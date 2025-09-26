71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You Smile

Everyone’s glow-up journey is different. For some, it’s sparked by a health scare, a breakup, or just the desire for a fresh start. For others, it’s inspired by seeing motivational transformations online—yes, those before-and-after photos really can light a fire. The reasons may vary, but the importance of taking that first step toward change is universal.
Today, we’ve rounded up some of the best glow-up photos from r/mademesmile, where people proudly share their transformations. From physical changes to emotional growth, these stories show that with determination, self-love, and a little patience, anyone can rewrite their own story. Keep scrolling to see the incredible journeys people have taken and get inspired to start or continue your own transformation.
#1 Around A Year Between These Photos. It Took Months In A Treatment Center, Three Relapses And Two More Near Death Experiences But I’ve Been Recovering From Anorexia On My Own
Image source: nutterfluffs
#2 After Years Of Tooth Pain And Hiding My Smile, I Got Dentures! They Literally Mademesmile!
Image source: VernalPathOG
#3 Its Not Just A Phase, Mom
Image source: Homunculus_316
#4 (Oc) I Recently Lost 170 Pounds. Took Me Two In A Half Years
Image source: ItsGamerPops
#5 Recently Celebrated Her 2nd Gotcha Day. This Glow Up Makes Me Smile. She Wasn’t Supposed To Live More Than 2 Months Max And Is Now Over 2 Years Old!
Image source: BogFrog87
#6 (Oc) I Beat Second Stage Obesity, Reversed My Pre-Diabetes, And Lost 100 Lb!
Image source: Mori_Kettle_Tea_Love
#7 Shiva’s Glow Up Before And After Rescue. She Is So Beautiful! 💕
Image source: LaurenZNe
#8 My BFF Sent Me These Glow Up Photos Of Her Ducks, Janet And Samuel L. Quackson, And I Had To Share Them With You
Image source: _OhayoSayonara_
#9 4.5 Years On Estrogen And I Could Never Be Happier
Image source: Rotang-Klan
#10 My Wife’s Rehab Photo vs. Today – 11 Years, 3 Months Sober
Image source: jjwinc68
#11 From The Day I Knew I Had To Leave To Official Divorce Day!
Image source: PassageEastern
#12 (Oc) I Was Petting Kittens At The Park When One Tried To Climb My Leg. Second Photo Is Her Now. 🐱
Image source: ncoronabeer
#13 Today I’m 4 Months Sober! Every Day I Wake Up And I’m Grateful That I Never Have To Be That Sick Again
Image source: Disastrous-Bit-5828
#14 Anorexia Recovery Face Gains!
Image source: Misssticks04
#15 I Lost Over 20 Kilos And Got My Health Back After An Horrible Relationship !
Image source: PomegranateSure1628
#16 After Plateauing A Bit, I Finally Lost 200 Pounds!
Image source: MetalJunkie101
#17 I Lost Weight! I’ve Lost 260 Lbs Throughout My Journey
Image source: fatherkriss
#18 (Oc) My Stray Dog Perseus Who I Adopted Because Otherwise She Would Have Been Euthanized
Image source: GotMyAttenti0n
#19 Cat Glow Up
Image source: Bmchris44
#20 If We’re Sharing Glow UPS Today, 220 > 170 With Notable Muscle Gain
Image source: rologies
#21 Was Browsing My Gallery. I Went From Maui To This. Im A Little Proud. 2 Year Difference
Image source: Solrac_Loware
#22 Two Years Ago, I Watched My Brothers Graduate. Yesterday, They Watched Me. They Wanted To Coordinate Colors And Everything :)
Image source: __TheBoulder__
#23 From First Time Trying On Scrubs, To Going To Take My Last Exam. Beating Mental Illness And Taking Care Of My Body With Love
Image source: whatthefuneral
#24 From Mugshot (2017) To Beauty Shot (2021). 8 Months Sober & Turned 25 Today! Never Thought I Could Be This Happy
Image source: harold_the_cat
#25 From Homeless And Unemployed (26) To Surgical Assistant (40)
Image source: Man-Tax
#26 Two Years Ago We Rescued The Dirtiest, Most Diseased And Starving Tripod Dog. Today He Is Gorgeous
Image source: PM_ME_IRONIC_
#27 Learning To Take Care Of Myself
Image source: MetalJunkie101
#28 I’ve Always Been Ashamed Of My Teeth, And For Our 7th Anniversary My Wife Completely Changed My Life
Image source: Rinesi
#29 1 Year Sober From Alcohol. I Never Thought I’d Be Able To Post This. But Here It Is! Life Isn’t Perfect, But Holy Shit Is It So Much Better!
Image source: Rjm1230
#30 This Lady’s Before And After Limb Lengthening 💙
Image source: jonstoneman
#31 Before And After Picture Of Dental Patient With New Set Of Teeth
Image source: lisscc
#32 [oc] 16 Yo Eggs Before And After A Little Love
Image source: pixxxilator
#33 Update: Before And After 9 And A Half Years Clean From Substances
Image source: Substantial_Name3929
#34 Glow Me Up, Scotty
Image source: JediWithAnM4
#35 Our Rescue Dog’s Glow-Up
Image source: SophiasPurse
#36 Thought You Guys Might Like The Glow Up. 1 Week To 1 Year Old. These Three Are The Best Cats Ever. Zero (Black And White Tabby), Tabitha (Brown And White Tabby), And Smokey (Grey Tabby)
Image source: ThotimusPrime2002
#37 [oc] 6 Weeks Of Friendship, Food And Some Meds. I Have Never Been More Happy
Image source: abis_2
#38 Progress From Adoption Day, To Current Day (8 Month Mark)!
Image source: Historical_Panic_465
#39 Today Is My Dad’s One Year Anniversary From Weight Loss Surgery. Depending On The Starting Line, He Lost 85-100 Lbs. Today Is His Day
Image source: jonnybuns55
#40 Happy Fat Tuesday! Three Years And 90lbs Between Photos. Slow And Steady!
Image source: Lobocop714
#41 Today I’m Four Year Sober From Alcohol! (Timelapse)
Image source: Sharkie_M
#42 Prom vs. Wedding
Image source: GallowBoob
#43 First Day Of University vs. Last Day Of University
Image source: ajfoucault
#44 Six Months Without A Drink! Still Sad And Depressed And Irritable – But At Least I Can Feel My Feelings Clearly Now!
Image source: calliecoping
#45 Was Gifted The Gift Of Smile And Mental Health Thru Donated Dental Services Of Michigan
Image source: TokenOpalMooStinks
#46 After Years Of Joking That I Was Working On My “Before” Picture, As My Weight And Health Spiralled, I Finally Used 2020 To Go Sober And Become My Very Own “After”!
Image source: Ellen_Degenerates86
#47 Before And After I Got Clean
Image source: michael_mischief
#48 Before; In 2012 As A Substance User And After; 2018 As A College Graduate (Major In Chemistry). You Can Do It!
Image source: reddit.com
#49 (Oc) Glow Up! This Is My 16 Year Old Autistic Son!
Image source: johnsann12
#50 Stormy’s Glow Up
Image source: drgreenthumb12372
#51 Frida’s Glow-Up
Image source: mrsboucher-
#52 From Prom To Our Wedding Day, The Best Glow Up. 11 Amazing Years And A Beautiful Baby Boy With This Guy
Image source: megwobbes
#53 My Tiel’s First Picture vs. Her Most Recent ^-^ What A Glow Up
Image source: reddit.com
#54 I’m Below 140 Pounds For The First Time Since 5 Years Ago, And I’ve Never Thought I’d See This Progress In My Life. I’ve Never Felt Happier With Myself :))
Image source: classicteenmistake
#55 I Started Working Out And I Feel Good, Not Just A 120lb Twig Anymore
Image source: tdawgg2018
#56 1yr And 6 Months Sober
Image source: Thisbitchmik
#57 April 2024 vs. August 2025
Image source: fuck_ruroc
#58 Here’s Another Prom vs. Wedding For You Guys. Same Location, 3 Years Apart
Image source: ChandlerMeierarend
#59 [oc] Me Before And After Getting Sober
Image source: OwenSins
#60 My New Puppy Before And After Coming Home From The Shelter
Image source: Totally_Fubar_666
#61 [oc] Before And After Weightloss
Image source: Competitive-Order-42
#62 Two Photos Taken An Hour Apart… Before And After Adoption
Image source: Sans010394
#63 Before And After.. My Ex Took My Kids Away 6 Yrs Ago.. I Let Myself Go
Image source: MyWifesHotAF
#64 My Husband Before And After Dental Implants
Image source: reddit.com
#65 Geoff Ramsey Before And After Going Sober. I’m Glad To See He’s Pulled Himself Together After The Divorce
Image source: PinheadLarry240
#66 Pictures Of A Dogs Growth Before And After His Owner Returns From Deployment
Image source: reddit.com
#67 5 Years Later… Same Wall, Same Person, Much More Flair. I Couldn’t Be Happier With How Far I’ve Come
Image source: reddit.com
#68 (Oc) I Lost 35 Pounds, I Am Very Proud Of Myself. (First Pic Is After And Second Is Before!)
Image source: reddit.com
#69 Finally Proud Of Myself! I Lost 20 Kg In Less Than A Year (Right Pic Sept. ’20 – Left Pic Jul. ’21) And I Feel Amazing
Image source: Darkyoko1408
#70 (Oc) Just A Glow Up From Elementary School To High School :) (I’m From Jenison And The 2nd Picture Is When We Won Regionals In 2022)
Image source: Alternative-Age-5147
#71 I Lost 85 Pounds (38.5 Kgs) In 11 Months! From 210 – 125lb (95.2 – 56.6 Kgs) [oc]
Image source: allisonovo
