I’m A Layout Artist By Day And A Crafter By Night

by

During the day I work on major Hollywood blockbusters but, at night I love nothing more that sitting in my little corner making families and couples happy with my portraits and little kids dressed up in funny costumes.

I started crafting when I was a little girl as there wasn’t money for much so, my mum taught me how to hand sew, embroider, knit and crochet and I started making my own toys. Throughout my life I’ve been honing my skills and when my son was born he became my muse for Clarence & Chums, which were these little dressed kids that I drew obsessively in all my notebooks.

Lately, I have added family and engagement portraits to my little kids. It’s such a pleasure to portray the love that I see in the pictures that they send me. I work mainly with felt, cotton fabric and Japanese paper, either mounted on a wood panel canvas or an embroidery hoop.

More info: Instagram

cloud boy

bunny boy

racoon boy

fox boy

family portrait

family portrait

engagement gift

christmas ornaments

couple portrait

mother and child portrait

engagement gift

family portrait

Family portrait

