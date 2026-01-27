Dad Takes Son Out To Celebrate After He Punches A Bully, Ex Wife Thinks That’s A Horrible Idea

A school is supposed to be a place where we go to learn, make new friends and figure out what we want to do for the rest of our lives.
But some also regularly deal with bullies who knock over lunch trays, pass cruel comments, and make life miserable for anyone who seems different.
And when you see it, it raises a tricky question. How do you respond?
A dad recently shared on Reddit how his son stepped in to protect a girl at school who had been getting picked on by a group of boys for months.
But his son was quickly suspended when he punched one of the bullies.
The father asked netizens whether he was wrong for being proud of his son, or if he should have handled the situation a bit differently?
A girl was being bullied for months by a bunch of guys at her school
Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / envato (not the actual photo)
Her classmate stepped in to protect her by punching one of the bullies
Image credits: drazenphoto / envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Additional-World8707
Bullying is a major public health and education concern
Even though there’s more awareness and laws to stop it, bullying continues to be a widespread problem.
Recent surveys show that bullying affects more than one in three American teens.
Some kids are hit even harder — girls, LGBTQ+ teens, younger students, and those with disabilities are the most targeted.
A 2024 study found that over one in five kids in England face bullying regularly, and it affects kids with special needs or those from lower‑income families more.
And this isn’t just “kids being kids” — bullying is a serious problem that can leave real scars.
It can make kids anxious, depressed, skip school, or even deal with long-term emotional trauma.
“Ongoing stresses that are persistent and significant for a young person are going to affect how the pathways in the brain develop,” says Dr Deirdre Gartland who works at the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute.
“If they’re not able to build that sense of belonging at school, then that will lead to them starting to disengage from school or to behave in ways that causes them actually to be pushed out,” she adds.
Bullying is such a serious health issue that even Pope Francis spoke out about it in 2025, saying, “If at school you start fighting among yourselves or bully each other, you’re preparing for war, not for peace.”
The responsibility shouldn’t fall on the child
However, at times, bullies aren’t picking on someone because of who they are — they might act out to feel powerful, fit in with the crowd, or just copy the violent behavior they see at home.
Violence is not always the answer to stop a bully. It usually just makes the conflict even worse. Experts say there are better ways to handle it.
Instead of fighting back, it’s better to speak up confidently, tell a trusted adult, or make sure the school authorities don’t let bullying slide.
But the onus shouldn’t always fall on the victims themselves.
Just like this story, there have been several instances of schools suspending the victims when they tried to defend themselves or their friends.
The onus should be on the teachers and school staff to fix things and create a safer environment for the students.
“Teachers can foster peer support by encouraging students to learn more about each other and incorporating collaborative projects into the curriculum to better enable groups of students to work together,” says Dr Nia Heard-Garris, a pediatrician and researcher in Chicago.
Experts also recommend some steps to help your child as a parent:
Many readers agreed with the dad’s decision to support his son
But some readers said violence isn’t the answer
Follow Us