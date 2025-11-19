17 Comics Filled With Twists And Turns, From Silly To Serious, By “Cooper Lit Comics” (New Pics)

The creator behind Cooper Lit Comics has a unique talent for telling stories that range from funny and lighthearted to deeply emotional and thought-provoking. What started as an idea to adapt a play into a graphic novel turned into a journey of making comics with depth and personality.

The artist shared that free writing helps keep their creative process playful, allowing them to move past the fear of the blank page and surprise themselves. By embracing mistakes and focusing on drawing with confidence, they’ve developed a style that evolves naturally and feels honest. They also value connecting with their readers, saying, “Encouragement is super helpful, but these interactions can also spark new ideas.”

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | x.com | cooperlit.com | ko-fi.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

Patrick Penrose
