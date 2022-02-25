“Love Is Blind” Season 2, Episode 9 Recap

Wedding day is approaching fast on Love is Blind, and couples are as excited as they are nervous. Having gone through the entire process, the question still remains as to whether it will be a ‘happily-ever-after’ affair or a ton of tears shed when it’s time to say “I do”. The ninth episode begins with Shayne having a conversation with Abhishek. Shake’s concerns about the physical situation between him and Deepti haven’t gone away. Buried in the deep emotional connection the two of them have is the looming fate of an incompatible physical relationship. The only chance Shake has of knowing what awaits is by getting with Deepti altogether. It might take him thirty years before he finds someone he gels with emotionally, but, is she ready?
Jarrette has been preparing for this moment for two years. When he decided to try out his luck at the pods, he knew he would have to part with his single ways. Iyanna is not seeing much of that yet. She’s worried that Jarrette spends a lot of time away from the house, and comes home late. There is no manual on marriage, but it would help if Jarrette met Iyanna halfway. If the two of them are to make it work, then someone has to kiss the single life goodbye.
With only three days left until the wedding, Danielle and Nick are at it again. We’ve witnessed them argue before, so it isn’t strange that, while talking about the arguments they have had, another argument comes up. That catastrophic night in Cancun seems to be Nick’s biggest worry. Is he going to live like this for the rest of his life? Nick promises to love Danielle at her worst. Salvador, on the other hand, seems to have been forgiven for his shortcomings. One thing is clear about him, he cannot seem to put down his ukulele. Serenading Mallory has become the order of the day, and he is not likely to catch a break. Every time he does what he does best, Mallory can’t help but fall in love more. He makes her feel special, and nothing says ‘I love you’ like a picnic by the pond. The way things are going between the two, there’s no doubt that they’ll leave Love is Blind as a married couple.
Iyanna has been adamant about wanting to see effort and change from Jarrette, and the latter has resorted to showing her he is serious. Like the thrill-seeker that he is, Jarrette has Iyanna experiencing extreme heights, which she is scared of. While Jarrette feels like he has known her for months, Iyanna thinks she has known Jarrette for a year. Given that he’s tried to arrange a date night, he’s now leaning more towards her good side. Over at Deepti and Abhishek’s camp, the problem about physical compatibility hasn’t been solved yet. The stress levels are high, so Shake arranges a massage for him and his wife-to-be. In between dinner, a relaxed atmosphere, and the scenic setting, he’s hoping he will be able to get rid of any doubts before the wedding.
Natalie and Shayne feel like they are closing one chapter and opening a different one altogether. A calm dinner in a garden will do, and hopefully, it goes better than the dinner they had by the beach. Previously, Natalie had wanted a relationship in which she maintains her independence, but with Shayne, she feels like they are one. Her new favorite thing is waking up next to Shayne. He, on the other hand, is hoping that married life will not be different. If things don’t change at all, then they are off to a great start.
It’s Danielle’s final night with Nick. Episode after episode, we’ve had front-row seats to the Gianna-Damian situation that they’ve had going on. Making a decision to stay or leave feels scary. Danielle also notes that Nick is a lot different than he was in Mexico. His persuasive nature then isn’t so much reflected in the present. In his defense, he had just met her, so being polite was the only way to go.
Only a day is left until the weddings. The couples won’t see each other until it’s time to say their vows. The tension that has been building is being lessened by bachelor and bachelorette parties, the Love is Blind way. The ladies, the men, and their friends are about to have a good time. The energy is just right. In less than twenty-four hours, some people are going to be newlyweds after barely knowing their partners for a month. The girls walk into the venue, and the décor includes pictures of their fiancées. As the festivities amongst the ladies go up a notch, so do the conversations.
Natalie is going to say yes to Shayne. There is no doubt in her mind that Shayne is her husband. She’s already pictured him as the father of her children. Whatever issues they have, they will work it out. Deepti calls Shake her best friend. She doesn’t want to coerce him into a marriage. However, she feels terrible that she’s given him all the control. With Salvador, Mallory has seen more green flags than she can count. Sal is her soulmate. Iyanna is still struggling with whether love is enough. Over at the gents’ side, nothing screams bachelor party more than a baseball game Shayne is not so good at. He’s embarrassed by how bad he is at playing baseball. Even Salvador, who’s not wearing anything sporty, almost hits a homerun. His bad baseball skills aside, Shayne is fixated on marrying Natalie.
It’s Danielle and Nick’s wedding day. Earlier, the lovebirds had been discussing whether they were going to say their I dos. Danielle is cautiously optimistic, though her mom is keen on giving Nick a piece of her mind if he does not say yes to her daughter. We see a flashback of Nick and Danielle’s journey; the kisses, the blank book in which they were supposed to write a new story, the never-ending arguments, and arguments about arguments. It’s all on display. Danielle is nervous and scared, mainly because she’s not sure if Nick will say yes after everything they have been through. She looks gorgeous in her dress as she walks down the aisle. She feels in every way like the princess she is in that moment. Soon enough, the moment everyone’s been waiting for comes. Asked whether she believes love is blind, Danielle lays it all on the table. She is indecisive, but the one thing she is sure about is Nick. The ninth episode comes to an end when a sweaty Nick is asked whether he will say the magic words: “I do”.