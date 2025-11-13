Make Your Own Elvish Star Pendant

by

I thought I’d share a tutorial of a pendant I made using wire and a labradorite gemstone. You can check more of my work at my Etsy shop.

More info: Etsy

When I’m working on something new I always make a sketch first

Then I just follow the sketch with the wire

I use the thin wire to bind the whole frame

Like this

Then I make the loop

I wrap the thin wire around five pieces of thick wire

After the thin wire is wrapped all the way up and down, I pull the thick wire out

I repeat on all four sides

For the finish I add a labradorite bead

Ta-da!

