“Love Is Blind” Season 2, Episode 10 Recap

The finale is here, and lovers of Love is Blind couldn’t be any happier. Holding onto the episode definitely built a little tension. We can’t wait to see who marries who. So far, Shaina and Kyle are out of the picture, Natalie and Shayne are looking forward to their big day, Shake still has the physical connection problem with Deepti, Iyanna needs Jarrette to make some changes (man-up), Danielle and Nick are not quite sure where either of them stands, and Mallory and Salvador are head over heels in love. Who will say ‘I do’? When the ninth episode came to an end, Danielle had declared that she wanted to be married to Nick. A sweaty Nick was yet to confirm whether or not he would spend the rest of his life with Danielle.
The finale of the second season begins with Nick saying “I do”. When he came to the pods, he was looking for a lifelong commitment. He was seeking someone he could be together with no matter what.” I’m glad that I found you, and I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you.” He tells Danielle. Needless to say, Danielle’s mom does not need to be worried anymore. Over at Deepti and Shake’s side, it’s wedding day. Deepti had come to the pods to look for a perfect match, and in Shake she found a piece of that. Shake is 80% sure, but he wants to be at least 150% sure that Deepti is the one. She is getting prepared for her wedding. Deepti looks gorgeous in the sari she’d tried on before. Pairing her outfit with jewelry and the traditional bindi, Deepti already has a decision in mind. Her parents are in full support of her. They assure her that they’ll be on board with every decision she makes.
Through the years, Abhishek has run away from his culture. In the past, he has only dated out of his race, but today he’s likely to make a decision of a lifetime and embrace his culture while at it. When he sees Deepti walking down the aisle, he is taken aback by her beauty. It’s as if they’re fresh from the pods over again. Deepti is asked whether she will marry Abhishek, and she says no. If he were the one, he would make her feel like the one, but he didn’t. Although Abhishek is disappointed, it’s time for him to unleash his inner party animal. It’s still a celebration, and he has a lot of time before he goes back to work. On the firm decision Deepti has made, she says, “I chose myself. I’m happy…I have to see my worth and move on. He doesn’t deserve me.” Deepti’s mom seems to be in agreement. She couldn’t be prouder of her daughter. Deepti, according to her mom, really asks for little and she deserves a full-on connection. An optimistic Shake is ready to get back into his normal routine. He’s got dinner reservations at Nobu, and can’t wait to get back into his fitness regimen.
On the morning of Natalie and Shayne’s big day, we learn that the pair got into a fight the previous night. Shayne said some hurtful things that have left Natalie in doubt. Because of the emotional connection, she feels like they could work things out. Save for the argument, everything about Shayne has so far made her feel like an all-new person. Before she walks down the aisle, Natalie’s dad reminds her to speak from her heart. In place of the always-smiling Natalie, we see someone different. Their usual goofy selves are no more, but Shayne says “I do”. Natalie, on the other hand, declines to be married to Shayne. Before the fight, she was certain that she was going to say yes, but after it, the doubts escalated. Saying no was the right choice. Natalie felt that a weight had been lifted off of her shoulders. If Shayne wanted to, they could work things out in the future.
On his wedding day, Sal is as nervous as he is excited. This experience, he says, has made him a better man. All along, he has been dating differently, but the Love is Blind process has left him a lot more vulnerable. He’s let his guard down. He loves and cares for Mallory, but does not see his efforts being reciprocated. On her part, Mallory has seen a life partner in Sal. Though her parents have chosen not to be part of the process, she feels that she has made the right choice. She is confident in the conclusion she’s come to. Salvador feels like home, and is a beautiful person in and out. When we get to the altar, Salvador decides that love is not blind after all. He needs more time, but for now, it’s a no. Mallory tries to keep her calm. She gracefully says goodbye. Salvador thanks Mallory’s family for coming. He and his would-have-been bride get to have a little chat, where Mallory reveals that she wasn’t sure she would say yes either.
The last couple to wed is Iyanna and Jarrette. Jarrette’s friends question whether he is ready to leave the streets because they are going to be calling. He can’t be living his life as a single man when he is married to Iyanna. Spotting her signature short hair that’s beautifully done, Iyanna has still not seen any adjustments on Jarrette’s part. She gives him a warning not to show up at the wedding drunk because she knows how wild he can get. When it comes to telling Jarrette how she feels, Iyanna is confident that she was made for Jarrette. He on the other hand feels lucky that he’s found someone who is loving him the way he wants to be loved. At the end of it all, Jarrette and Iyanna both agree that love is blind. Iyanna gets her happy ending, and there’s no one better to marry her than her man’s own dad. The minister gave his word and kept it. Soon after Jarrette and Iyanna tie the knot, everyone shares their thoughts on the happenings of the past few weeks. Natalie believes that love is blind, but what happened with her and Shayne happened for a reason. Salvador feels sidelined by Mallory’s family, and it heavily impacted his choice, Mallory is looking forward to finding love in the future, there’s someone out there for Shake, and for Danielle, the season’s drama queen, love is in fact blind after all.