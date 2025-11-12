I’m A Layout Artist By Day And A Crafter By Night

During the day I work on major Hollywood blockbusters but, at night I love nothing more that sitting in my little corner making families and couples happy with my portraits and little kids dressed up in funny costumes.
I started crafting when I was a little girl as there wasn’t money for much so, my mum taught me how to hand sew, embroider, knit and crochet and I started making my own toys. Throughout my life I’ve been honing my skills and when my son was born he became my muse for Clarence & Chums, which were these little dressed kids that I drew obsessively in all my notebooks.
Lately, I have added family and engagement portraits to my little kids. It’s such a pleasure to portray the love that I see in the pictures that they send me. I work mainly with felt, cotton fabric and Japanese paper, either mounted on a wood panel canvas or an embroidery hoop.
More info: Instagram
cloud boy
bunny boy
racoon boy
fox boy
family portrait
family portrait
engagement gift
christmas ornaments
couple portrait
mother and child portrait
engagement gift
family portrait
Family portrait
