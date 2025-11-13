Make Your Own Elvish Star Pendant

I thought I’d share a tutorial of a pendant I made using wire and a labradorite gemstone. You can check more of my work at my Etsy shop.
When I’m working on something new I always make a sketch first
Then I just follow the sketch with the wire
I use the thin wire to bind the whole frame
Like this
Then I make the loop
I wrap the thin wire around five pieces of thick wire
After the thin wire is wrapped all the way up and down, I pull the thick wire out
I repeat on all four sides
For the finish I add a labradorite bead
Ta-da!
