fans Have Hilarious Reactions
&#8220;You Need A Burger&#8221;: Bella Hadid Heats Up The Snow, And Fans Have Hilarious Reactions
&#8220;You Need A Burger&#8221;: Bella Hadid Heats Up The Snow, And Fans Have Hilarious Reactions
&#8220;You Need A Burger&#8221;: Bella Hadid Heats Up The Snow, And Fans Have Hilarious Reactions
&#8220;You Need A Burger&#8221;: Bella Hadid Heats Up The Snow, And Fans Have Hilarious Reactions
&#8220;You Need A Burger&#8221;: Bella Hadid Heats Up The Snow, And Fans Have Hilarious Reactions
&#8220;You Need A Burger&#8221;: Bella Hadid Heats Up The Snow, And Fans Have Hilarious Reactions
&#8220;You Need A Burger&#8221;: Bella Hadid Heats Up The Snow, And Fans Have Hilarious Reactions
&#8220;You Need A Burger&#8221;: Bella Hadid Heats Up The Snow, And Fans Have Hilarious Reactions
&#8220;You Need A Burger&#8221;: Bella Hadid Heats Up The Snow, And Fans Have Hilarious Reactions
&#8220;You Need A Burger&#8221;: Bella Hadid Heats Up The Snow, And Fans Have Hilarious Reactions
&#8220;You Need A Burger&#8221;: Bella Hadid Heats Up The Snow, And Fans Have Hilarious Reactions
&#8220;You Need A Burger&#8221;: Bella Hadid Heats Up The Snow, And Fans Have Hilarious Reactions
&#8220;You Need A Burger&#8221;: Bella Hadid Heats Up The Snow, And Fans Have Hilarious Reactions

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
UPS Drivers Are Going On Strike And This Worker Says That $42 An Hour Is Not Enough, Faces Backlash
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is A Word You’ve Been Pronouncing Wrong Until Recently? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Dog Breed And Why? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Old People Are Trolling Young People With This ‘Hack’ And The Comments Are Hilarious
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
40 Times Cats Hilariously Crashed Nativity Scenes
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Swiss Alps And Their Majestic Beauty Captured During My Last Trip
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.