71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

by

Everyone’s glow-up journey is different. For some, it’s sparked by a health scare, a breakup, or just the desire for a fresh start. For others, it’s inspired by seeing motivational transformations online—yes, those before-and-after photos really can light a fire. The reasons may vary, but the importance of taking that first step toward change is universal.

Today, we’ve rounded up some of the best glow-up photos from r/mademesmile, where people proudly share their transformations. From physical changes to emotional growth, these stories show that with determination, self-love, and a little patience, anyone can rewrite their own story. Keep scrolling to see the incredible journeys people have taken and get inspired to start or continue your own transformation.

#1 Around A Year Between These Photos. It Took Months In A Treatment Center, Three Relapses And Two More Near Death Experiences But I’ve Been Recovering From Anorexia On My Own

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: nutterfluffs

#2 After Years Of Tooth Pain And Hiding My Smile, I Got Dentures! They Literally Mademesmile!

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: VernalPathOG

#3 Its Not Just A Phase, Mom

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: Homunculus_316

#4 (Oc) I Recently Lost 170 Pounds. Took Me Two In A Half Years

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: ItsGamerPops

#5 Recently Celebrated Her 2nd Gotcha Day. This Glow Up Makes Me Smile. She Wasn’t Supposed To Live More Than 2 Months Max And Is Now Over 2 Years Old!

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: BogFrog87

#6 (Oc) I Beat Second Stage Obesity, Reversed My Pre-Diabetes, And Lost 100 Lb!

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: Mori_Kettle_Tea_Love

#7 Shiva’s Glow Up Before And After Rescue. She Is So Beautiful! 💕

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: LaurenZNe

#8 My BFF Sent Me These Glow Up Photos Of Her Ducks, Janet And Samuel L. Quackson, And I Had To Share Them With You

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: _OhayoSayonara_

#9 4.5 Years On Estrogen And I Could Never Be Happier

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: Rotang-Klan

#10 My Wife’s Rehab Photo vs. Today – 11 Years, 3 Months Sober

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: jjwinc68

#11 From The Day I Knew I Had To Leave To Official Divorce Day!

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: PassageEastern

#12 (Oc) I Was Petting Kittens At The Park When One Tried To Climb My Leg. Second Photo Is Her Now. 🐱

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: ncoronabeer

#13 Today I’m 4 Months Sober! Every Day I Wake Up And I’m Grateful That I Never Have To Be That Sick Again

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: Disastrous-Bit-5828

#14 Anorexia Recovery Face Gains!

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: Misssticks04

#15 I Lost Over 20 Kilos And Got My Health Back After An Horrible Relationship !

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: PomegranateSure1628

#16 After Plateauing A Bit, I Finally Lost 200 Pounds!

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: MetalJunkie101

#17 I Lost Weight! I’ve Lost 260 Lbs Throughout My Journey

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: fatherkriss

#18 (Oc) My Stray Dog Perseus Who I Adopted Because Otherwise She Would Have Been Euthanized

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: GotMyAttenti0n

#19 Cat Glow Up

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: Bmchris44

#20 If We’re Sharing Glow UPS Today, 220 > 170 With Notable Muscle Gain

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: rologies

#21 Was Browsing My Gallery. I Went From Maui To This. Im A Little Proud. 2 Year Difference

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: Solrac_Loware

#22 Two Years Ago, I Watched My Brothers Graduate. Yesterday, They Watched Me. They Wanted To Coordinate Colors And Everything :)

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: __TheBoulder__

#23 From First Time Trying On Scrubs, To Going To Take My Last Exam. Beating Mental Illness And Taking Care Of My Body With Love

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: whatthefuneral

#24 From Mugshot (2017) To Beauty Shot (2021). 8 Months Sober & Turned 25 Today! Never Thought I Could Be This Happy

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: harold_the_cat

#25 From Homeless And Unemployed (26) To Surgical Assistant (40)

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: Man-Tax

#26 Two Years Ago We Rescued The Dirtiest, Most Diseased And Starving Tripod Dog. Today He Is Gorgeous

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: PM_ME_IRONIC_

#27 Learning To Take Care Of Myself

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: MetalJunkie101

#28 I’ve Always Been Ashamed Of My Teeth, And For Our 7th Anniversary My Wife Completely Changed My Life

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: Rinesi

#29 1 Year Sober From Alcohol. I Never Thought I’d Be Able To Post This. But Here It Is! Life Isn’t Perfect, But Holy Shit Is It So Much Better!

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: Rjm1230

#30 This Lady’s Before And After Limb Lengthening 💙

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: jonstoneman

#31 Before And After Picture Of Dental Patient With New Set Of Teeth

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: lisscc

#32 [oc] 16 Yo Eggs Before And After A Little Love

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: pixxxilator

#33 Update: Before And After 9 And A Half Years Clean From Substances

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: Substantial_Name3929

#34 Glow Me Up, Scotty

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: JediWithAnM4

#35 Our Rescue Dog’s Glow-Up

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: SophiasPurse

#36 Thought You Guys Might Like The Glow Up. 1 Week To 1 Year Old. These Three Are The Best Cats Ever. Zero (Black And White Tabby), Tabitha (Brown And White Tabby), And Smokey (Grey Tabby)

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: ThotimusPrime2002

#37 [oc] 6 Weeks Of Friendship, Food And Some Meds. I Have Never Been More Happy

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: abis_2

#38 Progress From Adoption Day, To Current Day (8 Month Mark)!

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: Historical_Panic_465

#39 Today Is My Dad’s One Year Anniversary From Weight Loss Surgery. Depending On The Starting Line, He Lost 85-100 Lbs. Today Is His Day

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: jonnybuns55

#40 Happy Fat Tuesday! Three Years And 90lbs Between Photos. Slow And Steady!

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: Lobocop714

#41 Today I’m Four Year Sober From Alcohol! (Timelapse)

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: Sharkie_M

#42 Prom vs. Wedding

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: GallowBoob

#43 First Day Of University vs. Last Day Of University

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: ajfoucault

#44 Six Months Without A Drink! Still Sad And Depressed And Irritable – But At Least I Can Feel My Feelings Clearly Now!

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: calliecoping

#45 Was Gifted The Gift Of Smile And Mental Health Thru Donated Dental Services Of Michigan

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: TokenOpalMooStinks

#46 After Years Of Joking That I Was Working On My “Before” Picture, As My Weight And Health Spiralled, I Finally Used 2020 To Go Sober And Become My Very Own “After”!

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: Ellen_Degenerates86

#47 Before And After I Got Clean

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: michael_mischief

#48 Before; In 2012 As A Substance User And After; 2018 As A College Graduate (Major In Chemistry). You Can Do It!

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: reddit.com

#49 (Oc) Glow Up! This Is My 16 Year Old Autistic Son!

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: johnsann12

#50 Stormy’s Glow Up

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: drgreenthumb12372

#51 Frida’s Glow-Up

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: mrsboucher-

#52 From Prom To Our Wedding Day, The Best Glow Up. 11 Amazing Years And A Beautiful Baby Boy With This Guy

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: megwobbes

#53 My Tiel’s First Picture vs. Her Most Recent ^-^ What A Glow Up

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: reddit.com

#54 I’m Below 140 Pounds For The First Time Since 5 Years Ago, And I’ve Never Thought I’d See This Progress In My Life. I’ve Never Felt Happier With Myself :))

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: classicteenmistake

#55 I Started Working Out And I Feel Good, Not Just A 120lb Twig Anymore

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: tdawgg2018

#56 1yr And 6 Months Sober

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: Thisbitchmik

#57 April 2024 vs. August 2025

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: fuck_ruroc

#58 Here’s Another Prom vs. Wedding For You Guys. Same Location, 3 Years Apart

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: ChandlerMeierarend

#59 [oc] Me Before And After Getting Sober

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: OwenSins

#60 My New Puppy Before And After Coming Home From The Shelter

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: Totally_Fubar_666

#61 [oc] Before And After Weightloss

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: Competitive-Order-42

#62 Two Photos Taken An Hour Apart… Before And After Adoption

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: Sans010394

#63 Before And After.. My Ex Took My Kids Away 6 Yrs Ago.. I Let Myself Go

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: MyWifesHotAF

#64 My Husband Before And After Dental Implants

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: reddit.com

#65 Geoff Ramsey Before And After Going Sober. I’m Glad To See He’s Pulled Himself Together After The Divorce

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: PinheadLarry240

#66 Pictures Of A Dogs Growth Before And After His Owner Returns From Deployment

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: reddit.com

#67 5 Years Later… Same Wall, Same Person, Much More Flair. I Couldn’t Be Happier With How Far I’ve Come

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: reddit.com

#68 (Oc) I Lost 35 Pounds, I Am Very Proud Of Myself. (First Pic Is After And Second Is Before!)

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: reddit.com

#69 Finally Proud Of Myself! I Lost 20 Kg In Less Than A Year (Right Pic Sept. ’20 – Left Pic Jul. ’21) And I Feel Amazing

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: Darkyoko1408

#70 (Oc) Just A Glow Up From Elementary School To High School :) (I’m From Jenison And The 2nd Picture Is When We Won Regionals In 2022)

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: Alternative-Age-5147

#71 I Lost 85 Pounds (38.5 Kgs) In 11 Months! From 210 – 125lb (95.2 – 56.6 Kgs) [oc]

71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Image source: allisonovo

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Ghost Brothers
Should You Watch Ghost Brothers: Haunted Houseguests?
3 min read
Sep, 4, 2019
Five Things We Don’t Like about Showtime’s “Black Monday”
3 min read
Mar, 1, 2019
Spelling Bee Hints, Answers For 01-September-2025
3 min read
Aug, 31, 2025
John Stamos To Star in New Show Big Shot on Disney +
3 min read
Nov, 5, 2019
Woman Towers Over Dates After They Lie About Their Height, Throw Fits As She Refuses Second Date
3 min read
Jul, 23, 2025
This Barney Stinson Fan Theory Proves He Wasn’t So Sleazy
3 min read
Sep, 9, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.