The New Lord Of The Rings Movie Will Show The Hobbit’s Biggest Flaw

If you love JRR Tolkien’s work and Peter Jackson’s movie adaptations, you’re probably familiar with The Hobbit movie trilogy. Taken from Tolkein’s novels An Unexpected Journey, The Desolation of Smaug, and The Battle of the Five Armies, The Hobbit acts as a prequel to the Lord of the rings movie. Although it is presumed that a large chunk of the movie trilogy was inspired by The Return Of The King (the third volume of Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings trilogy), it seems that the screenwriters also took excerpts from another of Tolkien’s work of art – The Silmarillion.
The Silmarillion is a collection of poem-like stories based on the history and lore of Tolkien’s LOTR universe – Eä. While inquiries have been made as to when and if it will be adapted into a movie or series, this is unlikely since the producers of The Lord of the Rings franchise are said to not have the movie rights to The Silmarillion. Fortunately, fans can still take a trip back to Middle earth when the new Lord of the rings new movies are released.
Why The Hobbit’s Biggest Mistake Was The Silmarillion
The Hobbit movies were great; however, the show’s producers seemed to stretch the story past its limit. The scale was undoubtedly large for a story of its size. In fact, it is believed that without inspiration from The Silmarillion and Tolkien’s The Unfinished Tales, the movies wouldn’t be as successful. However, Jackson did not necessarily draw from The Silmarillion by picking out a few of the stories from it to incorporate. Rather, he took inspiration from the book, but its influence was obvious to diehard fans.
Three movies from the not-very-elaborate work of The Hobbit was quite a curious move by the movie producers. Unlike The Rings Of Power, which was a more accurate depiction of Tolkien’s work, The Hobbit has been criticised for being unoriginal. Splitting one story in three movies, diluted the impact of the story, and in turn, its reception.
Can The New LOTR Movie Still Adapt The Silmarillion?
Can the new movie adapt The Silmarillion? Most likely, yes. Should they? Probably not. Seeing that The Hobbit franchise already drew inspiration from some parts of this book. It wouldn’t be very wise for the new movies to retell old stories by doing this too. The newest Lord of the Rings movie, War of Rohirrim is set to hit theaters on the 12th of April, 2024. Truth be told, it can do without inspiration from The Silmarillion. In fact, it is better to focus on the main lore and rich history from LOTR books; mostly because any adaptations from The Silmarillion may expose the flaws in The Hobbit movies. At the end of the day, it’ll end up making them look even less original.
